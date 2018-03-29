"Dreams don't mean anything." It's one of the first things Bernard tells Dolores in the official Westworld Season 2 trailer, noting that she doesn't seem satisfied by that response. Why would she? After all, last season ended with Dolores starting a violent uprising that could free her and the other hosts. But, this idea that dreams are meaningless might hint at the chaos to come this season, which returns on April 22.

From the looks of the new trailer, there is a lot to be done and only 10 episodes to do it. Dolores is on a journey to find the truth, asking those who come to Westworld if they understand the effects of their actions. Telling them that they will pay: "The reckoning is here."

The stakes have never been higher, and it's clear from the body count that is being left behind. The hosts are not playing around and the Man in Black is the only one who seems to understand that. In a voiceover, Ed Harris, who plays the Man in Black, is heard saying, "Up until this point the stakes were never real. But now, you and the rest of your kind are free."

But, what does freedom look like? That seems to be the question Season 2 will answer as it checks in with Maeve (Thandie Newton), who's gained consciousness and with it, the need to save someone from her past.

Already, it's been confirmed by Westworld's showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy that Maeve is making choices of her own free will and her first was to return to Westworld after her big escape to save her daughter.

