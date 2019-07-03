Despite a controversy with U.S. women's soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, President Trump has announced that he will send an all-female presidential envoy to the much anticipated final game this weekend. The women Trump is sending to the World Cup final match on Sunday represent an array of officials and industry representatives.

According to a White House statement sent to Bustle, the women in the delegation are: Deputy Commerce Secretary Karen Dunn Kelley, U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt, Peace Corps director Josephine Olsen, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce, former professional soccer player Shauna Rohbock, and Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Kelley will be the delegation's official leader, per the statement.

The final match is scheduled for July 7, in Lyon, France. The women's team will face off against either Sweden or the Netherlands, depending on how the rest of the playoff games go. The U.S. team trounced England on Tuesday, sending them to the final round.

Like many other U.S. sports as of late, some players have found themselves publicly at odds with the Trump administration and its allies. This conflict was taken up a notch in the last week, when the president sent a string of tweets about Rapinoe.

More to come...