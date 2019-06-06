Hope Powell was appointed manager of Bighton and Hove Albions first women's team in 2017 and it isn't hard to see why. One of the most successful and influential female managers and coaches in the game, Powell coached the England Women's team in 1998. She was their first ever full-time coach.

Powell lead the England team to multiple victories including the 2001 UEFA European Championship finals. She took on the under-19's national team and took them to the semi- finals of the UEFA European Championship in 2002 and 2003, and the quater finals of the FIFA Championship in 2002.

She coached Team GB during the London Olympics in 2012 and has been awarded an OBE and CBE for her service to the game. If you are looking for a coach with a peerless CV and more experience than you can comprehend, Powell is your woman.

However, Powell's name is not one you'll hear as often as Gareth Southgate. Speaking about the changes that need to be made in the football scene, Powell says: "It only comes from change right at the very top, where people fundamentally, honestly, and passionately believe that things need to be changed."

The Women's World Cup is an awesome time to get behind the Lioness' and cheer them on. However, it's also a great opportunity to recognise the high flyers such as Powell who have made the game what it is today.