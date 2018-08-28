If you've seen an episode of TV Land's Younger, you already know the deal: an almost-middle-aged woman, Liza (Sutton Foster), pretends to be in a 20-something in order to secure a job at Empirical Press with editor Kelsey (Hillary Duff), head of marketing Diana Trout (Miriam Shor), and publisher Charles Brooks (Peter Hermann). She also gets romantically involved with her boss and a much-younger tattoo artist (poet/actor/dreamboat Nico Tortorella), and basically re-lives her entire youth in spectacular fashion — except that she's divorced and has a daughter and an entire secret life she's hiding from basically everyone. It's a whole mess that leads to a lot of drama and shenanigans (and, in the process, makes an important point about a woman's "worth" in the workplace past a certain age.)

A TV sitcom set in a publishing company is basically a dream-come-true for book-lovers, and Younger has consistently lived up to its promise that it's a show for avid readers. Authors play a prominent role in the story, one of the books published by the fake Empirical Press was published IRL by the very real Simon & Schuster, and, as it turns out, the people behind the scenes of the show are big readers, too.

I wanted to know what the writers of the show are actually reading, so I asked Younger's EP and writer Dottie Zicklin and co-EP and writer Alison Brown for their summer book recommendations. Here's what they said:

Alison Brown recommends 'Brain On Fire' by Susannah Cahalan "[Brain On Fire by Susannah Cahalan] is a scary, well-written account of how illness can completely alter your reality," Brown tells Bustle. "If you love a medical mystery, which I do, this is a fantastic read."