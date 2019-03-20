Get ready for a summer of love, peace, and music because the Woodstock 50 lineup is here, and it is stacked with performers. In honor of the iconic music festival's 50th anniversary, artists are heading to upstate New York in the summer of 2019 to celebrate unity.

Miley Cyrus will kick off the three-day festival on Friday, Aug. 16, while Chance the Rapper will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 17. Jay-Z and Halsey will wrap up the event by headlining the final day, Sunday, Aug. 18. Like the first Woodstock in 1969, Woodstock 50 is about bringing people together and some of the original performers will even be returning to the stage. Santana, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are all set to return to the iconic music festival, making Woodstock 50 an eclectic gathering of artists spanning genres and generations.

The lineup, which will also include Janelle Monáe, and the Black Keys, was announced on Tuesday, March 19, during a press conference. Variety reported that Common, who will be performing himself on the final day of the festival, said about the assemblage of artists, "It's no one age group or genre, it's not monolithic — anyone who loves music and loves love would enjoy this."

Many of the artists announced took to social media to express their excitement. Cyrus, a self-proclaimed hippie, celebrated the news with a pretty Woodstock-appropriate nude photo. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer also posted a picture of her lounging in the desert (so, not exactly Woodstock's upstate New York setting) where she wrote, "Festival season is here, I'm queer, and ready to party!" She also posted on Instagram, writing, "I perform on Friday! Which means I got the whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!"

Following the announcement, Halsey also shared her excitement (and disbelief) on social media, writing, "Yeah for f*cks sake I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm headlining f*cking Woodstock. f*ck me. see you there." Monáe, who isn't headlining but still performing, shared the smiling face with three hearts emoji in her Instagram Story at the time that the lineup was announced. Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper and Jay-Z (who rarely posts on his Twitter account) didn't make any comment on social media, but that shouldn't stop fans from being pumped that they'll be there.

Other artists confirmed to perform are Imagine Dragons, Brandi Carlile, The Killers, and Cage the Elephant, as well as '60s bands like Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters and the Zombies.

One of the co-founders of Woodstock, Michael Lang, spoke at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement. According to Variety, Lang compared the political and social climate of 2019 to that of 1969, when the original festival occurred. Just like 50 years ago in 1969, he noted, the U.S. is facing "racial division, climate problems, women's issues, and another assh*le in the White House." He added, "It's kinda spooky how similar things are now."

Woodstock 50, while reminiscent of the original festival, won't be exactly like the free-spirited, chaotic gathering it's celebrating, but that doesn't mean you won't still feel the same spirit of the culture-changing concert. Finally, a chance for a new generation to be able to say the words, "I was at Woodstock."