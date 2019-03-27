Georgia legislators are on track to severely limit abortion access in their state, as they push forward a so-called "heartbeat bill," which would ban the procedure after fetal cardiac activity is detected. In response, the Writers Guild warned Georgia lawmakers that the abortion bill might lead some production companies to cease operations in the state, which they say could negatively impact local residents.

"This law would make Georgia an inhospitable place for those in the film and television industry to work, including our members," the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) said in a joint statement. "If the Georgia Legislature and Governor Kemp make HB 481 law, it is entirely possible that many of those in our industry will either want to leave the state or decide not to bring productions there."

The Writers Guild of America, for reference, are two labor unions that represent writers who work, per their website, "for television shows, movies, news programs, documentaries, animation, and internet, and mobile phones." The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a set of 2008 tax cuts have made the state particularly friendly to hosting movie production companies. The state is now, per the Journal-Constitution, just behind New York and California when it comes to film and television production.

"The cost would be most deeply felt by the residents of Georgia — including those who directly work in the film and television industry, and those who benefit from the many millions of dollars it pours into the local economy," the Writers Guild wrote in its statement.

More to come...