They're the candles so powerful, you can almost taste the smells through your computer screen. As noted by Country Living, Yankee Candle's 2018 Christmas candles are here, and there are seven new scents. Will you be able to tell the names of these new options from the names of cheesy holiday movies? There's some great contenders here if Hallmark is looking for new Christmas movie titles.

Here a rundown of the new scents and their descriptions from Yankee Candle:

Frosty Gingerbread: Gingerbread freshly frosted — a holiday delight that fills any room with welcome and warmth.

Glittering Star: A shimmering fragrance that gives sandalwood a sparkle with sugarplum and ginger.

Holiday Lights: A scent as clear as a crisp winter's night, with bright dashes of jasmine and praline.

Holiday Shimmer: Make the season glow in every room with our mix of cool mint, white musk and bubbly champagne.

Icy Blue Spruce: A fresh breath of winter forest — juniper berries, blue spruce, spearmint leaves.

Snow-Dusted Bayberry Leaf: Crisp holiday bayberry with pine needle, arctic mint and a little sweet vanilla.

Sugar Frost Christmas: Fresh-baked and topped with creamy vanilla frosting — a delicious holiday treat.

Obviously, they sound strong and the descriptions are kind of vague (what is topped with creamy vanilla frosting, exactly?), but there is plenty of variety here for those who like things spicy, like things musky, or like things smelling like you just baked something, even though you didn't. The candles come in a bunch of different sizes — from two-wick tumblers to tea lights — and the prices range from $29.50 to $2.

While these are the new additions to the Yankee Candle holiday collection, the company still offers plenty of holiday candles that have come back year after year. These include Balsam & Cedar, Aromatic Orange & Evergreen, Candy Cane Lane, and perhaps the best name of all, Cherries on Snow, which, if you're wondering is "an enchanted, sparkling blend of bright, juicy cherries with sweet almonds and an icy freshness."

The new holiday candles aren't the only thing Yankee Candle has going on for the Christmas season this year. Once again, the brand is releasing Advent calendars. Three are being released in the U.K., but House Beautiful reports that one of them will also be available in the U.S., as confirmed to the site by a spokesperson for Yankee Candle. The calendar will include 12 votive candles and 12 tea lights, will be released on November 1, and will go for $36. In the U.K., the Advent calendars are already available for purchase.

If you're not quite ready for Christmas yet, Yankee Candle also has a number of fall candles, including ones that were newly released this year. Examples of new autumn candles are Luscious Pumpkin Trifle ("A mouthwatering temptation of vanilla cake, cinnamon, sweet cream and pumpkin"), Poached Pear Flambé ("Juicy pear, fresh peeled and ready to delight in a bath of caramel colored brandy"), and Spiced Berry Sangria ("A refreshing treat — sangria spiked with berries, apple, cinnamon stick, and ginger").

Whether you're looking for something autumnal, something Christmassy, or want to treat someone (or yourself...) to 24 candles behind little doors, Yankee Candle has you covered. Can't you just smell the Cherries on Snow already?