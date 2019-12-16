"It's hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind." Those words couldn't be more true for Joe in the YOU Season 2 trailer. But it isn't just Beck that's weighing on his mind these days — it's also the return of his ex-girlfriend Candace. You know, the one he thought was already dead?

Candace has unfinished business to discuss with Joe in the first Season 2 trailer, and it goes far beyond the protocol of any typical awkward conversation with your ex. This poses an important question going into the show's second season: what is Candace's endgame in all of this and why hasn't she turned Joe into the police? But despite the shock of her return, old habits die hard for Joe, prompting to him to move to Los Angeles for a fresh start with a new name and an eventual new love interest named Love Quinn, played by The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti.

However, as Candace points out in the trailer, being loved by Joe is a dangerous thing. So as happy as his budding romance may look with Love at a glance, it won't be long until Joe is back to his old, controlling, misogynistic ways. And he won't let anything — or anyone — get in the way of his new obsession.

Netflix on YouTube

The footage also makes a point of introducing some of the new characters that will become a prominent part of Joe's inner-circle while in Los Angeles. Aside from Candace and Love, viewers met Love's entitled brother, Forty Quinn (James Scully), who instantly wants to know Joe's intentions with his sister. There's also Joe's new neighbor, Ellie (Jenna Ortega) and Ellie's older sister, Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), who serves as Joe's new landlord.

But as much as Joe appears to be falling into old patterns, fans shouldn't expect to see a ton of similarities between Beck and Love. “The thing that [Love] sees in him is that he has endured great loss and heartbreak,” YOU showrunner Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly. “Of course she doesn’t know the details of that, but she sees a kindred spirit in him because she lost her husband.” So while Joe's obsessive tendencies should feel familiar, the relationship that develops should feel very different.

That being said, Beck still remains very present throughout the second season and will weigh heavily on Joe's mind. The trailer even goes so far as to flash back to Beck and Joe's final confrontation in the basement of the bookstore with Joe standing in front of a huge area of blood. Could this be confirmation that Beck really is dead after all and won't pop up like Candace? You'll just have to wait until Season 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 26 to find out for sure.