If you are a believer in astrology, then you've likely turned to your horoscope to help you make some important decisions, like how you should handle an argument with a friend or tackle a project at work. But what about your next nail look? If you've never considered choosing a manicure based on your zodiac sign, essie celebrity manicurist Steph Stone will convince you that this summer is the time to start.

If you're not familiar with Steph Stone's name, you've still definitely seen her work. Stone is famous for her inventive and playful nail art and has worked with all of your favorite stars, including Lili Reinhart, Awkwafina, and Tessa Thompson. If there is anyone to get inspiration from for your next manicure — especially ones inspired by astrology — it's Stone.

Stone tells Bustle that when she created these summer manicure looks, she knew it was important to take into account how special every sign is. "Knowing each zodiac sign is so different with such unique personality traits, it was really important to me to create nail looks that authentically portrayed each sign," she shares. Stone decided to group the signs by elements and created a different nail look for water, earth, air, and fire signs, letting the inspiration flow from there.

In honor of National Nail Polish Day (June 1), here are the different summer manicures Steph Stone created based on your zodiac sign and exactly how you can get them.

Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio, & Pisces

Steph Stone

Polishes used: “take the lead," “mint candy apple," “no place like chrome," essie gel.setter top coat

Step 1: After using your preferred base coat, start with two coats of “take the lead.” Allow a few minutes to dry.

Step 2: Paint on one coat of “mint candy apple.” While it’s still wet, take a small piece of crumpled up saran wrap and pat it on the wet nail polish. This will leave a ripple effect reminiscent of moving water. Allow for drying time.

Step 3: Next, use a striping brush to paint a moon at the base of the nail with “no place like chrome.”

Step 4: Apply top coat to smooth out any texture in this look.

Air Signs: Libra, Aquarius, & Gemini

Steph Stone

Polishes used: “blanc," “topless & barefoot," “penny talk," essie gel.setter top coat

Step 1: Paint two coats of “blanc” on each nail. Allow a few minutes to dry.

Step 2: Next, paint random swoops of “topless & barefoot” on each nail.

Step 3: Use a striping brush to paint thin lines of gold across each nail.

Step 4: Apply top coat to seal in the look.

Earth Signs: Capricorn, Taurus, & Virgo

Steph Stone

Polishes used: “off tropic," "mojito madness," "set in stones," essie gel.setter top coat

Step 1: Paint your nails with two coats of “off tropic.” Allow a few minutes to dry.

Step 2: Next, sponge on the lighter green, “mojito madness,” with a triangular makeup sponge until you’re left with a seamless ombré from base to tip of the nails.

Step 3: Apply “set in stones” throughout the base of your nail to give an extra dazzle to the look.

Step 4: Smooth out and blend the colors together even further by applying a generous layer of top coat.

Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, & Sagittarius

Steph Stone

Polishes used: “topless & barefoot," “forever yummy," “wicked," "claim to flame," essie gel.setter top coat

Step 1: Paint your nails with two coats of “topless & barefoot.”

Step 2: Next, randomly swipe “forever yummy,” “wicked,” and “claim to flame” across each nail using a fan brush. This will create a flaming feathered effect.

Step 3: Finish by sealing in the look with top coat.

Even if you aren't a believer in astrology, these summery nail looks should definitely serve as inspiration for your next manicure.