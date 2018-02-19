There’s A Trump Dating Website That Lets Some Happily (Or Unhappily) Married People Join

A new dating site just launched, but it's a lot different from Tinder or Match.com. A pro-Trump dating site, Trump.dating, promises to "find you the America first partner of your dreams." It's a site dedicated solely to finding Trump supporters love. However, the only people allowed to register on the site are straight women and men, excluding the roughly 14 percent of LGBTQ people who voted for the president.

And while the site might exclude queer people, it allows all religions and ethnicities to register, and even liberals and political moderates can join. Not only that, but in the U.K., married people can also sign up, according to the LGBTQ site Pink News. Users are give the option of "happily married" or "unhappily married," in addition to choices like "single," "divorced," an "in an open relationship."

It's unclear if that option is meant to be some kind of jab at Trump, who has been accused of carrying out relationships with other women while married to his wife, Melania. Former porn star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, has alleged having a relationship with Trump, in addition to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which Trump has denied. The "happily married" option is not available on Trump.dating in the United States.

The dating site's logo includes Trump's signature combover and the copy includes the president's catch phrases. Trump.dating wants to "Make Dating Great Again!" by setting up MAGA enthusiasts all over the globe. It claims to be the "doorway to the fastest growing online network of singles worldwide."

The platform's creators, according to the site, wanted to provide an outlet for pro-MAGA people who feel alienated in the online dating world following Trump's presidential win. “It's not uncommon to see messages like No Trump supporters or Proud liberal,” the website reads. “Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?”

Users can select their favorite sports and hobbies, including Nascar and weightlifting, and personal interests, including things like "military men/women" and "country western." Then they're asked questions about their lifestyle, including how often they exercise and what their political views are. The entire political spectrum is represented, from Independent to Libertarian.

Usernames on the site include MAGAForever1, MAGAMan2020, and DaddyTrumpsGirl, who, according to Pink News, is looking for "a good Christian man who loves Trump, guns, and God.”

Trump.dating asserts that "when political foundation is the same, the sky is the limit." The creators write, “We believe that by matching patriotic and political viewpoints as a base foundation of the relationship, it will allow one to focus on what really matters – conversation, commonalities, and if all goes well, courting.”

And while the site might at first glance look like a spoof, or something out of Saturday Night Live, the Miami-based company that owns it, Friends Worldwide, Inc., assures users it's very real.

"Since 2001, our portfolio of top rated sites has represented over 75 diverse dating communities based upon the personal interests and unique lifestyle choices of our members," the organization wrote on its site. “Our members are real people looking for real connections. Unlike many other sites, Friends Worldwide is not filled with fraudulent profiles or scammers in other countries looking to take your money or get you to fall for a scam.”

This isn't the first time someone has attempted a pro-Trump dating site. In 2016, shortly after Trump was elected president, former Bachelor coordinator David Goss launched TrumpSingles.com, which also had the tagline, "Making dating great again!" The platform was heavily criticized for being a "safe space" for Trump supporters, when they so often mock liberals for wanting safe spaces. While in May 2016 Goss claimed TrumpSingles had more than 37,000 active members, the site ended up being crowded with fake users.