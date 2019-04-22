When it comes to a popular series like Game of Thrones, it sometimes can feel like the whole world is collectively watching the show together. And if you think Hollywood is immune to this pop culture obsession, then you're sorely mistaken. In fact, many celebrity tweets about Game of Thrones this week prove that all eyes are on Westeros and no one really wants this great saga to end.

Whether it's a comment made about the latest Game of Thrones episode or just a fun meme or comment about the series itself, there are a bunch of celebs out there who are doing their best to provide as much extra Thrones-centric content as possible before the show comes to a close for good next month. (And yes, if you're trying to keep track, this means we only have four episodes left. That's right, only FOUR!) But while the idea of saying goodbye to this series (and these characters) feels downright heartbreaking, just take comfort in knowing that you're not alone. So many people are going through the same things you are, including some of Hollywood's finest.

So if you're already dreading the Battle of Winterfell — and the high death toll its sure to create — check out some of the best celeb tweets about Game of Thrones this week. It may only put a smile on your face temporarily, but at this point, let's take what we can get.

1. T-Pain

This is just one example of some of the great content this rapper churns out during each episode of Game of Thrones. If you aren't following him on Twitter yet, you're missing out.

2. Leslie Jones

This SNL star's recaps of the show are a gift unto themselves at this point.

3. Kumail Nanjiani

We can all agree: this Battle of Winterfell is going to destroy us all.

4. Cynthia Erivo

Arya taking control of her sexuality was a powerful moment worth celebrating.

5. Elizabeth Banks

Brienne becoming a knight was easily one of the highlights of this week's episode. But now that her character has achieved her ultimate goal, it's hard not to wonder if this spells her doom in the upcoming battle.

6. Ava DuVernay

But that doesn't mean we can't all enjoy Brienne's moment in the spotlight all the same. In fact, it's the only thing we want to talk about.

7. Angela Kinsey

Angela from The Office would approve.

8. Mariah Carey

It's the possible Game of Thrones ending we never realized we wanted until this very moment.

9. Stassi Schroeder

Dany was definitely wondering why Jon was giving her the cold shoulder all day. Now she knows why.

10. Jenny Han

Seriously, some of these scenes are almost impossible to see properly due to the lack of lighting. Is there any chance this battle can take place during the daytime?

11. Shelby Young

Odds are, when they start talking about how safe the crypts are, you can expect them to possibly be the least safe place you could be.

12. Nathalie Emmanuel

Proof that the actors love the show just as much as we do.

So enjoy this episode while you still can because odds are Episode 3 will leave us all in tears.