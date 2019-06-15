These $14 Water Shoes Are The Best-Selling Shoes On Amazon Right Now — & They're SO Comfortable

Your shoes hit the water a lot, especially when it comes time for vacation or outdoor activities. Whether it's a kayaking trip or a short scramble up some rocks for a great view, there's nothing like the squishy, cold feeling of soggy sneakers on your feet to take you out of an otherwise perfect moment. At the same time, while the beach and pool can be blissful, they can also be covered in gravel, rocks, and other sharp particles that tear at your bare feet that you'd like to be protected from. No wonder so many people are loving these ingenious $14 water shoes that they are the best-selling women's shoe on Amazon at the moment.

With a quick-dry elastic fabric upper and a durable rubber sole that grips well to the ground while also helping keep your feet safe from gravel and glass on the beach or boardwalk, these have the ideal combination of lightweight but protective. "The beach we were near had hidden rocks in the sand - big volcanic rocks that hurt to step on... except for ME in my fancy shoes," beams one review.

Customers can't get over how comfortable these are, either. "I bought these for vacation and wore them every day for a week. They are extremely comfortable, which is rare for me to say about shoes in general cause my feet are super flat," wrote one fan. It's no surprise then that Amazon reviewers have given these shoes more than 2,000 positive reviews and a four-star rating overall.

While these cost less than $15, they still have plenty of well-considered design elements including an extra-smooth neck to avoid chafing your ankles and a rainbow of colors and patterns to choose from — more than 40 in total from classic black to floral and green marble prints. And their looks have been getting customers plenty of compliments. "Wore these on a cruise," said another fan. "Swam in 3 spots in the Caribbean, and they were so comfortable and protective. No sand collected inside and they dried quickly. Several other cruise guests loved them and wanted to know where I got them. Fit like a glove (or comfy smooth sock)."

Available in a range of sizes for both kids and adults of all genders, these are a surprisingly versatile buy. One customer found them ideal for wearing at the pool: "I bought this water shoes for my trip to Cancun, Mexico. I have two kids that I have to chase around in their pools and out of pools and this worked just perfectly for that occasion." The same reviewer also found them great for avoiding sand getting stuck on her feet and feeling critters on her soles when she stepped into the ocean.

But the most surprising use might be the multitude of customers who raved about how these ultra-comfortable shoes were also brilliant house shoes that can hit the deck, sidewalk, or patio and back. "I wanted the feel of walking barefoot around the house and these are perfect," said one reviewer. "The thin sole prevents slipping, and the upper is nice and lightweight. I plan to buy another pair for paddle boarding."

Plus, if you need it quickly, it's eligible for free Prime two-day shipping.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.