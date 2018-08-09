I wish that the summer could last forever, but the sad reality is that once the Fourth of July passes, summer feels like it's pretty much over. July flies by in whirlwind that makes it feel shorter than February. What gives?! If you're on vacation (or just taking it very, very easy) during the summer, it's even easier to lose track of time. The days seem to blend together — and then all of a sudden, everything is over!

One trip that particularly made my summer fly by was spending five days in Bermuda with online retailer Revolve. The brand is known for hosting trips all over the world, and, even if you don't snag an invite, the resulting photos always offer up some of the best outfit inspiration. With about a month left of summer, these pics just might encourage you to book one last beach vacation. After all, they are the easiest type of trip to pack for: All you need are bathing suits, dresses, some shorts, and sandals which is much better (and lighter) than packing sweaters and boots for colder temperatures! Here are the best dressed from Revolve's month long stint in Bermuda — living proof that beach dressing can be easy and fit in a carry on.

CHALIEE SON Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE A dress that doubles as a beach cover-up and something you can throw on to go exploring is a vacation essential, since it reduces the amount of items you have to pack. This Majorelle dress is the perfect color and style for a tropical trip. Add the straw bag, and done! Effortless and chic vacation look achieved.

BRITTANY SKY Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean that you can't go all out with an outfit. Brittany Sky is no wallflower in this LPA matching sequined top and skirt.

JASMINE SANDERS Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Scenario: You fell asleep on the beach and are now running late for dinner and are stressed TF out about what to wear. But why? Just grab a pair of silky pants to throw on over your swimsuit and you're good to go.

RACHEL LINDSAY Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE If there's one item to overpack if you're headed to a beach or pool for vacation, it's a swimsuit. Rachel Lindsay clearly packed well, and brings the glow in her Lovers + Friends bikinis.

JASMINE TOOKES Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Here's another excellent example of a summer dress working double time on vacation. Jasmine Tookes threw this striped LPA button-up dress over her swimsuit to be beach-to-town ready, just like that. Bold colors and patterns are really good to keep in mind while packing, too, because they look great on the beach — and even better on Instagram.

JANICE JOOSTEMA Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Look. Real talk, leopard print is never a bad idea, whether you're on vacation or not. It works everywhere, and Janice Joostema is my forever vacation mood in this Lovers + Friends dress.

SAINT JHN Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE You're on vacation, so why not wear pajamas all day? As long as it's silk because silk very breathable and beach temperatures tend to get up there. Throwing it over a swimsuit is a great beach outfit, especially if it gets a little windy.

ROCKY BARNES Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE You could bring an LBD, but vacation is the perfect time to try something in a brighter color, like Rocky Barnes' yellow, NBD gown.

JOEY ZAUZIG AND JOURDAN SLOANE Photo Courtesy of BFA Sometimes your best accessory is a best friend. Vacationing together is always more fun, and it means you have an extra set of eyes around to help put outfits together. Jourdan is making a strong case for a denim dress for a night out. Styled with white sneakers and a vintage gold chain belt, this distressed GRLFRND dress is everything. Joey is making a strong case too but for the Hawaiian print shirt and is effortlessly cool.

ANA CHERI Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE It might seem like a weird choice to pack long-sleeved clothes on a vacation to hot temps, but weather unpredictability and air conditioning mean it's never a bad idea. The sleeves on this Tularosa dress are voluminous, so if you get too hot, they won't cling to you!

AIMEE SONG Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Aimee styles her Kendall + Kylie swimsuit bikini top as part of a non-swim outfit, and pairs it with a colorful LPA skirt and a big straw hat (because sun protection is always in style). This is perfect for going straight from lunch right to the pool or beach, with little fuss because the skirt has buttons that make it easy to throw on over a swimsuit.

ROMEE STRIJD Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Romee mastered vacation mornings by throwing on a Tularosa swimsuit and denim shorts, grabbing an iced coffee, and heading straight to the beach.

ANGEL AND DREN Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE When you're twin, technically you can pack less because you can easily share clothes...right? So now my question is how did you guys decided to got to wear this Lovewave look first? Whether it's your friend or your twin sister, if you're comfortable sharing clothes it's always worth splitting up the packing list and swapping outfits during a trip.

YOVANNA VENTURA Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Coordination on vacation isn't necessary — but when the opportunity presents itself, who could say no? A white Lovers + Friends dress to match this cute white dog is pretty ideal.

ALYSSA RARA AND SHEA MARIE Again, when you happen upon an opportunity to coordinate, seize it! And yes, sneakers on the beach is totally acceptable.

ANDREEA CRISTINA Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Polka dots are always a good decision, especially in red! Pair a flowy dress, like this Tularosa number, with heels for a night out, or wear with sandals during the day. Either way, a fit-n-flare with a cute pattern makes for a versatile piece to have in your vacation wardrobe.

JAY ROCK AND COCO CUENCO Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE Sometimes the club is even hotter than the beach, so a crop top and GRLFRND denim shorts is the move. And when you look this good and Jay Rock is around, make sure to snap a pic.

ANASTASIA KARANIKOLAOU Photo Courtesy of REVOLVE After a long day in the sun, sometimes a little dress is exactly what you want to put on instead of shorts or pants. A tube dress, like one from Majorelle, is easy to slide into and makes those warm nights more tolerable.