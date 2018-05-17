These 31 Brilliant Products On Amazon Have Over 5,000+ Reviews For Good Reason

Good reviews matter when it comes to buying new products online — and oftentimes, the more widely reviewed something is, the easier it is to take a chance on it. For instance, there are certain brilliant products on Amazon that have more than 5,000 incredible reviews. With that many people backing something you’re looking at, like a personal water filter or a popcorn popper that works in the microwave, they can easily go from a maybe to a must-have.

Sure, these interesting and innovative items might be totally outside of what you'd normally look to buy when you're shopping online, but seeing thousands of five-star reviews is definitely a reason to consider adding it to your cart.

Plus, nothing's worse than wasting your money on a product that turns out to be a total dud, which is another reason why it's a smart idea to use Amazon's customer reviews. It guarantees that whatever product you're trying out has a devoted cult-following — and chances are, you’ll soon love it just as much as those who decided to review it.

Looking for products so practical and genius that using them will literally change your life? Find out what thousands of happy Amazon customers are saying about these awesome products below.

1 A 10-Piece Set Of Exquisite Makeup Brushes For Flawless Blending And Application Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes $8 AmazonBuy Now These affordable, high-quality makeup brushes have more than 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon for a good reason: they deliver professional-quality results with every application. Made with synthetic fibers that won't shed and feel silky soft to the touch, these brushes come with bold, easy-to-grip handles and are densely packed for seamless blending every time.

2 This Five-In-One Griddle For Cooking Everything From Burgers To Pancakes Amazon Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler $64 AmazonBuy Now For tasty meals you can cook at home, try this multifunctional griddle from Cuisinart. Reviewers rave that it's easy to use, cooks incredibly, and is perfect for people who may not be the best in the kitchen. It comes with simple controls, 200-square inches of cooking space, and also has five full functions: a contact grill, a panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle. The dishwasher-safe, non-stick cooking plates are also super easy to clean and maintain.

3 This Unique Tool That Safely Removes Lint, Fuzz, And Pilling Without Damaging Fabrics Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $13 AmazonBuy Now "This is a great little defuzzer," describes one reviewer of this device, which is designed to safely remove fuzz, lint, and pilling in fabrics of all kinds. "I used it today on a thin pair of lounge pants, a thick wool pea coat, and an electric blanket. It worked for all of the fabric types." In addition to coming with a large shaving head, this defuzzer has three settings and a comfortable handle to grip, so you can get an up close and customized shave with every use.

4 A Bag Of Whole Bean Coffee That's Perfect For Caffeine Lovers Amazon Death Wish Whole Bean Coffee $20 AmazonBuy Now This whole bean coffee is one of the best options you can buy if you need a caffeine fix in a major way. Double the strength of an average cup of coffee, these dark roast beans are also Fair Trade, USDA certified organic and Kosher. The bold, smooth taste of this blend is another reason why more than 6,000 reviewers have given it a thumbs up on Amazon.

5 A Sleep Mask That'll Help You Get Some Quality Shut-Eye Amazon Alaska Bear Sleep Mask $10 AmazonBuy Now When you need to get to sleep but you just can't seem to block everything out that you need to, this sleep mask is going to be just what the doctor ordered. Hypoallergenic and made from super-soft, breathable silk, it comes with an easy-to-adjust headband that won't snag your pillow or tangle up your hair. Ideal for those who struggle with insomnia and migraines, this mask offers a full blackout, so light won't creep in and disrupt your sleep patterns, whether you're at home or staying in a hotel.

6 This Water Flosser For A Stress-Free Way To Get Healthier Gums Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 AmazonBuy Now Keep your gums healthy and maintain better overall oral hygiene with this highly-reviewed water flosser from Waterpik. Rated as the best overall option by experts and awarded the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, it offers a simple and stress-free way to floss your teeth daily. It also comes with 10 pressure settings, seven unique flossing tips, and 90-seconds of water capacity, so you'll get the maximum functionality out of it with every use.

7 A Totally Functional And Practical Power Strip For When You Just Need More Outlets Amazon Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip $31 AmazonBuy Now Buying a power strip might not seem like a fun or exciting purchase, but think of it this way: having one around means you never have to worry about how you're going to plug in or power up your favorite electronics. And with this eight-outlet strip from Belkin, you're getting a serious surge protector with a 6-foot cord that'll keep you from ever running out of outlet space again. Built to protect workstations and everyday household electronics, this also comes with a detachable cord-management clip for cable management, so it also keeps tangles under control.

8 The Cheap But Surprisingly Durable Hiking Backpack That You Can Depend On Amazon Outlander Hiking Backpack $17 AmazonBuy Now Perfect for those who love the outdoors or just need an extra day pack to easily throw in their luggage, this hiking backpack is one of the top-rated options on Amazon. More than 6,000 reviewers have given this five stars, and that's because it's a durable, water-resistant option that's perfect for hikes and other adventures. Lightweight but still seriously roomy, this compact bag is designed to last and comes with abrasion-resistant zippers and bar tacking to reinforce it along certain fabric points — so it won't break when you need it most.

9 This Volumizing Shampoo And Conditioner Set That's Gentle On Curly And Color-Treated Hair Amazon Art Naturals Organic Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set $26 AmazonBuy Now Restore your hair's natural radiance and shine with this shampoo and conditioner duo, which is made with incredibly healing Moroccan argan oil. Known for its restorative and nourishing properties, the oil can help enhance the health of your hair while also delivering vital nutrients to your scalp. The shampoo, which is safe to use on color-treated and curly hair, cleans gently without stripping away any color. Meanwhile, the conditioner goes to work hydrating and protecting hair, so it'll feel fuller than ever. One reviewer writes: "Absolutely looooove this combo! It was my first time trying it and fell in love with it. Even my hair dresser complemented me on my hair. I have thinner hair and she said how silky and fuller it felt. I love that it does all this without the chemicals."

10 A Pack Of Battery-Powered Lanterns That Are Great For Camping Trips Amazon Etekcity Portable LED Camping Lantern $20 AmazonBuy Now When you're camping or hiking in the great outdoors, having this pack of lanterns not only provides a source of light but also a little peace of mind in the process. Tough and built to withstand all kinds of weather, each lantern is collapsible and can fold easily into a backpack, so storage is a breeze. These are designed with 30 individual and low-powered LED bulbs that carry 360-degrees of light for up to 12 hours of continuous use. Each order also comes with 12 AA batteries, so you'll always be prepared.

11 A Fun Little Popcorn Maker For Nights In When You Want A Healthy Snack Amazon The Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 AmazonBuy Now A delicious snack is just a few minutes away when you're using this microwavable popcorn popper. The BPA-free and dishwasher-safe bowl offers an easy way to pop kernels without needing to add oil or butter (although you certainly can if you prefer to). Because of that, it's also a great option if you're looking for a healthier alternative to normal popcorn. It collapses to a smaller size, and has a convenient handle, which makes it a cinch to remove from the microwave when it's done popping.

12 A Paraben-Free Serum That'll Kick Your Skin's Natural Glow Into Overdrive Amazon OZNaturals Vitamin C Serum $17 AmazonBuy Now This soothing and hydrating serum is the secret weapon you've been waiting for if you're looking to restore your skin's natural glow. Formulated with clinical-strength vitamin C and vegan hyaluronic acid, this paraben-free serum fights free radicals, boosts collagen production, and works to fight free radicals. If you're looking for a simple serum to cleanse your face, this is also a great pick, since it can help smooth out skin's texture and tone.

13 This Alarm Clock That You Definitely Won't Be Sleeping Through Anytime Soon Amazon Electrohome Projection Alarm Clock $30 AmazonBuy Now Do you always find yourself sleeping through the snooze button? With this funky alarm clock that actually projects the time onto the ceiling, chances are you won't be late for work again. It comes with a large 3.6-inch LCD display screen, which you can dim based on your brightness preference, and it even automatically adjusts to Daylight Savings Time. Pre-program this clock to wake up on time daily, and best of all, use this to sync with your smartphone to play your favorite tunes. One reviewer raved: "This clock is addictive. I love that it projects the time on the ceiling so that when I wake up (which is often), I can see the time right above my head."

14 An Ultra-Moisturizing Shaving Cream That'll Leave Your Skin Feeling So Soft Amazon Taylor of Old Bond Street Shaving Cream $17 AmazonBuy Now The rich, woodsy blend of sandalwood, cedar, rose, jasmine, rosemary, and lavender in this luxurious shaving cream is almost enough to explain why this has over 8,000 positive reviews on Amazon. But the real reason why this is a must-own is that it moisturizes skin, won't get hard over time, and produces a nice, thick lather when applied anywhere on the body or face.

15 The Cordless Hand Vacuum That Makes Little Household Messes Disappear Like Nothing Amazon BLACK+DECKER Cordless Hand Vacuum $45 AmazonBuy Now This little hand vacuum makes it fun to clean — whether it's cat litter or dust bunnies (or even garden messes, according to one reviewer), it'll make every trace of dirt and grime disappear. It comes with a lithium ion for ultra-long battery life, and is lightweight and easy to carry. Equipped with a rotating slim nozzle, washable bowl and filters, this tiny guy is no big deal to operate and can make a huge impact on the cleanliness of your home. "This vacuum is top notch! I use it daily," one reviewer noted. "And by using it daily, I mean I carry it around when I'm bored and suck dust off of random crap."

16 A Premium Fitness Jump Rope That'll Make MMA And CrossFit Training Even Better Amazon Survival and Cross Jump Rope $10 AmazonBuy Now Achieve your peak fitness goals with this lightweight and travel-ready jump rope. Perfect for mixed martial arts and CrossFit training, this speed cable jump rope can enhance your cardio exercises and is convenient to use for all fitness levels. Easy to adjust using two sliding screws and collars, you can use this at any height. One fitness coach writes: "This rope was used by people ranging from 7 yrs-60yrs and we all had the same smile and determination to master certain tricks with this rope. I would definitely recommend to anyone."

17 The Travel Mug Handle That Means You Can Take Your Drink With You Anywhere Amazon F-32 Travel Mug Handle $6 AmazonBuy Now No matter where you need to go, you can take your drink with you easily when you're using this travel mug handle. Designed to fit most 30-ounce tumblers, it comes in a range of colors and slips over your mug. Once it's securely in place, you can use the ergonomically-designed, thick rubber handle to securely hold it. It might not be the sexiest purchase you'll ever make, but if you're a coffee lover, it's absolutely one of the most practical.

18 A Knife Sharpener That'll Give Dull Blades A Much-Needed Touch-Up Amazon KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 AmazonBuy Now Dull and damaged knives can get a much-needed polishing when you use this sharpener from KitchenIQ. It's great for restoring blades and keeping them incredibly sharp, which equals a safer and more productive cooking session. It also has a patented edge grip feature, so you can sharpen along the edge of a table or countertop securely and the tip of larger knives won't drag along delicate surfaces. This compact sharpener also has a non-slip base, for superior stability and control.

19 This Crystal-Clear Organizer That Can Help You Keep Better Track Of Your Makeup And Jewelry Amazon Ikee Design Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Boxes $30 AmazonBuy Now Is your vanity table a total disaster area? If so, this set of storage boxes is the solution to your problems. It comes with plenty of draws, a place to hold 12 lipsticks, and is a no-muss, no-fuss way to keep all your brushes, eyeliner, mascara, and more in one spot. It's clear, which makes it easy to find things, and it's made from shatterproof plastic, so it's really resilient. Most of all, this helps eliminate clutter, which is huge if you're messy AF.

20 A Curling Wand That'll Create Loose, Flowing Curls Amazon Remington Pro Curling Wand $23 AmazonBuy Now Get the curly head of you've been coveting — regardless of your hair type — with this professional-quality curling wand from Remington. It tapers from 1.5-inches to 1-inch, and it's great for achieving loose, large curls. Made with pearl ceramic technology, the barrel of this is harder, smoother, and more durable than competitors. It takes just 30 seconds to heat up, and can reach up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, so you'll definitely have no problem with its functionality. Plus, it comes with a protective glove that'll keep your skin safe from burns during use.

21 This All-Natural Deodorant That'll Take All The Stank Out Of Your Pits Amazon Green Tidings All Natural Deodorant $15 AmazonBuy Now Treat your pits to something good with this vegan deodorant, which is completely free of soy, aluminum, and parabens — but works just as well as the more traditional options. A little dab of this deodorant is all it takes to get 24-hour protection from odor and it's made with ingredients like tapioca starch, coconut oil, magnesium oil, and lavender. One reviewer writes: "I like that it comes in a stick form (not messy) and isn't too abrasive under my (sensitive) arm pits."

22 A Personal Water Filter For Safe, Drinkable Water Wherever You Go Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15 AmazonBuy Now For outdoor adventures, it's absolutely essential to have a personal water filter around. This one from LifeStraw can provide 792 gallons worth of safe drinking water, removing up to 99.99 percent of bacteria — including E. coli and salmonella — as well as 99.9 percent of harmful protozoa. With this personal water filter, you can gain incredible peace of mind and take your emergency kit to the next level. The most unique part? It doesn't need chemicals or iodine to work, can be used indefinitely, and can be placed right into a water source and used just like a straw.

23 This No-Bounce Sports Bra That Delivers Full Coverage Amazon Glamorise Wirefree Sports Bra $19 AmazonBuy Now If you have a larger cup size and you're looking for incredible support, total coverage, and upper bust control, this wirefree sports bra is just what you've been looking for. Made with mesh and moisture-wicking fabric that offers breathability and keeps you cool and dry, it was made for intense workouts. It has a camisole design for extra support and a two-way stretch back design that moves with you during workouts — and prevents anything from riding up.

24 An Electric Kettle That'll Bring Water To A Boil In Less Than 10 Minutes Amazon Ovente Glass Electric Kettle $20 AmazonBuy Now This electric kettle is great for tea lovers — or anyone who hates waiting for the water to boil. The stylish kettle is made from BPA-free materials, and has a heat-tempered and stain-resistant borosilicate glass that won’t crack under heat. This 1,100-watt kettle can bring water to a boil in seven minutes or less, automatically shuts off when there isn't water left, and has a non-slip 360-degree rotary base.

25 The Mud Mask Made From Dead Sea Minerals That'll Clean Out Your Pores Amazon Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 AmazonBuy Now Your pores may not be able to actually shrink, but they'll look like they did thanks to this Dead Sea Mud Mask treatment. Rich in revitalizing minerals, including potassium, sodium, calcium, and magnesium, this mask helps cleanse pores and remove dead skin cells. It can even help prevent and heal acne breakouts, and reviews of this highly rated mask also say it works wonders for sensitive skin.

26 A Car Mount That's Compatible With Virtually Every Smartphone Amazon iOttie Easy One Touch Car Mount Holder $15 AmazonBuy Now When you need to go hands-free in your car, you'll love having this practical in-car mount around. It's compatible with most smartphones, and also comes with a super-sticky gel pad, which sticks securely to most surfaces yet also is easily removable. It's also equipped with 360-degree rotation, and has an adjustable bottom foot so you can charge while you drive.

27 This Set Of Tweezers That'll Make You Feel Like A Hair-Plucking Pro Amazon TweezerGuru Slant Tweezers $10 AmazonBuy Now Tweezing isn't exactly the most pleasant part of a beauty regimen, but if it's your preferred way to remove hair, it's important to have a dependable pair like this. With nearly 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these stainless steel precision tweezers offer calibrated tension and a slant tip for more control. Since these tweezers are pointed, they can even get rid of things like ingrown hair or splinters.

28 A Memory Foam Seat Cushion That Helps Relieve Back Pain And Sciatica Discomfort Amazon ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion $30 AmazonBuy Now Having trouble getting comfortable due to back pain or the symptoms of sciatica? Just grab this non-slip seat cushion, which is ergonomically-designed for maximum comfort and support where you need it most. It's shaped like a U and made with high-density memory foam, which molds to your body and also promotes a healthy posture. Ideal for office use or even when you're driving around, this also comes with a built-in handle and machine-washable cover, so upkeep is no issue at all.

29 A Speaker For The Shower So You Can Rock Out With Your Junk Out Amazon VicTsing Shower Speaker $19 AmazonBuy Now Whether you're in the shower or you're going on a hike, this little portable speaker is an awesome way to take your favorite songs with you wherever you go. It comes with a built-in mic and a 5-watt speaker, so it offers crystal-clear sound even when it's exposed to water. Built with an aluminum alloy metal hook, it's super simple to hang and attach this speaker anywhere. Bluetooth-enabled with a rechargeable battery, this supports up to 6 hours of playing time before it needs a reboot.

30 This Coffee Press That Brews Rapidly For A Delicious Cup Of Joe Amazon Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 AmazonBuy Now In just under a minute, this coffee press and espresso maker from Aeropress can make up to 3 cups per pressing and delivers full-flavored coffee without any bitterness — thanks to its rapid and total immersion brewing process. It comes with a microfilter, which means there won't be any grainy residue in your cups. You can also clean it up in seconds, which makes this a great thing to bring with you on the go, too.