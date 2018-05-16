These 33 Clever Gadgets On Amazon Are The Best Things Since Sliced Bread

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you weren't born when sliced bread made a big splash on grocery store shelves, thus eliminating the imperfect and time-consuming task of, well, slicing bread. So yes, most people probably take for granted the modern-day convenience of making avocado toast with ready-sliced bread. But, if you're old enough to remember a time pre-smartphone, then you know what it's like to wonder how we ever got by without them. And these clever gadgets on Amazon just might give you the same feeling. How did you ever get by without this iced coffee maker or acupressure pillow?

And while there's something to be said for old school bread slicing (I mean, you still can't buy pre-sliced ciabatta) and analog phones (sometimes you just want to disconnect), there's definitely something to be said for innovations that truly make life easier. For example, when it comes to chopping onions, you can count me out. It's a mess of mascara running down my face. But if there's a gadget that chops onions for me? Count me in. So if you're looking for ingenious gadgets that will save you time (and maybe even tears), here are a few favorites.