These 38 Things Make You Feel Amazing & Are All Under $30 On Amazon

It's a hard-knock life. Well, not always, but between work, relationships, paying the bills, and figuring out what to have for dinner, life can end up feeling like nothing but a grind — one that leaves you feeling depleted by the end of each day. And when you're depleted, you need a few creature comforts to help perk you up again — like all these things under $30 on Amazon that'll leave you feeling amazing.

Most of these products could be classified as "self-care" products, and I am a firm believer in self-care. Investing time (and a little money) into your physical and mental health can truly be the difference between feeling like you're drowning in stress and feeling like you're sailing on smooth waters and can handle anything that comes your way.

You'll find products on here that'll help you dial down tension, get a good night's sleep, relax sore muscles, and soothe stressed-out skin — among other genius items.

And nothing says "self-care" like products that are all under $30. After all, spending hundreds of dollars to de-stress can be hard on your bank account — which will only add to the stress you're trying eliminate in the first place.