These 38 Trending Products On Amazon Are Cheap & So Damn Useful Around Your House

Upgrading your living space doesn't always have to involve hiring an interior decorator and dropping several paychecks on a new couch or the latest and greatest home appliance, as all these amazing and cheap home products on Amazon prove.

And although we might lust over a new TV with all the bells and whistles or an ultra-comfy couch to sink into at the end of the day, the fact is — something as simple and clever as a spice rack that fits into one of your kitchen drawers can make all the difference. Why? Because you'll actually be able to find the bay leaves without having to get up on a chair to reach the top shelf of your kitchen cupboard where all your spices live.

That spice organizer is just one of the dozens of endlessly useful home products you'll find here — products that will that organize the rest of your house, streamline your kitchen routine, and even some that'll feel just as good as a new couch — like an electric heated foot warmer lined in cozy flannel.

Even better? They're cheap — which means you can still save up for that home decorator or big screen TV.

1. A Hand-Operated Coffee Grinder That Won't Wake Everyone Up In The Morning Wheroamoz Manual Coffee Grinder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If the shrill buzz of an electric coffee grinder annoys the heck out of you in the morning, you’ll love this manual coffee grinder. The hand-operated gadget operates quietly and features a built-in adjustable grind selector, so you can precise grounds for any brewing method: drip, French press, pour over, Chemex, percolator, Turkish, or cold brew. And since you don’t need an outlet to operate it, you can even take it with you on camping trips.

2. This Genius Way To Store All Your Spices In A Drawer YouCopia Spice Liner Spice Rack (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your allspice, cloves, and rosemary organized and easy to find with this spice rack. The spice “rack” is really six skinny, ridged drawer liners made from soft foam — trim them to fit your kitchen drawers and you can fit up to 24 full-sized spice jars. And when you’re cooking or baking — all you have to do is pull out the drawer to find exactly what you need, without having to shuffle through a mess of spices on the top shelf of your kitchen cupboard.

3. A Tool That Instantly Cores Pineapple And Make Rings KKTICK Pineapple Corer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect your pineapple upside down cake game with this ingenious pineapple corer. To use it, just lop off the top of a pineapple, insert the blade into the fruit, then twist — the tool will make its way down the pineapple, coring it and churning out precise rings that are perfect for that aforementioned cake or a fruit salad. It's made from durable stainless steel and it’s dishwasher-safe and rust-resistant.

4. A Two-Step Knife Sharpener To Revive Dull, Worn-Down Knives KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your kitchen knives razor-sharp with the help of this two-step knife sharpener. Use the coarse carbide slot to revive dull or damaged knives, then use the fine ceramic rod to polish and perfect. The compact sharpener is designed to fit right over the edge of your kitchen counter, which angles the blades up, preventing them from scratching your countertop while you use it.

5. These Activated Charcoal Bags That Absorb Unpleasant Odors California Home Goods Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Set these air purifying bags around your house to keep it smelling fresh without having to spritz any chemicals into the air. The bags are filled with activated bamboo charcoal which absorbs odor, bacteria, allergens, and moisture — all while preventing mold and mildew growth. The bags last for up to two years if you place them in the sun to reactivate the charcoal from time to time: Use these in closets, living rooms, bathrooms, pantries, gym bags, and even your refrigerator.

6. A Spinning Food Chopper So You Can Make Fresh Salsa At Home Valuetools Quick Pull Food Chopper $10 | Amazomn See on Amazon Making fresh salsa, pesto, chicken salad, egg salad, and hummus has never been easier, thanks to this hand-operated food chopper. It effortlessly chops, dices, minces, and purées — just use the hand grip to pull out the cord and activate the spinning blades. The chopper is BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher-safe. Use this for onions, carrots, beets, nuts, basil, and more.

7. A Cooker That Makes Perfect Hard- Or Soft-Boiled Eggs In No Time Mueller Rapid Egg Cooker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Take the guesswork out of hard-boiling and soft-boiling eggs with the help of this egg cooker. Just add the recommended amount of water and the cooker will boil eggs to the exact level of doneness you want in less than 10 minutes — much faster than boiling a pot of water. The cooker makes up to seven eggs at a time and an automatic shut-off function kicks in to prevent overcooking.

8. A Smart Plug That Lets You Turn On Appliances With Your Phone Gosund Mini Smart Plug $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn electrical devices and home appliances on and off from anywhere in the world with this smart plug. The plug fits into any standard outlet, and when you download the corresponding app, you can control whatever device is connected to it just by using your phone. That means you can turn lights on and off when you're traveling or turn the slow cooker on so dinner's ready when you get back from work. There's no smart hub required, but it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home if you want to use voice control to operate it.

9. This Dual Blade Package Opener That's More Efficient Than The Rest OpenX Dual Blade Universal Package Opener $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Even the best pair of scissors won't quite cut it with a tough package, which is why this dual-blade package opener is so handy to have around. The opener features two retractable carbon steel blades that pierce through shrink wrap, packaging tape, plastic strapping, bubble wrap, and cardboard, so you can safely and easily open any box or package.

10. These Salsa And Chip Dip Bowls That Clip Onto The Edges Of Plates Prepworks by Progressive Dip Clips (Set of 4) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You know how dips, dressings, and salsas tend to pool out all over your plate making it virtually impossible to actually dip your chips or veggies? These dip clips solve that problem. The tiny bowls clip onto the edges of any plate (including paper plates), providing the perfect receptacle for dunking a tortilla chip or carrot stick. These are great for backyard barbecues, Super Bowl parties, and marathon TV-watching.

11. The Vented Microwave Plate That Stops Splatter AMRZS Microwave Plate Covers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With these microwave plate covers, you can prevent splatter caused by saucy dishes and food explosions without having to waste paper towels. The built-in steam vents heat food evenly, and the magnets on top of the covers allow you to store them on the ceiling of the microwave, where they're out of the way. The covers are BPA-free and top rack dishwasher-safe.

12. This Space-Saving Over-The-Door Valet For Hanging Clothes And Towels HOLDN' STORAGE Over the Door Closet Valet $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this over the door closet valet in your bedroom to maximize clothes-hanging space, or use it your bathroom as an extra rod for towels. The durable, width-adjustable valet fits over any standard sized door and holds up to 35 pounds of weight. You can even used the ridged side bars to hang additional hangers — ideal if you're still mulling over tomorrow's outfit.

13. These Dimming Sheets That Reduce The Glare Of Digital Alarm Clocks Dim It Light Dimming Sheets (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a light sleeper, you're well aware of the annoying glare coming off of digital alarm clocks that can keep you up into the small hours of the morning. Drape one of these light dimming sheets over the digital display — it'll drastically reduce that bright glare but won't block the numbers, so you can still see what time it is. The 6-inch by 3-inch sheets can be trimmed to size and each order comes with two — use one at home and take the other with you next time you check into a hotel.

14. This Bacon Rack That Works In Your Microwave Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Cooker $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Everyone's favorite breakfast food (bacon, obviously) just got a little easier to cook up thanks to this microwave bacon rack. Instead of laying the bacon strips down flat, where they cook in their own grease, you hang the bacon strips on the rack. That way, they'll cook up faster and they grease will drip right off. Reviewers wrote things like the "shockingly good" product makes bacon that's "perfectly crispy, but not overdone," and that "clean-up is easy" since it's dishwasher-safe.

15. These Scrubbing Gloves So You Can Do The Dishes With Just Your Hands NIROLLE Silicone Scrubbing Gloves $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut out the middle man (sponges) and wash the dishes with just these scrubbing gloves. Made from germ-resistant silicone, the palms and fingers of the gloves are outfitted with hundreds of flexible bristles that scrub off stuck-on food, leaving plates, glasses, and utensils sparkling clean. The gloves are insulated to protect hands from hot water, and you can choose from three colors: pink, gray, and mint green.

16. A Reusable Food Storage Bag That Lets You Forego One-Use Plastic Stasher Large Silicon Reusable Food Storage Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Store leftovers, marinate meat, and keep produce fresh in this reusable food storage bag. More friendly to the environment than one-use plastic — which isn't biodegradable — the bag is made from 100 percent silicone that's BPA- and latex-free. The pinch-lock seal is airtight, and the bag is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. You can even use it in boiling water to cook sous vide. The bags are available in a variety of colors in 1/2-gallon, sandwich, and snack sizes.

17. This Organizer That Neatly Displays Your Collection Of Tea mDesign Countertop Tea Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your packets of oolong and Earl Grey in this countertop tea organizer, and you won't have to dig through random boxes in your kitchen cupboard looking for them. The transparent, three-tier organizer features pull-out drawers, each of which has six compartments that are perfect for organizing tea packets and keeping them upright.

18. This Water-Draining Soap Holder That Keeps Sogginess At Bay Evelots Waterfall Soap Holders (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This ingenious soap holder is angled to allow excess water to drain off your bar of soap, keeping it from getting soggy and mushy. The two prongs hold the bar securely in place and front the spout juts out just enough to ensure that water drains into the sink — not around it. Each order comes with two holders — put one in the kitchen and one in the bathroom.

19. A Color-Adjusting Smart Light Bulb You Can Control With Your Phone Aoycocr Smart LED Color Changing Light Bulb $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Screw this smart light bulb into any light fixture and you can turn it on and off from an app on your phone. And not only that — you can also control the brightness of the bulb, set on-off times, and even adjust the color. (Opt for a soft pink to mimic an outdoor sunset.) The energy-efficient LED bulb is also compatible with Alexa and Google home, so you can use voice commands to control it, too.

20. This Sloped Drying Mat That Drains Water Directly Into The Sink Talented Kitchen Self Draining Silicone Drying Mat $14 | Amazon See on Amazon After washing your glasses, set them on this clever, self-draining drying mat. The sloped angle and multiple ridges facilitate draining, so all the water flows into the sink, instead of pooling on the bottom of the mat. The mat is made from silicone, which means it's resistant to bacterial growth. Choose from four colors: black, white, red, and apple green.

21. A Foldable Cutting Board That Makes Food Transfer A Cinch JosephJoseph Chop2Pot Foldable Cutting Board $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Chop up ingredients for salads, stews, soups, and sautés and then funnel them directly into the bowl or pan with this foldable cutting board. When you're done slicing, just squeeze the handle — and the two sides of the cutting board will fold up to create a chute. The dishwasher-safe cutting board is available in colors like red, white, gray, and green.

22. A Steamer Basket That Fit Into Pots And Pans Of All Sizes Consevisen Steamer Basket $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Steaming is one of the best ways to cook vegetables while maximizing their nutrients, and this steamer basket makes it easy. The stainless steel basket is size-adjustable, thanks to the "petals" that fold up and down, so you can use it in all kinds of pots and pans, and even an Instant Pot. The 1-inch silicone legs on the bottom keep your veggies just the right distance from the boiling water, and the built-in handle makes it easy to remove when you're done cooking. Use this to steam dumplings too.

23. This Cooling Towel That'll Keep You From Getting Too Hot No Matter Where You Are Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $13 | amazon see on Amazon Drape this cooling towel around your neck and you’ll stay comfortable on the hottest days of summer... even when there’s no air conditioning in sight. Made from PVA, the towel has the ability retain to cool temperatures for hours — just soak it in cold water, then wring out. Take this along on beach outings, hikes, and sports games. Choose from four colors: purple, blue, yellow, and aqua.

24. An Extra-Large Heating Pad With A Pocket For Your Feet Warm Souls Electric Heating Pad $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This heating pad can be used anywhere on the body, but — and here’s the genius part — it’s outfitted with an extra-large pocket that’s perfect for your feet... a dream come true for those of us with chronically icy toes. Made with ultra-soft flannel, the heating pad features three heat settings and an automatic shut-off function that kicks in after two hours. And it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to sweep and mop the floor before setting it on the ground and slipping your feet in.

25. These Sturdy Grocery Bags That Hold All Your Groceries Upright Planet E Reusable Grocery Bags (3 Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These highly-rated reusable grocery bags are sturdier than the rest, with a rigid structure that can withstand even the biggest supermarket hauls. The rigid structure also means the bags stay upright on the floor of your car, but they fold down flat for easy storage once you’re done putting the groceries away. One reviewer writes that they’re “the best reusable bags I’ve found,” and another says, “The solid bottom and sides make them so easy to use, unlike many reusable bags that are floppy.”

26. This Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl With A Separate Compartment For Milk Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your cornflakes from getting mushy with this brilliant anti-soggy cereal bowl. The bowl has two compartments: one for your cereal and one for your milk, so you can dip your spoon in each to get a mouthful that’s crunchy every time. And it’s useful for much more than cereal — try it with chips and salsa, cookies and milk, or veggies and dressing. The BPA-free bowl is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Choose from blue, green, red, white, and yellow.

27. These Spiral Hair Ties That Secure Hair Without Pulling invisibobble POWER Hair Ties (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon A step above standard hair elastics and less obvious than scrunchies, these transparent spiral hair ties feature an intensified spiral shape that grips hair firmly, so your ponytail stays securely in place without pulling uncomfortably on your hair. The smooth surface of the hair ties also means that they slide easily out of hair without tugging or risk of breakage.

28. This Hammer With A Notch For The Nail, So You Don't Have To Hold It In Place EFFICERE Stubby Claw Hammer with Nail Starter $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of struggling to hold a nail in place as you start hammering, just insert a nail into the magnetic notch on the head of this hammer to hold it in place as you make your first strike. The rust-resistant steel alloy head features a sharpened and curved claw for pulling out nails, and the handle of the hammer is ergonomic and anti-shock. The hammer is extra-compact, so it’s great for small projects, tight workspaces, and for anyone tight on storage space.

29. A Cosmetics Organizer To Keep All Your Lipsticks And Eyeshadows Right Where You Can Find Them Ikee Design Jewelry and Cosmetics Storage Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Speed up your morning makeup routine with this transparent cosmetics organizer that allows you to actually find every product you’re looking for. The countertop organizer features three compartment on top for quick grabs, makeup brushes, eyeliner, and mascara, 12 slots for lipstick, and four pull-out drawers for eyeshadow, powder and moisturizer. Opt for translucent pink, brown, purple, or gray — or go for the totally clear version pictured here.

30. This Natural Deodorant That Reviewers Swear Is "By Far The Best" Green Tidings Natural Lavender Deodorant $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say “I have tried numerous natural deodorants, and this by far is the best,” and “This is the first deodorant I've ever tried where I cannot smell any body odor AT ALL, even after working out!” The natural deodorant is made with skin-friendly ingredients like coconut oil, magnesium oil, shea butter, and essential oils, and — unlike many natural deodorants — it does a great job of absorbing excess wetness, while still allowing your body to sweat. The organic, non-toxic, cruelty-free formula is free of common allergens and irritants, so it’s a great option for anyone with sensitive skin.

31. An Armrest Organizer For Your Phone, Tablet, And Remote Controls MDSTOP Armrest Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this armrest organizer, you’ll never have to get off of the sofa again. The organizer slips right over the armrest of any couch or easy chair and self-secures when it’s tucked under the cushion. The organizer features two smartphone-sized pockets on one side and on the other side — one large pocket for a book or tablet and four skinny pockets for remote controls, reading glasses, and pens. Choose from multiple colors and designs to match your living room décor.

32. A Combination Dish Soap Dispenser And Sponge Holder That Cuts Down On Clutter STS Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of having to use both hands to squeeze more dish soap out of the bottle onto your sponge, this dish soap dispenser lets you do it with just one hand. Simply place your sponge on the dispenser and pump once or twice to release just the right amount of soap. The dispenser holds up to 13 ounces of soap, and since it foregoes the need for a bottle and doubles as a sponge holder, it majorly cuts down on clutter around your sink.

33. This Wall Mounted Holder To Keep Your Brooms, Mops, And Rakes Organized Berry Ave Wall-Mounted Broom Holder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This wall-mounted broom holder has five slots for holding brooms, rakes, mops, and garden tools, which is way better than storing them against the wall where they’re likely to fall over time and again. The holder can withstand up to 35 pounds of weight and the spring-loaded clamps hold everything securely in place, while the six hooks are ideal for gardening gloves, dustpans, and umbrellas.

34. This Flexible Brush That Cleans Out Your Dryer Vent, Which Lowers Your Energy Bills Vanitek Flexible Dryer Vent Cleaner $14 | Amazon See on Amazon You can seriously cut down on your monthly energy bills by using this dryer vent cleaner to remove the dust, lint, and dirt buildup that interferes with the dryer’s efficiency. And it can also maximize the efficiency of your refrigerator when you use the brush to clean refrigerator condenser coils. The 26-inch long cleaner is skinny and flexible, so it fits into tight, curvy spaces for a thorough cleaning.

35. This Freezing Tray So You Can Meal Prep Soup For The Rest Of The Week Souper Cubes Extra Large Silicone Freezing Tray $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip up a batch of soup, then save the leftovers for later in the week with this freezing tray. The tray has four 1-cup capacity compartments with measurement markings on the side for accurate portioning, and the tight-fitting lid seals in freshness, while allowing you to stack other items on top. And since it’s made from flexible silicone, it’s easy to pop out one cube at a time. The tray is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

36. These Fridge Liners That Extend The Life Of Fruits And Veggies Dualplex Fruit and Veggie Life Extender Liners ( 4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If your lettuce always goes bad before you get the chance to eat all of it, check out these produce life extenders. The refrigerator liners work to absorb moisture and circulate air, which helps prevent molding, wilting, rotting, and odors. The BPA-free liners can be trimmed to fit, so you can place them on refrigerator shelves, as well as inside produce drawers.

37. This Organizing Rack So You Don't Have To Lift Up All Your Pans To Get To The One On The Bottom Deco Brothers Pan Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Nesting your pans on top of each other isn’t optimal, since you have to lift each one up in order to get to the one at the bottom of the pile. This pan organizer solves that problem by stacking and spacing each pan, so you can easily slide out whichever one you want. Holding up to five pans of all sizes, the organizer can be placed either vertically or horizontally, depending on your counter space situation.