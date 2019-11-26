These 40 Weird Products On Amazon Have Fanatical Reviewers

Sometimes, shopping on Amazon can feel overwhelming — there's so many new, novel products on the market added every day. How do you find products that are really worth the money, and actually do what they say they will? I'll let you in on a little secret: it's the weirdest products on Amazon that you're going to want to look a little closer at.

Sorting through the abyss to find those rare (but satisfying!) winners might seem impossible. Luckily, there is one easy way to predict whether a new product will be a hit or a flop, without spending a fortune trying everything for yourself: it’s all about the reviews. When hundreds of people love a product so much that they’ve taken precious time out of their day to write a review about it, it’s probably worth paying attention.

The products on this list range from slightly odd to just plain bizarre. There’s a weird-looking hair dryer attachment that lets you dry your hair hands-free, a portable coffee maker that collapses into a tiny, flat disc, and an inflatable escape ramp to save small animals from getting trapped in your pool. These random products do have one important thing in common, though: they’ve basically earned a cult-following on Amazon, accumulating hundreds (or thousands) of glowing five-star reviews.

Ready to see for yourself what all the buzz is about? Read on!

1. A Rechargeable Electric Lighter That Doesn't Use Flame Tesla Coil Lighters™ USB Rechargeable Lighter $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon When you touch the button on this wind-proof rechargeable electric lighter, it creates an arc of electric charge, rather than the burst of flame you're probably used to seeing. That means this lighter will never run out of juice or need to be refilled with lighter fluid. Instead, when it gets low on power, simply recharge it using a regular USB cable. This lighter has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with reviewers reporting that it holds its charge for days.

2. A Set Of Soapstone Whiskey Stones To Chill Any Beverage In Style Beverage-Chilling Whiskey Stones (Set Of 9) $8.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Place these beverage-chilling stones in any drink — wine, whiskey, rum, a cocktail — and they'll quickly chill it without watering it down. When your drink is chilled perfectly, just pop the stones back in the freezer. These beverage stones are made of 100 percent pure soapstone, a rock known for its ability to maintain a constant temperature for a long time. Plus, the set of nine stones comes in a pretty velvet carrying pouch — making it the perfect gift for any beverage aficionado in your life.

3. A Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow That Will Make Flying So Much More Comfortable BCOZZY Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow $49.97 $29.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Is it really so surprising that this chin-supporting travel pillow has almost 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon? If you've ever tried sleeping during a long flight, you already know what a great invention this is. The pillow's patented design gently wraps all the way around your neck, supporting your chin and preventing your head from falling forward. It also has pillowy elevated sides, so you can gently rest your head above either shoulder. This pillow has a soft, plush, pill-resistant outer liner, with lots of fun color options.

4. A Compression Mask To Relieve Migraine And Headache Pain Imak Compression Mask $13.49 | Amazon See on Amazon This soothing, cooling compression mask will help you take relaxation to the next level, because it's filled with tiny ergonomic micro-beads that mold to the shape of your face, blocking out any and all light. Plus, the slight pressure that helps soothe pain from migraines, headaches, or swollen sinuses. The mask can also be placed in the freezer for extra cooling relief — and the micro beads won't become stiff.

5. A Tray Attachment To Prevent Messes When Pumping Laundry Soap, Fabric Softener, And More Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget $10.75 | Amazon See on Amazon This ingenious tray attachment attaches to the spout of economy-sized containers of laundry soap, fabric softener, and more, collecting and containing drips and spills before they make a sticky mess. The hard plastic tray is easy to snap on and off, so cleaning it is a piece of cake. The tray is also designed to hold your laundry measuring cup. "Great product, works exactly as expected, and quality is high, so I don't expect to ever need to replace it," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported.

6. A Super-Effective Cleanser To Gently Remove The Gunk From Your Pet's Ears Zymox Ear Cleanser $13.89 | Amazon See on Amazon This gentle, all-natural ear cleanser safely and efficiently removes the gunk from your pet's ears, without using harsh chemicals or cleaners. The formula not only removes existing gunk, it's made with enzymes that help maintain cleanliness — so it can prevent ear infections and other common issues related to dirty ears. The product is an odorless, liquid solution that can be applied to your cat or dog's ears with a cotton ball, and many reviewers report that once pets realize how good it feels, they love having their ears cleaned.

7. A Reusable Smart Notebook To Help You Save The Trees Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook $24.82 $23.59 | Amazon See on Amazon This reusable smart notebook will make you feel like the future is now. The notebook has 36 pages you can sketch, write, and doodle on just like regular paper — but unlike regular paper, these pages can be reused infinitely. After you've used a page, use the app to upload your work onto your email or a cloud service like Dropbox or iCloud, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth. It's that easy. The notebook works with any Pilot Frixion pen, marker or highlighter (and a pen is included).

8. A Unique Cushion That Will Help Improve Your Balance And Strengthen Your Core Gaiam Core Trainer $21.99 | Amazon See on Amazon The genius of this active sitting training cushion is that you don't have to carve out any extra workout time to reach some of your fitness goals. Place the cushion on your seat at the office or while you're watching TV, and you'll instantly be improving your balance, developing great posture, and strengthening your core. The inflatable cushion adds instability, automatically engaging your core to keep your body balanced. "The first day I used this product, I could feel my abs working after 3 hours of sitting," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported.

9. A Spicy-Sweet Condiment That Tastes Great On Pretty Much Everything Mike's Hot Honey $8.48 | Amazon See on Amazon For something that has only three simple ingredients, this chili-infused hot honey tastes incredibly complex — and delicious. Drizzle it over vanilla ice cream, put it on eggs or pizza, and use it in a margarita to create your own signature recipe. It's also made with wildflower honey sourced from small scale, ethical beekeepers in New Jersey and New York.

10. A Pair Of Soothing, Cooling Socks To Reduce Pain And Swelling In Your Feet NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These therapeutic cooling socks are about to rock your world, whether you spend long days on your feet, suffer from discomfort due to injuries, plantar fasciitis, etc, or simply want to pamper yourself. They're designed with pockets for cooling gel packs along the length of your foot, at the back of your heel, and at the top of your foot, reducing inflammation, swelling, and pain throughout your entire foot. The socks are made of soft, stretchy nylon and spandex blend, with a cuff at the top to help them stay on.

11. A Water-Powered Brush That Make Your Most Dreaded Cleaning Projects Fun And Easy Brush Hero Power Cleaning Brush $34.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Mud-encrusted, grimy car wheels? Dusty patio furniture that's been abandoned all winter? Muddy boots after an outdoor adventure? If these are the type of cleaning projects you've been putting off for months, you need this water-powered power scrubber. This brush attaches to your hose and uses a strong, steady torque to effectively wash away grease, grime, dirt, and mud — no batteries or electricity required. This product comes with two brush heads: a soft black brush ideal for sensitive surfaces, and a tougher white brush to tackle more serious messes.

12. A Sturdy Gripper Tool So You Won't Burn Your Fingers On Hot Dishes Gripper Clips (Set Of 2) $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever burnt your fingers trying to retrieve the hot inner dish from your pressure cooker, slow cooker, or air fryer, these heat-resistant gripper clips are for you. These stainless steel grippers firmly hold up to 5 pounds, thanks to the slip-proof silicone pads that help strengthen their grip. The handles are made with anti-skid, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe plastic. "Not only do they work great for the Instant Pot, but you can use them to pick up plates and bowls that are hot from the microwave," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

13. A Stainless Steel Chiller For Beverages That Come In Tall, Slim Cans BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler $58.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This slim stainless steel drink chiller is specially designed for the tall, slim cans drinks like White Claw and Red Bull come in. It's made with double-walled stainless steel, keeping your drinks up to 20 times cooler than a regular neoprone can chiller. This chiller comes in a wide variety of vibrant colors that look shimmery and iridescent in the sun. "I can float in my spa and hold this partially into the hot water for an hour and the beverage stays ice cold!" one Amazon reviewer raved.

14. These Touch-Sensing LED Lights To Light Up Closets, Garages, Basements, And More SOAIY Touch Sensor LED Light (3 Pack) $14.29 | Amazon See on Amazon These touch-activated LED lamps are perfect for those spaces that definitely could use some light, but there's not outlets available. Place these versatile LED lamps on your porch, in a closet or cabinet, or along a dark basement stairway — and each lamp comes with a strong double-sided adhesive pad to install it anywhere you'd like. The lamps are battery-operated, and have adjustable dimmers to customize their brightness.

15. A Soothing, Healing Skin Ointment To Relieve Itching, Dryness, Swelling, and More Puriya Mother Of All Creams Skin Cream $29.97 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more uncomfortable than dry, flaky, itchy skin. This all-natural, anti-itch, moisturizing skin ointment is perfect for relieving symptoms from eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rashes, and other conditions. Its non-greasy formula won't clog your pores, is free of harsh chemicals, artificial colors, and fragrances — and is made with soothing, all-natural ingredients like Amaranth oil and chamomile. This ointment has over 3,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I highly recommend it to anyone suffering from any type of stubborn skin condition," one reviewer wrote.

16. A Hair Dryer Attachment That Lets You Dry Your Hair Hands-Free Bonnet Hair Dryer Attachment $18.95 | Amazon See on Amazon OK, so, this hooded hair dryer attachment is genius AF if you need to slowly set or dry your hair — because it delivers the same results as those giant standing hair dryers at the salon. Attach the hose to any standard handheld hairdryer, place the hooded bonnet over your hair, and you'll be able to evenly dry your hair, hands-free. This attachment is especially popular amongst reviewers with natural or curly hair, and it's also great for setting and drying hair that's in rollers. One reviewer writes: "I have thick 4c hair that takes forever to dry and before, whenever I wanted to do a braidout or twistout I would have to wait overnight even the next day before my hair would fully dry even using the hair dryer. With the hood on it's easier to dry my whole head and define my braidouts nicely."

17. A Soothing, Cooling Shaving Cream People Can't Stop Raving About Cremo Cooling Shave Cream (2-Pack) $14.99 $11.94 | Amazon See on Amazon If you always seem to end up with rashes, cuts, and razor burn from shaving, this popular shaving cream is for you. The formula is packed with ultra-slick molecules to help any razor glide effortlessly over your skin, plus peppermint and menthol extracts for a soothing, cooling effect. This product has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon: "I don't use hyperbole with reviews, I want to give my fellow consumers the straight facts," one reviewer gushed. "This cream has given me, without question, the best shaving experience I have had in my adult life."

18. An Exfoliating Foot Scrubber That Won't Make You Bend Over In The Shower LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner $32.49 $12.85 | Amazon See on Amazon This nifty foot scrubber has everything you need to take care of your feet in the shower — and you won't even need to bend over and risk losing your balance to use it. This scrubber has hundreds of soft bristles that work to exfoliate your feet while you shampoo up. Fans can't stop raving: "I'm in love! I didn't expect to like this thing as much as I do! I have back issues so I wanted something to scrub my feet without trying to bend over and do it myself. This scrubber is perfect!"

19. An Ingenious Silicone Scrubbing Tool To Clean Your Pet's Dirty Paws Petcabe Portable Paw Cleaner $26.99 $10.55 | Amazon See on Amazon It's fun to see your pet enjoying themselves outside, but seeing your pet's muddy paw prints all over your floors, furniture, and clothing? Not so much. This paw cleaning tool makes it quick and easy to clean your pet's paws. The scrubber consists of a BPA-free plastic cup with gentle silicone scrubbing bristles inside. Fill the cup with water (and, if you want, some gentle pet-safe soap or shampoo) then guide your pet's paw into the cup. The cup collects the dirty water, preventing any mess from spreading.

20. A Hoodie-Style Towel Made Of Special Fabric That Keeps Your Head Cool Mission Enduracool Techknit Cooling Hoodie $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When it's really, really hot out, sometimes fashion is not a top priority. This hoodie-style cooling towel might look a little strange, but it's an incredibly effective way to stay cool on ultra-hot summer days. Just wet it and wring it out, then snap it in the air — the snapping motion activates unique technology that keeps the fabric refreshingly cool for much longer than normal fabric. "I've gotten probably ten different brands of cooling headgear, and this is the only one that really works," one Amazon reviewer reported.

21. A Travel-Sized Power Strip So You Can Charge All Your Devices From One Outlet Ntonpower Travel Power Strip $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel-sized power strip is perfect for any situation when you don't have enough electrical outlets nearby to plug in all your devices at once. The power strip includes three regular electrical outlets and three USB ports — and the entire thing is roughly the size of an iPhone, so it can easily fit in your purse or suitcase. Plus, unlike many power strips, this one doesn't have a surge protector, so it won't get confiscated if you take it with you on a cruise.

22. A Tiny Little Steamer To Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh Anywhere MASTEAM Portable Steamer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel-sized steamer is perfectly designed for effective outfit touch-ups on-the-go. It's the perfect size to bring on vacation (wedding outfit, anyone?), but it's powerful enough for everyday use at home, too. Plus, it heats up in only 25 seconds, so it's great for last-minute touch-ups — and it's completely leak-proof, making it easy to de-wrinkle your clothes from any angle. This miniature steamer's tank holds 100 milliliters of water, enough to provide continuous steam for eight to 10 minutes before it needs to be refilled.

23. A Unique Device That Improves Your Posture With Just 15 Minutes Of Daily Use BetterBack Device $59.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This posture-improving belt was a hit when it was introduced on Shark Tank — and by the looks of its enthusiastic reviews on Amazon, its success didn't end there. This belt is specially designed to support your lower back and instantly give you perfect posture. If you wear the belt for just 15 minutes daily, the company says, it will perfect your posture long-term. "If I could give this product ten stars, I would," one Amazon reviewer gushed. "Bottom line: IT WORKS."

24. A Tiered Shoe Rack That'll Save Tons Of Floor Space In Your Home Household Essentials Revolving Shoe Rack $44.54 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel tiered shoe rack is a great way to save floor space in a small home. Each of the four round, rotating tiers on this rack holds six pairs of shoes, which means the entire rack can store a whopping 24 pairs. The height of the shelves can also be adjusted, making it easy to customize the rack to work for boots or heels. The shoe rack also has a sturdy, weighted base so it won't fall over when loaded with shoes.

25. A Unique Tool That Makes It Easy To Trim Your Own Hair Original CreaClip Set $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever had a failed attempt at cutting your own hair, trying again can be a little scary. But this innovative at-home hair-cutting clip makes simple chops and trims basically effortless (and pretty hard to screw up). The set comes with two clips: a smaller one for bangs, and a larger one for regular hair trims. Just clip the guide onto your hair where you'd like to trim, and it will ensure your scissors stay straight and your cut is neat and even.

26. A Compact, Foldable Electric Kettle You Can Bring Anywhere Gourmia Foldable Electric Kettle $23.99 | Amazon See on Amazon When this portable, collapsable electric kettle isn't in use, it's the perfect size to stash in your bag, desk, or locker. When you expand it, though, it boils .5 liters of water, perfect for a big cup of tea, coffee, or hot cocoa. "Lightweight, compresses small enough to pack when traveling, folds out to hold just enough water to make my large mug of morning coffee, and it comes to a boil quickly," one Amazon reviewer claims.

27. A Cast Iron Pan Made For Delicious, Homemade Pizza Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan $60 $39.90 | Amazon See on Amazon A high-quality pizza pan is an investment — and something you'll be using for years to come. This cast iron pizza pan is not only great for pizza, it's also perfect for baking bread, roasting meat or vegetables, and even cooking over an open fire. This pan has 1,800 positive reviews on Amazon, with 90 percent of reviewers giving it a perfect five stars. "To give an indication of how much we like it, we dragged it 2,100 miles (by air) to bake pizza for a large birthday party gathering," one reviewer reported.

28. The Critter-Sized Escape Ramp To Prevent Small Animals From Getting Trapped In Your Pool FrogLog Animal Escape Pool $11.45 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever been heartbroken to discover a cute little frog, mouse, or other critter that didn't make it after being trapped in your outdoor pool, this small animal-sized pool escape ramp is for you. The device has a inflatable floating base that sits in your pool, with a weighted top that secures the ramp poolside. A full 96 percent of Amazon reviewers gave this ramp a positive rating, with over 1,000 glowing reviews from people who saved chipmunks, ducklings, frogs, salamanders, and more.

29. A RFID-Blocking Document Organizer To Keep Your Personal Information Safe When You're Traveling RFID-Blocking Travel Document Organizer $17.99 $9.93 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to protecting your identity, you can never be too safe — especially when you're traveling. This travel document organizer not only keeps your cell phone, passport, tickets, cash, ID, and all your other travel essentials neat, accessible, and organized, it's also equipped with RFID-blocking technology to prevent thieves from stealing your sensitive information. This bag is made of strong, waterproof nylon that can't be permeated by any scanner, and can fit a larger cell phone model such as the iPhone 7+.

30. A Pair Of Comfy-Yet-Tough Work Gloves To Protect Your Hands Custom Leathercraft Flex Grip Work Gloves $12.95 | Amazon See on Amazon These tough, high-quality work gloves are a must-have for anyone who regularly deals with heavy-duty tools, harsh weather, or rough surfaces. They're made of soft, supple synthetic leather, which means they won't shrink or become brittle, even if they get wet. They're also designed with stretchy spandex side panels, giving you maximum flexibility and ensuring they fit your hands, well, like a glove. "These are very well made, and allow me to use my touch screen phone easily!" one Amazon reviewer reported.

31. A Rocking Foot Stretcher To Ease Pain And Tension In Sore, Stiff Feet YoFit Foot Stretcher $14.49 | Amazon See on Amazon Honestly, just looking at this rocking foot stretcher made my feet feel a little more relaxed. This simple-yet-effective device is a gentle, easy way to relieve pain, soreness and tension caused by spending long days on your feet or from chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, arch pain, etc. Simply place your foot in the stretcher and gently rock it to stretch your feet, calves, and and ankles. This device is one-size-fits-all, and has slip-resistant pads at the bottom to keep it sturdy.

32. A Pair Of Slip-Proof To Help You Keep Your Balance During Yoga Yoga Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These ballet-inspired slip-proof socks are a must for anyone who loves yoga, Pilates, barre, dance, or any other workout that's usually done barefoot. Equal parts pretty and practical, these 100 percent combed cotton socks are designed with non-slip silicone grips to prevent you from slipping and sliding around when you're trying to hold a pose. The socks also have criss-crossed elastic straps to help them stay on, and a plush, thicker sole that makes them super durable.

33. A Non-Stick Pan That Effortlessly Makes Perfect Fried Eggs Every Time MyLifeUNIT Nonstick Aluminum Egg Frying Pan $19.95 | Amazon See on Amazon This nifty egg frying pan means your fried eggs will never run together again. The pan has four round divots that are the perfect size for an egg, making it easy to create perfectly circular, uniform eggs for breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and more. The pan is made of 100 percent aluminum, with heat-resistant handle and a marbled non-stick coating for easy cleaning. "Love it," one satisfied Amazon reviewer raved. "Can make individual omelets and freeze them for quick and easy breakfasts."

34. A Portable Foot Rest To Save Your Legs During Long Plane Rides Sleepy Ride Airplane Foot Rest $29.97 $19.97 | Amazon See on Amazon This hammock-like travel foot rest is designed to hang over the arms of an airplane tray table, allowing you to comfortably rest your feet without bothering the person sitting in front of you. It's made with soft, plush memory foam, and can easily be stored in the small drawstring bag it comes in. "This is the single best thing I’ve purchased in 2019. It folds up small, attaches to the tray table easily, and will SAVE your legs," one happy Amazon reviewer reported.

35. A Collapsible, Portable Coffee Maker You Can Bring Anywhere Kuissential SlickDrip Collapsible Silicone Coffee Dripper $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're the kind of person who can't live without your morning coffee no matter where you are, this collapsible drip coffee maker is for you. Just place it over a mug with a paper filter, add coffee, then pour boiling water over it — it's that easy. When not in use, it literally collapses into a thin, flat disc that fits in any purse, backpack, or desk drawer. It's made of high-quality, BPA-free silicone, so it won't absorb any odors, and it's completely dishwasher-safe.

36. A Heat-Powered Hair Brush That'll Make Your Hair Straight In Record Time Hair Straightener Brush $60 | Amazon See on Amazon If your current hair styling routine involves spending upwards of 20 minutes straightening your hair, you'll love this ingenious hair-straightening brush. The brush looks similar to a traditional flat iron, except it has 24 triangular teeth that straighten hair while detangling it. The brush has five heat settings, and only takes 60 seconds to reach the maximum 410 degrees Fahrenheit. "Being a licensed cosmetologist, I've used so many different types of styling tools, and this is by far my favorite!" one Amazon reviewer raved.

37. These Refillable Perfume Bottles Are Perfect For Traveling Golf Travel-Sized Refillable Perfume Bottles (Set Of 6) $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Most perfume bottles are too large to bring on an airplane, but that doesn't mean you need to go without your signature scent next time you're traveling. This cute set of six refillable perfume bottles comes with two miniature filters, making it easy to pour your favorite scents into the bottles without spilling them. Each bottle holds 6 milliliters of liquid, and will spray your scents with a easy-to-manage, fine mist.

38. These Portable Cleaning Sticks To Bring The Sparkle Back To Your Favorite Jewelry Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Jewelry Cleaner (3 Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't regularly clean your jewelry, you may not realize what a difference it can make. These portable jewelry cleaning sticks dispense a safe, effective jewelry cleaning solution when you twist them, then you can polish away any dust, dirt, and grime using the special cleaning brush at the tip. "I knew my ring was dirty, but after using this product I was amazed at what my ring was supposed to look like," one Amazon reviewer marveled. "It gave it all of its shine and sparkle back. "

39. A Microfiber Hair Towel That Will Cut The Time It Takes To Dry Your Hair In Half Fast-Drying Microfiber Hair Towel $18.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Why buy this microfiber hair towel wrap when you can just use a good old fashioned terrycloth bath towel? I'm glad you asked. Microfibers absorb seven times their own weight in water, meaning this towel will have your hair 70 percent dry in just 15 minutes. That means less time with your blow dryer, which can fry and damage your strands. Plus, terrycloth creates friction, which can make your hair more frizzy — and can also cause breakage and split ends.