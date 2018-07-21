These 41 Under-$20 Products On Amazon Prime are God’s Gift To Bargain Hunters

Oscar Wilde once said, "I can resist everything except temptation." And when it comes to bargain hunting online, I firmly believe this to be true. For me, one of the most exciting things about online shopping is finding those under-$20 products on Amazon Prime that are so insanely cheap (but also practical), that you just can't resist giving them a try.

Whether it's a set of stainless steel straws or a new wine bottle stand that actually defies gravity, products that are really affordable can be surprisingly brilliant too — and in ways you definitely might not expect. You can also find common stuff like electric toothbrushes and mini flashlights that are a fraction of the price they usually are but just as quality.

Nobody likes to waste money (least of all me), but when it comes to spending under $20, I'm a lot more inclined to take risks, especially if what I'm buying has good reviews to back it up. The products featured in this round-up aren't just cheap as hell: they actually come highly rated from reviewers on Amazon, who are some of the pickiest folks ever. So kick back, relax, and don't be afraid to splurge a little. You never know what kind of life-changing invention you might run across in the process.