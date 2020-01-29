These 46 Weird Things Really Do Have Thousands Of Obsessed Reviewers On Amazon

I'll try anything once, even if it's extremely weird. From Korean beauty products to blackhead vacuums, if you name it, I'm willing to give it a whirl. And while there's nothing wrong with sticking to the more mainstream products you can find in stores, there's a little-known perk to shopping all the weird products available on Amazon: a lot of them can help make your life easier.

For example, I've made sure to include a kit that lets you turn your handheld drill into a high-power scrubber. It's very unlikely that you'd find a similar item in stores, and it's almost guaranteed to help make clearing away dirt and grime an effortless job. Or maybe your favorite sweaters have begun to develop bobbles? In that case, there's a fabric shaver in here that's basically calling your name. Not only does it remove fuzzies from your clothes, but you can also use it to help breathe new life into upholstery and curtains.

Think you're ready to step into new territory and see what reviewers are so obsessed about? Here's a round-up of some of the weirdest, most genius products on Amazon that live up to the hype. Trust me — they're all more than worth a try.

1. These Strips That Cover The Gaps Between Your Stove And Counters Capparis Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These silicone strips are a must-have when it comes to keeping the awkward nooks and crannies in your kitchen clean. They're super-durable as well as flexible, and they help prevent food from falling into the gap between your stove and counters. But the best part? They easily wipe clean when you're finished cooking.

2. This Car Vacuum That Works On Wet And Dry Debris ThisWorx Car Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending a ton of cash on professional detailing, this car vacuum can clean up practically any mess in a snap. It features a super-powerful motor that's designed to power through tough messes, plus it's also designed to work on both wet, and dry debris.

3. This Gadget That Stops Items From Slipping Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't worry about losing items between the seats in your car — just use this gap stopper. It's made from flexible neoprene that expands or contracts to fill the space, and it's designed to fit around your seat buckle so that crumbs can't escape onto the floor of your car.

4. These Pimple Patches That Help Clear Up Blemishes Overnight Mighty Patch Acne Patches $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers absolutely rave about how well these pimple patches work to help clear stubborn blemishes overnight. Just remove one of the patches from the sticker sheet, place over the center of a pimple, then go to sleep. The hydrocolloid dressing gets to work pulling pus and fluids from the blemish overnight, plus they're completely transparent so that you can also wear them during the day.

5. This Scraper That Helps Get Your Tongue Extra-Clean MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from surgical-grade stainless steel, this tongue scraper makes it easy to get your tongue extra-clean. The carved handles give you more control as you scrape grime off your tongue, plus thousands of Amazon reviewers insist that using it is completely painless.

6. This Pore Vacuum That's Perfect For Stubborn Blackheads June Julien Blackhead Vacuum $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle with clogged pores, this vacuum is right up your alley. The suction strength is adjustable so that you can safely use it on sensitive skin, and the rechargeable battery is able to last for up to 150 minutes of continuous use. Each order also comes with four additional replacement heads.

7. This Smartphone Tripod That Comes With Its Own Remote UBeesize Smartphone Tripod $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Snap pictures practically anywhere with this smartphone tripod. The ultra-flexible legs can be adjusted to balance on uneven surfaces, or even bent around tree limbs and poles. Each order also comes with its own remote so you don't have to race against a timer to make it into your own photo.

8. This Posture Corrector That Helps Keep Your Spine Aligned Trueweo Posture Corrector $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This posture corrector is a great option for anyone who suffers from neck, back, or even shoulder pain. Wearing it helps align your spine in order to alleviate pain and soreness, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it's been incredibly comfortable, and has made my back feel much better."

9. This Fabric Shaver That Helps Revitalize Your Favorite Sweaters Conair Fabric Defuzzer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to toss your favorite sweaters just because they've started pilling — just use this genius fabric shaver to help breathe new life into them. The mesh guard is adjustable so that you can choose how close the blades are to your clothing, plus it's also great for refreshing your upholstery, curtains, and more.

10. This Kit That Turns Your Drill Into A Powerful Scrubber Drillbrush Scrubber Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing away at stubborn dirt and grime, just turn your handheld drill into a powerful scrubber with this kit. It comes with three ultra-durable brushes that are great for cleaning dirt from your grout, carpet, shower tracks, and more, plus the bristles are gentle enough that you can safely use them on porcelain.

11. These Sealing Rings That Help Your Instant Pot Cook Faster Instant Pot Sealing Rings $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The sealing ring that comes included with your instant pot deteriorates over time, which can add time to your cooking process — so keep a few of these spares around, just in case. They're exactly like the ring that comes with your instant pot, plus they're also completely BPA-free.

12. This Minty-Fresh Spray That Helps Deodorize Your Shoes Lumi Outdoors Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to get rid of your favorite shoes once they've developed unwanted odors, as this deodorizing spray is super-effective. It's formulated from a blend of powerful antimicrobial essential oils, including tea tree, lemongrass, and peppermint. These oils work to banish odor-causing bacteria instead of just masking the scent, and the formula is free from any harsh chemicals.

13. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Look Like The Real Deal Coolours Magnetic Eyelash Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've wanted to try out false eyelashes, but don't want to deal with messy glue, these magnetic lashes are a great alternative. They feature a powerful magnetic strip that naturally snaps onto your eyelid after you apply the included eyeliner, and they're easier to apply than regular glue lashes. They're completely waterproof, plus each order comes with three pairs.

14. These Compact Razors That Are Perfect For Shaping Eyebrows Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Tweezing and waxing away unwanted hair can be painful, whereas these eyebrow razors are pretty much completely pain-free. Each razor features a super-slim blade as well as an extra-long handle that makes it easy to shape your brows, plus they're also great for getting rid of unwanted peach fuzz.

15. These Gold Eye Patches That Can Help Banish Dark Circles Le Gushe Gold Eye Patches (20-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with real 24-karat gold, these under-eye patches are great for helping to get rid of dark circles and puffy skin. Each one is infused with nourishing hyaluronic acid that helps eliminate inflammation, plus one Amazon reviewer even wrote that they're "inexpensive, and affordable for something that really makes a difference."

16. This Smartphone Mount That Attaches To Your Dashboard Loncaster Car Phone Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a habit of losing your phone while driving, make sure you grab this smartphone car mount. The sticky grip on the bottom lets you attach it directly to your center console or dashboard, plus there's even a small divot on the side where you can secure a charging cable.

17. These Glasses That Help Block Out Harmful Blue Light MEETSUN Blue Light Glasses (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Staring at a screen all day can put strain on your eyes, but these glasses can help. While the lenses appear transparent, they're actually designed to block out harmful blue light rays that your smartphone and laptop emit. They're available in a variety of cute prints and shades, plus wearing them during the day can even help improve your sleep at night.

18. This Set Of Blackhead Tools Made From Stainless Steel BESTOPE Blackhead Tools (6-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only the tools in this kit great for removing stubborn blackheads, but it's also safe to use on sensitive skin since there are zero chemicals involved. Each tool is made from high-grade stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and the textured non-slip handles help you maintain a firm grip while you work.

19. This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like The Sun LBell Sunrise Alarm Clock $34 | Amazon See on Amazon If you can't stand the sound of an alarm blaring in your ears every the morning, this sunrise clock is a much more gentle alternative. It gradually grows brighter over the course of 30 minutes so that you wake up slowly, plus there's also a USB port in the back so that you can charge your devices overnight. And if you ever have trouble falling asleep, this clock also features seven soothing nature sounds to help you relax at night.

20. This Gel That Gets Dirt And Grime Out Of Tight Spaces ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for keyboards, air vents, blinds, and more, this biodegradable cleaning gel is practically a must-have when it comes to cleaning tight spaces. It's reusable up until the color turns dark, and the lightweight lemon fragrance is refreshing. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it "picked up everything, and didn’t leave a residue."

21. This Eco-Friendly Charcoal Bag That Absorbs Unwanted Odors MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether your car has become a little musty, or your closets have an unwanted mildew smell, this eco-friendly charcoal bag can help eliminate those odors. Both the bamboo cover and the charcoal inside the bag absorb the odor-causing bacteria in the air, plus it's reusable for up to two years.

22. This Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from flexible, high-quality silicone, this microwave popcorn popper is great for anyone with limited storage space. It collapses down to a fraction of its size so that you can easily tuck it away into cabinets or drawers, plus it doubles as a regular bowl when you're not using it to pop kernels.

23. This Tool That Slices Your Apples Into Even Pieces Prepworks from Progressive Apple Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to accidentally cut yourself when slicing up apples with a knife, so help keep your hands safe by using this tool instead. The blades easily cut your apples into 16 even slices, plus it's particularly great for preparing pies, cakes, fruit platters, and more.

24. This Umbrella That Won't Leave Messy Drips On Your Floor BAGAIL Inverted Umbrella $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of finding a mess of drips on your floor after you come inside from the rain? Then make sure you switch out your old umbrella with this inverted one. It turns inside-out when you're done using it so that your floors stay clean from raindrops, plus it's completely windproof so that you don't have to worry about strong gusts when you're outside.

25. This Miniature Desk That You Can Hook To Your Steering Wheel Cutequeen Wheel Desk $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Eating lunch in your car? This miniature desk not only makes it easier, but can help prevent crumbs from dirtying up your interior. It hooks around any standard steering wheel, and it's sturdy enough that it can also hold your laptop. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it tucks neatly between the seat and the center console" once you're done using it.

26. This Vibrating Facial Brush That Helps Cleanse Clogged Pores Earthen Beauty Naturals Facial Brush $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft, textured silicone, this vibrating facial brush is great for helping to cleanse away dirt and grime from clogged pores. The gentle vibrating pulses help stimulate blood flow in your complexion so that it's left glowing, and it's also waterproof so that you can easily use it while you shower.

27. This Stamp That Takes The Work Out Of Drawing Winged Eyeliner Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Shaky hands can easily ruin that winged eyeliner look, so make your life easier by using these eyeliner stamps instead. Each order comes with one for your left as well as one for your right eye, and the formula is waterproof so that you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain. Grab it in two colors: black or brown.

28. A Device That Removes Unwanted Hair Painlessly Finishing Touch Hair Remover $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Lightweight and discrete enough that you can easily take it with you practically anywhere, this device is great for removing unwanted hair from your cheeks, lips, chin, and more. It's gentle enough that you can use it every day, plus it only requires one AA battery to operate — one comes included with each order.

29. These Wool Dryer Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry Faster Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Just toss these wool dryer balls into the dryer with your clothes, and they'll help aerate them as they tumble so that they dry faster. Each ball is made from organic New Zealand wool, plus they eliminate the need for fabric softener as they also help fluff your clothes up. They're reusable for more than 1,000 loads, and they can even help reduce wrinkles.

30. This Strainer That Helps Save You Storage Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap Strainer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does its compact size help save you space in the kitchen, but this strainer is also universally designed to fit onto practically any pot, pan, or bowl. Using it is an easy way to prevent ingredients from spilling out into your sink, plus it's even completely BPA-free.

31. This Electric Wine Opener Designed With A Rechargeable Battery Oster Cordless Wine Opener $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Struggling to open a wine bottle is the last thing you want to do at the end of a stressful day, so make sure you grab this electric wine opener. The powerful battery is able to open up to 30 bottles before it needs to be recharged, plus each order also comes with a convenient foil cutter.

32. This Notebook That Lets You Upload Your Notes To iCloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this smart notebook reusable, but it also allows you to upload your notes to iCloud, Slack, Google Drive, and more. The pages easily wipe clean so that you can use this notebook over and over, plus it's compatible with any pen, marker, or highlighter in the Pilot Frixion line — one comes included with each order.

33. This Seat Cushion That Can Help Alleviate Sciatica Pain ComfiLife Gel Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't suffer through your workday in a hard office chair — keep yourself comfortable by sitting on this seat cushion. The high-density memory foam on the inside contours to the shape of your body, and the breathable gel layer on top helps prevent you from overheating. But the best part? There's a divot in the back that can help alleviate pain from sciatica, or even just regular back pain.

34. This Tablet Stand That's Great For Books, Sheet Music, And More wishacc Tablet Stand $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to read recipes while cooking, or use this stand to prop up your tablet while you're watching videos. It's made from super-durable, eco-friendly bamboo, and the viewing angle is adjustable for added convenience. Unlike other stands, this one features clips on the bottom corners that allow you to prop your pages open so that they don't flip shut.

35. This Tool That Lets You Make Delicious Stuffed Burgers Cuisinart Stuffed Burger Press $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Making your own stuffed burgers can be tricky, but this heavy-duty press takes almost all the work out of the equation. You can also use it to make sliders as well as regular patties, and the non-stick coating makes it easy to remove your patties without losing any meat.

36. This Personal Water Filter That's Perfect For The Great Outdoors LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 | Amzon See on Amazon Able to remove a minimum of 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, this personal water filter is practically a must-have when you're camping, hiking, or even just relaxing in the great outdoors. There are zero batteries or iodine required, and it's able to filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water.

37. This File That Helps Exfoliate Away Dead Skin From Your Feet Rikans Foot File $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This foot file makes it easier than ever to give yourself a pedicure in the comfort of your own home. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel that powers through the tough skin on your feet, and the ergonomic handle allows it to fit comfortably in either hand while you work. Unlike other files, you can use this one on feet that are wet, and dry.

38. This Miniature Waffle Maker That Weighs Less Than 2 Pounds DASH Miniature Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it weigh less than 2 pounds, but this miniature waffle maker is also extra-compact so that it hardly takes up any space in your cabinets. You can also use it to make miniature pizzas, hash browns, paninis, and more, plus it's available in more than 10 gorgeous colors.

39. This Device That Whips Your Milk Into A Delicious Froth Zulay Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Trying to make your own lattes at home? Then you're going to want this milk frother. It's great for adding another layer of flavor to coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more, plus you can also use it to whip egg whites. The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it operates at a super-quiet volume so that you don't disturb your neighbors if you use it at the office.

40. These Laundry Bags That Help Keep Your Clothes Sorted BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about how "well-made" these reusable laundry bags are. They're great for keeping your clothes organized in the wash, plus they even help protect delicate items from becoming stretched or damaged. Each order comes with five: two medium, two extra-large, and one jumbo.

41. This Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink Surpahs Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen isn't the biggest, make sure to give this over-the-sink dish drying rack a try. Not only is it an easy way to save yourself some space, but it's also heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit so that it also doubles as a trivet. Once your dishes are dry, simply roll it up and stash it in practically any drawer or cabinet.

42. This Night Light That Helps Guide Your Way To The Bathroom Vintar Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't stumble your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night — just install this motion-activated night light on your toilet. It's designed to hook onto any standard toilet bowl, plus there are 16 fun colors to choose from, including red, purple, blue, and more. The rotating carousel mode lets you enjoy every color if you can't decide on just one, and the built-in motion sensor only lets it turn on when someone is in the room.

43. This Drain Protector That Helps Keep Your Pipes Clear Tubshroom Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending a fortune on a plumber, you can snag this drain protector for less than $15. It'll catch the loose hairs that flow its way before they can make their way down your pipes, and the collected hairs won't impede the flow of water down the drain.

44. This Thermometer That Helps You Cook Meat Thoroughly ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not always easy to tell from the outside if your meat has finished cooking — unless you use this digital meat thermometer. The easy-to-read digital display is backlit so that you can use it while grilling outside in the dark, plus the automatic shut-off helps preserve the AAA battery (one comes included with each order.)

45. This Diffuser That's Designed Specifically For Your Car InnoGear Car Essential Oil Diffuser $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Breathe deep and relax with this essential oil diffuser the next time you're trapped in traffic. It's designed to easily fit into practically any cup holder so that you don't have to worry about it tipping over, and it's powered via USB. There are also seven color-changing mood lights to choose from, plus it's completely BPA-free.