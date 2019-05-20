The final chapter of Game of Thrones has now officially come to a close and despite the hundreds of theories out there about how it would all play out, the ending most likely didn't pan out the way you wanted it to. Granted, it's difficult to please everyone, especially when it comes to a show as grand and widely watched as this. However, Season 8 in particular has fallen under heavy scrutiny and there were several divisive moments in the Game of Thrones series finale that further proved that as much as the series is beloved, it is also far from perfect.

Of course, that's not to say that the series overall wasn't incredible, because in many ways it was. The characters were complex and compelling, the cinematography was truly a wonder to behold, and the action sequences were at times epic beyond measure. But just like most things in life, with the good comes the bad and this show was no exception. As much as we may want to hold Game of Thrones on an Iron Throne pedestal, the series was far from perfect, which the series finale demonstrated on multiple occasions.

Feel free to still marvel and celebrate the iconic scenes that took place during the show's final hour (Queen Sansa! Drogon melting the Iron Throne!), but let's also not forget some of the episode's shortcomings that created an uproar among many fans by the time the credits rolled. Such as...

1. Bran Becoming King

We all thought Bran was going to serve a greater purpose on the series, but having him sit on the Iron Throne definitely wasn't at the top of the list by any means. He basically did nothing all season long and yet he gets to be king? It feels unfair and completely out of left field, especially since he's the Three-Eyed Raven. He had no interest in ruling over Winterfell, but suddenly he's up for being king of six entire kingdoms?How does that make sense?

2. Tyrion's Reasoning Behind It

Even more frustrating than Bran becoming king was the reasoning behind the decision. Tyrion argued that stories are what bring people together and no one has a better story to tell than Bran. But is that really true? Think of everything Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow have been through. Are we really supposed to believe that Bran's story is more interesting and awe-inspiring? Sure, he went beyond the Wall and became the Three-Eyed Raven, but did he outlive all of his enemies and lead Winterfell to victory in the Battle of the Bastards? Did he become a trained assassin and kill the Night King? Did he become the Commander of the Night's Watch, make peace with the Free Folk, and come back from the dead? No, no he did not. It's fine to commend him on his accomplishments, but this felt like it also undermined everyone else's.

3. Daenerys' Death

Many thought Dany's transformation into the Mad Queen felt rushed and completely out of character. Not that she didn't always have dark impulses, but to have her fully give into them so fast seemed like a disservice to all the character development she'd gone through over the past seven seasons. Additionally, many men who sat on the throne before her went on to do much crueler things than her and yet she was instantly dethroned without getting a chance to redeem herself because a white man decided she was unfit to rule?

4. Jon Snow's Fate

So much for that Targaryen twist that never really amounting to anything. Jon Snow ended up right back where he started in Season 1: serving the Night's Watch. But at least it gave him the chance to rectify things with Ghost and give that good boy the love and attention he deserved.

5. Arya's Face-Swapping Abilities

Seriously, why introduce these storylines if they ultimately amount to nothing? Perhaps this would potentially get explored more in an Arya-centric spinoff now that she's going to see what's west of Westeros. (Would watch the heck out of this BTW.)

Whether you loved or hated the finale, though, Game of Thrones is an iconic piece of pop culture history and our Sunday nights simply won't be the same without it.