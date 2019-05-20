Despite all the hype and build up to this moment, it's still weird to think that Game of Thrones is over. Sunday nights, as we know it, will never be the same again. Granted, this season in particular has been faced with overwhelming criticism with many unhappy about how some of these storylines played out. But since the series finale tied up so many loose ends for characters, some of you may've had a hard time keeping track of where everyone is at the end of Game of Thrones. Well, for those who were still alive at the end of it all, which was arguably a lot more than expected.

Daenerys came so close to the Iron Throne only to have it taken away from her by one of the people she trusted most in the world. Jon Snow killed Dany, believing that her reign would only bring more death and destruction to the world. Not to mention, it put both him and his family in danger due to his solid claim to the throne. Was it the right decision to make? That's difficult to know for sure. Perhaps in time, Dany would've seen the error of her ways and grown into the ruler we all thought she could be. Who's to say for sure?

But while the Mother of Dragons didn't make it across the finish line, there were still many characters who received some semblance of a happy ever after. Here's a helpful breakdown of where everyone ended up by the time the closing credits rolled:

Jon Snow

After killing Dany, Jon was ordered to return to the Night's Watch, where he would continue to guard the realms of men and live out his days in "the real North," as Tormund once put it. He isn't allowed to take a wife or hold any titles, which means his whole Targaryen storyline was apparently for nothing? So now his watch begins (again).

Tyrion Lannister

The last living Lannister managed to escape death yet again and even went on to become Hand of the new king, Bran the Broken. It's not a job he wanted anymore, considering his last two attempts at being the Hand didn't turn out so well. And yet it feels like the right decision to make for his character, who has learned from his many mistakes and will now spend the rest of his life making up for them.

Bran Stark

The Three-Eyed Raven was elected to be the new king of Westeros because, according to Tyrion, people love stories and who has a better story than the man who knows/sees everything? Now we know why he didn't want to be the Lord of Winterfell — he knew an even better position would be opening up over in King's Landing before too long.

Sansa Stark

Prior to voting for Bran to be king, Sansa first wanted his assurance that Winterfell could go back to being an independent country like it once was so many years ago. Her people have been through enough and she wanted her homeland to finally be free. All hail, the Queen in the North!

Arya Stark

With the war now over and her kill list fully completed, Arya decided to embark on a new adventure and find out what's west of Westeros. Someone please give us a sequel about this ASAP.

Samwell Tarly

Sam not only serves as the Archmaester, but it was revealed at the end of the episode that he had actually penned the latest history book of Westeros, titled A Song of Ice & Fire, which details all of the wars that followed the death of Robert Baratheon. He also apparently invented plastic.

Ser Brienne of Tarth

Brienne received a well deserved job promotion by becoming the new Head of the Kingsguard. No one will go on to serve and protect the realm better than this brave knight.

Yara Greyjoy

She's now ruling over the Iron Islands, just like it should be.

Grey Worm

After agreeing to leave King's Landing in peace, Grey Worm and the Unsullied set sail for the island of Naath, fulfilling the plans he and Missandei made together before her untimely death.

Bronn of Blackwater

As a thank you for not killing him like Cersei wanted him to, Tyrion appointed Bronn as the new Master of Coin and made him the Lord of Highgarden. And he achieved all of this without having to fight in either of the big wars this season. Now that's impressive.

Davos Seaworth

The Onion Knight thankfully came out of the season unscathed and became apart of Bran's new Small Council team, serving as the Master of Ships, which seems pretty fitting for the former smuggler.

Tormund Giantsbane

Things with Brienne may have not worked out the way he wanted them to, but at least now he has Jon to hang out with in the North. Long live this bromance!

Podrick Payne

It took him a while, but this sweet man finally became a knight and is serving under Ser Brienne's command.

Gendry

Still ruling as the Lord of Storm's End, probably pining after Arya.

Robin Arryn

It's the glow-up no one saw coming, but one that we all needed. Who knew this former whiny boy would Neville Longbottom his way to hotness? It's the biggest twist of the season, hands down.

Drogon

After Dany's death, Drogon melted the Iron Throne and took flight with his mother's body, setting off to parts unknown. This poor guy has been through a lot. Let's hope that where he is now, he'll find some semblance of happiness.

Ghost

This good boy finally got the love and pets he deserved when reuniting with Jon at the Night's Watch.

And now our watch (of the series) has ended.