These 61 Clever Products On Amazon Are Basically Life-Changing Magic

Always scrambling to find a pair of pants in a pile of clothes, or the right knife to chop up all the veggies you need for the perfect stew? There are all kinds of life-changing products that can solve problems just like this, and make ordinary tasks easier (and way less annoying) to get through. All you have to do is know where to look, and Amazon is usually a pretty good place to start.

Products that can help you organize around the house or at work can do a few things. For starters, they can make whatever chore you've been putting off - like cleaning a bathtub drain, for instance - simpler and quicker to finish, which is huge. But they can also be incredibly eye-opening, because if one product can help you breeze through all your chores in just a matter of minutes, it'll make you realize just how much time you might have saved if you'd just picked up one of these products sooner.

Not all the products on this list will necessarily help you get organized. In fact, some of them — like a set of silicone wine glasses or heated butter knife — will just make you more excited to entertain and dirty your dishes. But what all of the items on this list have in common is that each and every one of them has the power to make everyday life just a little easier and stress-free, and who doesn't want that?

1 This Back Scratcher That Can Hit All Those Hard-To-Reach Areas WOVTE Bear Claw Back Scratcher $12 Amazon See on Amazon For those itches you just can't get to, this stainless steel back scratcher is a great investment that can help provide immediate relief. Made with a telescoping handle and fully extendable and soft rubber handle, this convenient, collapsible back scratcher can be a great thing to keep at home, in your car, or at work because it stores easily and doesn't take up much room. This scratcher also helps promote deep relaxation and increases blood circulation throughout the body.

2 A Growth-Enchancing Mascara That Will Make Your Eyes Really Pop Simply Naked Beauty 3D Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon See on Amazon For longer, bolder lases, this 3D fiber lash mascara is a secret beauty weapon that can really add more to your overall look. Formulated with an advanced gel formula that delivers massive volume but won't clump, this mascara set also comes with Lash Science Gel & Fiber, which helps aid lash growth organically. Best of all, this mascara is waterproof, smudge-proof, and hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive eyes can rock this with confidence all day long.

3 A Cooling Towel That's Great To Take To The Gym Alfamo Cooling Towel $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at the beach or headed to the gym, this multipurpose sports towel with a carrying pouch and carabiner clip is a terrific accessory. It can work in a variety of ways as a cooling bandana, neck wrap, or more — and because it's made from hyper-evaporative breathable mesh absorbs water and chills, which can provide incredible relief during a workout. To activate this towel, just soak it in water, wring it out, and snap it. Super-soft and sure to stay chilled for up to three hours at a time, this towel helps to reduce temperature by 30 degrees and provides sunscreen protection, too.

4 This Replenishing Sleeping Mask That's Formulated With Pumpkin Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack $13 Amazon See on Amazon This Korean beauty mask is a great option if you're looking to exfoliate and detoxify your skin. Gentle on sensitive skin, this mask is ideal to wear when you're sleeping, and is formulated with rich Vitamin A and pumpkin, which help provide a layer of intense moisture for skin. "One of my favorite masks. Very rich and hydrating. I like to use it as the last layer of nightly skincare. It keeps all the moisture in," wrote one reviewer.

5 A Multi-Functional Tool That Allows You To Do Pretty Much Anything Leatherman Skeletool Multitool $45 Amazon See on This multitool is like having a toolbox in your pocket — it functions as a stainless steel combo blade, pliers, bit driver, removable pocket clip, carabiner, and bottle opener. It's also lightweight enough to pack in a purse or backpack without taking up too much space or adding unneeded heft. Because this tool is stainless steel, it's also built to last and can help you really save time and money because it's all the investment you'll ever need.

6 This Skincare Mask That Will Make You Look Just Like A Zombie Skin1004 Zombie Pack $18 Amazon See on Amazon This eight-in-one Korean beauty mask is a great value find if you're looking to tighten skin and shrink enlarged pores without drying out the face. But it also comes with a twist, because this set of "zombie" skincare masks will also make you look like you just stepped out of a horror movie. Each set comes with powder and an activator, plus a brush, and should be left on for 15 minutes at a time. Because this mask is also made with all-natural albumin, which helps lift skin, plus soothing aloe vera extract, it's great on a range of skincare types.

7 This Portable Oven That's Great For Camping Trips HotLogic Mini Personal Portable Oven $35 Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you go, this mini portable oven can ensure you have a delicious meal waiting for you on-the-go. This insulated tote comes with aluminum lining and slowly and evenly heats meals to preserve moisture and enhance flavor. All you have to do is plug this mini oven in wherever there's an outlet, and it essentially works like a microwave or slow cooker to warm up food — just make sure you're keeping food in a flat-bottomed, sealed-top container as you do.

8 This Tray That Makes Frozen Food Defrost Like Magic WalterDrake Quick & EZ Defrosting Tray $16 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of waiting for frozen meats and other food to defrost? With this aluminum defrosting tray, you won't have to worry anymore about potentially cooking food that is fully defrosted, because this non-stick tray helps draw cold away from food to thaw in half the time it normally would take. Ideal for defrosting meats, poultry, fish, and vegetables, this tray eliminates the need to defrost in the microwave, and helps food retain its natural flavor.

9 An Iced Coffee Maker That Can Save You Time And Money During Your Morning Commute HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker $30 Amazon See on Amazon You'll save so much time in the morning with this iced coffee maker, which can make the perfect cup of iced coffee in just one minute — just add water and put it in the freezer. Then once it's frozen, pour fresh coffee from into the container and let it sit for 60 seconds. This 12.5 oz capacity device can chill hot coffee by up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and also works well if you want to chill tea, wine, or even whiskey.

10 This Closet Organizer Rack That's Perfect For Hanging Pants Brent's Grocery 5-in-1 Portable Stainless Steel Pants Rack $13 Amazon See on Amazon Struggling with a messy closet? If so, this five-in-one pants rack could be the perfect solution. It's designed to store five articles of clothing at a time, eliminating the need for extra hangers or bureaus for storage — and because it hangs horizontally, it's still easy to find whatever you need in your closet. Built to last, this durable stainless steel rack is also great for jeans, scarves, ties, belts, coats, and more.

11 A Fruit-Infusing Water Bottle That Allows You To Add More Flavor To Your Drinks Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $25 Amazon See on Amazon Healthy, tasty, fruit-infused drinks are just a few minutes away with this fruit infuser water bottle, which can hold up to one liter and comes with a full-length infuser basket, so your water is flavored to perfection. Unlike many other water bottles, this sturdy, BPA-free bottle doesn't sweat and is designed to be 100 percent leakproof. It also comes with fitted grips on both sides and has a flip-top lid, so it's easy to transport and pack along in a bag for easy traveling.

12 This Headband That You Can Wear In 12 Unique Ways Tough Headband 12-in-1 Headwear $8 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what kind of physical activity you love to do, this 12-in-1 headwear is stylish and innovative enough to fit your look and needs. Made from stretchy, moisture-wicking microfiber material, this headwear functions as a bandana, beanie, face mask, and so much more — and can help protect you from the sun and elements when you're outdoors and being active. This also works well as a headband, which can be a great accessory if you're going on a run or working out.

13 A Silicone Cleaning Brush That Helps Get Rid Of Hardened Stains Blue Ridge Kitchenware Silicone Bottle Cleaning Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made from flexible yet durable silicone material, this bottle cleaner is a foot long and perfect for getting into all those hard-to-reach areas when you're cleaning. The bristles on this brush are stiff and designed to help remove deep, set-in stains, while the ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold and convenient for long usable. Whether you're looking to clean baby bottles, Kombucha bottles, glass jars, or other stemware, this brush makes cleanup a breeze.

14 This Clever Chopping Tool That Can Replace All Your Knives And Cutting Boards Allstar Innovations Clever Cutter 2-in-1 Food Chopper $11 Amazon See on Amazon This two-in-one tool is like having a drawer full of knives and a cutting board all in one. It can slice and dice through food in seconds, and comes with super-sharp stainless steel blades that make food prep beyond easy to do. This chopper, which you can clean in the dishwasher, is great on all types of food, including fruits, veggies, cheeses, meats, and more. Made with an angled blade and ergonomic handle, this chopper is also easy to use and helps save time and energy in the kitchen.

15 This Exfoliating Scrub That Gets Rid Of Flaky Scalp Buildup R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub $38 Amazon See on Amazon "This is great for when your hair feels oily and with lots of product build up," one reviewer writes. "You need to use a conditioner after this because it really takes away all the gunk and oils from your hair. It feels minty on your head!" The purifying and soothing scrub will detox, clean, and balance the scalp — and provide UV protection, along with a tingly massage.

16 This UV Sanitizer And Universal Charger That Works On Any Smartphone PhoneSoap 3.0 Phone Sanitizer and Universal Charger $60 Amazon See on Amazon Phones get grimy just from everyday use, but this cool AF sanitizer — which has been seen on Shark Tank and the Discovery Channel — can make your smartphone feel factory-fresh and clean again. This device uses UV-C light to get rid of bacteria and safely kills up to 99.99 percent of germs. But that's not the only reason to love it, because this device also fits and charges most smartphones, and although it can be sanitized in six minutes, you can leave it charging overnight.

17 These Nail Clippers That Work Wonders On Thick Nails Okbool Nail Clippers $7 Amazon See on Amazon A pair of high-quality stainless steel nail clippers is an essential, especially if you're trying to maintain your nails. But what makes this set of clippers a must-have is that they come with an ergonomically designed handle, which is uniquely fitted to cradle your fingers, so you have maximum control and won't struggle to clip through tough, hardened nails. Because the blades on this are hand-sharpened and made for thick nails, these clippers also reduce the likelihood of ingrown nails and are ideal for use by all types, including adults, seniors, and kids.

18 This Five-In-One Tool That's Great For All Your Grilling Needs Cobble Creek 5-In-1 Grill Tool $6 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to the need for multiple grilling tools with this multi-functional utensil, which is basically like having five tools in one convenient place. This stainless steel and wood grilling tool work as a set of tongs, a spatula, a tenderizer, a fork, and a knife all in one, and can make grilling so much more streamlined. BPA-free and easy to use, this tool is hand wash only, so be sure to keep it out of the dishwasher.

19 These Scrubbing Dishcloths That Are Great For Cleaning Pots, Pans, And All Types Of Kitchen Gear LUNATEC Odor-Free Dishcloths $8 Amazon See on Amazon This pack of four dishcloths might not seem like much, but they're going to totally transform how you clean your dishes. Designed to scrub away at hardened food stains and stay odor-free, these dishcloths aren't like sponges or cotton dishcloths and offer more flexibility, plus are less likely to harbor as much bacteria over time. Each cloth dries in about 15 minutes and can also be machine washed, for super-convenient cleaning. Reviewers on Amazon love these clothes because they never get stinky or crusty, dry instantly, and offer more control and get into nook and corners than ordinary sponges.

20 An Organizer That Brings Order To Messy Suitcases Grand Fusion Housewares Stow-N-Go Portable Luggage System $25 Amazon See on Amazon This portable luggage system is one of those organizational tools that can take away a ton of stress, especially when it comes to travel. It comes with three tiers of shelving and highly durable steel hooks, which can keep clothes wrinkle-free during travel. Designed to fit most standard size suitcases, it comes with compartments for clothes, underwear, shoes, and a zippered portion for dirty clothes. It's also completely collapsible, but you can also take it out and hang it in a closet or off a shower curtain rod.

21 This Pillow For Your Knees That Can Help Reduce Back And Leg Pain EasyLife185 Multifunctional Memory Foam Knee Pillow $25 Amazon See on Amazon This knee pillow is designed to fit between your knees and provide support and comfort to those experiencing lower back pressure or discomfort stemming from sciatica, muscle tension, or pregnancy. Made from high-density memory foam that molds to fit, this hypoallergenic pillow can help promote blood circulation and won't flatten or go limp over time. It also comes with a washable cover and is ergonomically designed to keep your legs and knees in alignment, especially during sleep.

22 This Lash And Brow Serum That Promotes Better Growth Vill Beauty Eyelash Growth Serum & Eyebrow Growth Serum $18 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for longer, thicker, and more lustrous-looking lashes, this advanced growth serum is what you need because it can help magnify and lengthen the look of your lashes. Clinically proven to help increase thickness from daily use in just two weeks, this serum accelerates regeneration, provides lashes with much-needed nutrition and hydration, and is made with gentle ingredients that are safe to use on all skin types.

24 This Balance Board That Will Help Tone Every Part Of Your Body Simply Fit Board $37 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a fun and full-body workout that will leave every part of you feeling strengthened and engaged? This balance board can help you twist your way to a better, more satisfying workout regimen because it can help tone your abs, legs, and so much more. The board is lightweight, sturdy, and works best when used on a carpeted surface. This board also comes with a workout DVD, so you can get tons of great ideas for new workouts along the way.

25 A Brush Specially Designed To Keep Clothes Lint, Dust, And Pet Dander-Free Home-it 3 in 1 Clothes Brush $9 Amazon See on Amazon This sturdily built brush isn't for your hair — it's for your clothes. Made from durable walnut wood, this dual-sided brush comes with a cloth brush on one side and a lint brush on the other, so it captures everything from lint to pet hair. This brush also works wonders on microfiber surfaces, including sofas or chairs that may have microfiber material.

26 This 4-in-1 Hair Curler Set Will Declutter Your Hot Tools Drawer Zealite 4-in-1 Hair Curler Wand Set $30 Amazon See on Amazon This wand set, which also comes with four different ceramic barrels and a heat-resistant glove, helps you get voluminous curls in an endless array of styles, from beachy waves to super-tight spirals. This four-in-one hair curler, which is made with tourmaline ceramic technology, emits negative ions that help seal in moisture and decrease frizz, especially in naturally dry or damaged hair. It also heats up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a 360-degree rotatable swivel, making it beyond easy and convenient to use.

27 A Tea That Helps Promote A Deep And Restful Sleep Hey Girl Tea Bedtime Tea $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you're struggling to catch some much-needed sleep, this herbal tea can be just the thing to help you drift off to la la land. Made with a soothing blend of chamomile, lemon balm, and valerian root extract, this tea works as a natural sleep aid for those struggling with stress, insomnia, and anxiety— and doesn't come with any weird side effects that will leave you feeling drowsy or out of it throughout the following day.

28 This Memory Foam Pillow That Offers An Incredible Blend Of Comfort And Support GhostBed GhostPillow $85 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to own a GhostBed to love this foam pillow, which is made with proprietary cool burst airflow technology that adapts to fit your head and neck, and helps achieve perfect spinal alignment. Cool to the touch and engineered to wick away sweat and moisture, this pillow is great for troubled sleepers who struggle with night sweats. It also comes with an embroidered cover, which is easy to wash and feels ultra-soft against skin.

29 A Portable Diffuser That Means You Can Take Aromatherapy On-The-Go Free And Healthy Life Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier $22 Amazon See on Amazon Wish you could take the revitalizing power of aromatherapy with you in the car and on long trips? With this diffuser, which is designed to fit in most standard car cup holders, you finally can. This USB-powered diffuser is ultrasonic and operates silently — and it releases a relaxing humidifying mist that can contain your favorite essential oils. This diffuser/humidifier turns off automatically once its 300ml capacity is emptied out, and comes with a non-skid base, so it won't slide around either during use.

30 This Heated Throw Blanket That You'll Love Bundling Up Underneath On Cold Nights Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw $44 Amazon See on Amazon This ultra-plush heated throw is cozy as is because it's made with micro-plush material that feels pillowy-soft to the touch. But what gives this throw blanket an edge over other blankets is that it's actually heated, and comes with three warming settings plus an auto shutoff function, so you'll feel warmer than ever underneath it. This blanket also senses your body placement and adjusts to deliver consistent warmth. It's also machine washable and dryer safe.

31 This Side Seat Organizer For Your Car That Will Keep Everything You Need In Reach Automuko Seat Side Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon It's pretty easy to lose stuff in your car, but with this convenient and lightweight organizer, you'll be able to track down everything that you need without straining or taking your eyes off the road. Built with a durable strap that attaches to the bottom of your front passenger seat, this organizer stays to the side and comes with two big pockets — one mesh and one zippered — which you can use to store snacks, a cell phone, and so much more.

32 This Four-In-One Tool That Handles All Your Zesting Needs Crisp 4-in-1 Zester $13 Amazon See on Amazon This multifunctional tool is better than a regular zester because it offers more bang for your buck. Whether you need to peel, create single strands of garnish, cut or zest, this tool can handle it all. Made with stainless steel blades that are sharp yet safe to put through a dishwasher without dulling them, this zester also comes with an ergonomically designed handle that is comfortable and won't strain your hand to use for an extended period of time.

33 This Dry Shampoo That Works Wonders On Oily Hair Ambiance Dry Shampoo $16 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other dry shampoos that can leave behind an annoying white residue, this dry shampoo from Ambiance can help liven up limp, oily strands of hair without ever leaving behind a tell-tale residue. This shampoo absorbs grease and oils trapped in hair, and promotes fullness and body . Because this shampoo is vegan and completely sulfate- and paraben-free, it's also not harmful for the environment.

34 This Non-Slip Blanket That You'll Love Taking With You On Big Trips Travelrest 4-in-1 Premier Class Travel Blanket with Pocket $30 Amazon See on Amazon Comfort matters, especially when you're on a big trip, but with this soft travel blanket, you'll be able to relax in style no matter where you are. This poncho-style blanket, which you can also fold into a pillow for better lumbar support, comes with a built-in carrying case and strap that you can attach to luggage or pack away in a carry-on. It also zips up, so it's always easy to transport.

35 This Layering Tool That Makes A Great Gift For Beer Drinkers The Perfect Black And Tan Beer Layering Tool $10 Amazon See on Amazon Love pub-style black and tans, or know someone else who does? This stainless steel tool can give you bar-like drinks at home because it allows you to layer your beers, creating a cool black and tan effect. Just start by pouring out a heavier beer (like a Guinness), then adding this tool, and then pouring a lighter beer on top. This tool helps delay the mixing effect, for a dramatic and cool effect you can see at your own home bar. One reviewer writes: "So impressed with this. Too many times did I order a Black and Tan at a restaurant and had it delivered too me in a big dark mess. This perfectly separates the two."

36 A Cleansing Stick Made From Green Tea Leaves That's Great When You're Traveling Neogen Real Fresh Cleansing Stick Green Tea $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you're always on the road or jumping on a flight, this cleansing stick gives you an all-over clean feeling, even when there isn't a shower or bathtub in sight. Made with green tea seed oil and green tea leaves, this stick creates a soft lather that lifts away impurities naturally and won't irritate sensitive skin. One reviewer gushed: "If you're a traveler this stuff is perfect for you! I bought this stick to go along with me on a river trip and actually couldn't stop using it after that!"

37 This Bath Pillow For Nights When You Really Want To Luxuriate Gorilla Grip Non-Slip Bath Pillow with Three Panel $23 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you love to read in the tub or just sip on a glass of wine, this bath pillow is the key to doing it comfortably. It's made with three oversized panels for orthopedic support to the head, neck, back, and shoulders, and is designed to fit almost any size tub or jacuzzi. This pillow is soft to the touch because it's made with two inches of foam, and because this pillow comes with seven suction cups, it will fasten in place and won't slip around like other pillows might.

38 This Ingenious Bathtub Strainer That Will Keep Your Drains Clog-Free, For Good TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to chemicals and snakes. This silicone strainer for your tub is a revolutionary way to protect drains from clogs. It works by stopping hair from going down the drain, because this strainer is designed to fit most tub drain sizes. Once inside a drain, it catches hair or debris as it goes down. Cleaning this strainer is also super simple, because all you have to do is pull it out of the drain, wipe it off, and you're good to go.

39 This Ultra-Convenient Work Light That You Can Take With You Anywhere Cat Pocket COB Light $10 Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you are or what kind of darkened work conditions you're in, this pocket light can provide all the illumination you need. Each light produces 175 lumens of LED light, and comes with a magnetic base and rear pocket clip for easy mounting and hands-free operation, whenever you need it. This water-resistant light — which comes with three standard AAA batteries and runs for seven hours at a time — doesn't feel heavy, but it's built to survive rugged, impact-prone environments, making it great for work sites and any kind of heavy lifting projects you may be involved with.

40 This Super-Popular Japanese Skincare Solution That Exfoliates Skin Cure Natural Aqua Gel $29 Amazon See on Amazon This water-based exfoliator is the best-selling skincare product in Japan, where one bottle is apparently sold every 12 seconds — and works instantly. When applied to dry skin, it balls the dry skin off in clumps, leaving baby-soft skin behind. It's also made from natural plant extracts, including rosemary, gingko, and aloe vera, and is formulated to be gentle and soothing, even on the most sensitive skin types. This exfoliator wasn't made with any artificial coloring, fragrances or preservatives, either.

41. This Folding Hair Brush That Works Like Magic To Get Rid Of Knots And Tangles TOUCHBeauty Collapsible Detangling Hair Brush $17 Amazon See on Amazon If your hair is prone to tangles, this hair brush could be just the thing to make those knots and snags disappear. Made with a built-in vibrator that massages scalps and boosts blood circulation, this brush delivers magnetic therapy at an incredibly low cost, which helps vitalize skin cells and leave hair looking radiant and smooth. Another reason to love this battery-operated brush — beyond the fact that it leaves hair static and frizz-free — is that it folds up with ease and can store easily in a purse or backpack, so traveling with this brush is a great choice.

42 A Table That's Actually Made For Your Armchair BW Brands Sofa/Arm Chair Table $30 Amazon See on Amazon Always eating in your favorite lounge chair? With this solid wood table, you can eat away from your dining table and never worry about crumbs or other food debris messing up your furniture. Ideal for square armed furniture, this table slips over the arm and is flexible enough to be moved into different configurations. You can even use it on your lap to keep your food, drinks, remote control and more within easy reach.

43 This Set Of Taco Holders That Keep Ingredients From Spilling And Making A Big Ol' Mess Taco Stand Up Holders $16 Amazon See on Amazon Messy tacos can be a pain to eat, especially if ingredients are dripping down on your plate rather than staying put in a taco shell, where they belong. With this eight-pack set of taco holders, your taco will stay upright and ingredients won't spill out before you have a chance to take a bite. Made from ABS plastic, these dishwasher-safe holders are also a fun way to serve tacos during a dinner party or family night.

44 A Massager That Can Leave You With Fresher, Less Tired-Looking Eyes Skineat Electric Silicone Eye Massager $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been burning the midnight oil lately and it shows in the form of tired, puffy eyes, then this at-home eye massager is a must-have. Comfortable and gentle to the touch because it's made with medical-grade silicone, this massager uses the power of sonic vibration technology to refresh eyes and leave them looking less tired. It comes with five speeds and modes, which also allows you to personalize this massager and find the right tempo to fit your needs.

45 This Funky Breakfast Burrito Maker That Makes Breakfast Better Than Ever Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker $21 Amazon See on Amazon If you love breakfast burritos but hate all the extra work involved in making them, you'll really appreciate this breakfast burrito maker, which makes one ready to eat in five minutes. Just preheat this device, layer all your favorite ingredients, and in three simple steps, your burrito will be ready to perfection. This is also a great tool to have for crepes, pan pizzas, stuffed pancakes, and omelets.

46 This Totally Brilliant Clip-On Strainer That Will Save You So Much Cabinet Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Need to save space in your kitchen? This clip-on silicone strainer is a totally clever and functional alternative to a standard colander — but it snaps directly onto pots. In turn, this makes this strainer a great pickup if you're looking to preserve valuable counter and shelf space in the process. Safe to run in the dishwasher, this BPA-free strainer ensures water gets completely drained out, but food stays totally in place.

47 This Wacky Looking Microwave Cleaner That Really Works Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $13 Amazon See on Amazon Got a stinky microwave that you can't use without having your nostrils assailed by some super-rank odors? With this microwave solution cleaner — which is made to look like an angry lady who really wants you to clean your microwave — you can bank on getting rid of all those set-in smells. Just pour in a mixture of water and vinegar into one, turn on the microwave. This also helps get rid of bacteria and makes hard food residue on the inside of your oven easier to remove.

48 A Toilet Light That Will Help You See Your Way Through The Darkness Elimi Toilet Light $13 Amazon See on Amazon Avoid stumbling to the bathroom at night with this waterproof toilet light, which comes equipped with a selection of 12 radiant, LED-powered light colors, which you can use to keep your bathroom glowing whenever someone steps within 15 feet of the bathroom. This rechargeable light also comes with a dimmer, which you can use to adjust light brightness levels, and a setting that rotates through all the different colors.

49 This Deep-Cleaning Indian Healing Clay That You Absolutely Need To Try Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 Amazon See on Amazon This Indian healing clay is made with calcium bentonite, and while it technically works to give a super-deep, revitalizing clean for your pores, the great part about this product is that it has so many other uses. You can use this to treat insect bites, sunburns, minor cuts, and so much more, which is one of the major reasons why this affordable and unparalleled product has such a cult-like following on Amazon. Just remember to mix Apple Cider vinegar into this mask before using it — that way, you'll be able to maximize the results.

50 This Innovative, Two-In-One Outlet Plate That's Cooler Than Your Average Night Light SnapPower Guidelight $16 Amazon See on Amazon Your old night light has nothing on this unique wall outlet, which also functions as a night light. Easy to install and equipped with built-in LED lights, this two-in-one tool is a great spin on the standard nightlight and is also energy efficient, meaning it won't consume much power during use. Because this is also a working outlet plate, this doesn't take up extra outlet space, so you can still plug in your favorite devices.

51 These Ultra-Stylish Thigh Bands That Actually Help Reduce Chafing Bandelettes Thigh Bands $18 Amazon See on Amazon Thigh bands can be a great way to keep chafing to a minimum, especially if you're wearing a dress or skirt. These bands are a smart solution to that issue because they're made with nylon and spandex to stretch to fit almost any size, and come with two rows of non-slip silicone, so they'll stay in place throughout the day without slipping. Another reason to love these bands? They're made in a stylish design that can compliment any look.

52 This Shampoo Brush That Can Help Stimulate Circulation Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush $18 Amazon See on Amazon Take your shampoo game to a new level with this invigorating scalp massaging brush, which comes with flexible rubber tips that increase blood flow to the scalp, which in turn can promote relaxation and better overall hair health. To shampoo with this brush, simply drop a dollop of shampoo in it and rub into your scalp and the roots of hair. Battery-operated and water-resistant, this brush releases gentle vibrations that will leave you feeling super pampered. It can even help stimulate hair growth.

53 A Hand-Powered Food Chopper That You Can Take On-The-Go Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper $16 Amazon See on Amazon With this hand-powered food chopper, you won't need to pack along a kitchen's worth of knives in your lunch bag to chop everything up. This chopper, which doesn't need electricity to operate, is beyond easy to use: all you have to do is put ingredients in the container, twist and lock the lid, and then pull a cord to start chopping. It's also portable and perfect for use in small kitchens, at work, or even while you're camping or traveling somewhere. You can also use this to make small batches of hummus, salsa, or other tasty grub, making it a perfect snack time companion.

54 This Heated Knife That Slices Through Cold Blocks Of Butter Like Nothing Heating Butter Spreader $19 Amazon See on Amazon Cold blocks of butter can be a pain to slice through, but with this heated butter knife, that won't be a challenge for you. Battery operated and completely rechargeable, this spreader only takes a couple minutes to heat up and can make the coldest or firmest foods — including peanut butter, cheese, and even jelly — effortless to spread on bread, crackers, and so much more. This knife is also waterproof but to maintain its integrity, be sure to wash it by hand. It also has automatic shutoff.

55 These Glue-Free False Eyelashes That Will Make Your Eyes Really Pop Vitibiet Dual Magnetic False Eyelashes $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you've always wanted to try using a set of falsies but you're terrified to use glue on your own eyelashes, you'll definitely want to give these magnetic false eyelashes a shot. These handmade falsies, which are recommended for deep-set and round eye shapes, are ultra-thin and latch onto your lashes magnetically — no glue needed. This also makes this set of affordable, cruelty-free lashes a great investment over time, because you can remove them with ease and keep reusing them.

56 This Unique Stopper That Will Keep Your Bubbly Nice And Fizzy Avina Wine Accessories Champagne Stopper $15 Amazon See on Amazon With the help of this stopper, you'll never have a drop of champagne go to waste again. Designed to maintain bottle pressure with an airtight seal, which not only prevents spills and leaks but keeps your champagne or prosecco nice and bubbly, this stopper is simple to use and works great at parties. It's also easy to keep using — just push the lever to re-cork and lock when you're done drinking.

57 This Warming Scoop That Takes The Elbow Grease Out Of Scooping Ice Cream THAT! Scoop That II Warming Ice Cream Scoop $20 Amazon See on Amazon Longing for the perfect scoop? This completely battery-free warming scooper makes getting the perfect amount of ice cream easy each time. The scoop, which comes with innovative thermo-ring heated scooping edges, warms up to make digging into a block of hard ice cream less of a hassle, and has a special coating that keeps ice cream from melting when it's all scooped up. The see-through handle comes with a unique interior design made out of fish bone fins, which gives this scooper a stylish flair all its own.

58 This Exfoliant Foot Peel That Allows You To Peel Your Way To Softer Skin Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel $22 Amazon See on Amazon This foot peel is a cult-favorite for a reason — and for good reason. Made with 17 botanical extracts (like grapefruit and sage), it works by causing your feet to shed all the rough, callused areas, which you can then peel away to reveal soft, baby-smooth skin underneath. To start, just wear the booties this comes with and in about a week, you should start to notice your feet flaking up. It's gross, but there's absolutely nothing like it.

59 This Foot Rest That's Perfect If You're Trying To Shave In The Shower Changing Lifestyles Safe-er-Grip Foot Rest $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you're shaving in the shower, you've probably struggled to find the right positioning for your foot, especially when you're trying to shave around your ankles. This comfortable foot rest can make it so much easier, because it mounts directly to the tile in your shower, can be moved or relocated anywhere, and can be angled to give you better, steadier balance. Try to hang this up on non-porous surfaces when they're still dry and smooth, for the most effective usage.

60 This Dip Holder That Makes Hummus And Other Tasty Treats Always In Reach Progressive PreWorks Dip Clips $14 Amazon See on Amazon This funky little clip is perfect for filling up with all kinds of dip, whether you're into hummus, salsa, cheese spread, or anything else. Built to hold about 1/3 of a cup, these little dip clips keep sauces from spilling all over plates or making food too soggy, and can clip onto the rims of most plates. These clips are a great way to offset spreads at a dinner party, and are a cheap but innovative way to make snack tables even more fun.