Naming your dog is no easy feat. While it's important to give them a name that reflects their character, what really matters is that it doesn't sound too silly when you shout it in the park. So what's been inspiring the names UK dog-owners have given their pups this year? Here are the most popular dog names of 2019

Pet sitter and dog walker site Rover.com asked two million dog owners all over the world what they have named their pups. The top dog names in the UK are Bella, Poppy and Alfie, followed by Lola, Max and Charlie, and to complete the top ten Luna, Teddy and Buddy. But outside the top 10, this year popular dog names could have been inspired by the likes of Love Island and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Tyla reports that "names like Anna saw a huge 450 percent increase, while Anton saw a 200 rise in popularity and India soared 180 per cent." The Kardashians are also a popular choice, with Kim in the lead and Kylie, Khloe, Rob and Kris also chosen. Sadly, Kendall and Kourtney didn't quite make the cut. The name Dream is up 200% this year in the UK and Stormi is up 387%. Frozen favourites, Elsa and Anna are also popular too as well as Nala and Simba. You might also be surprised to know that old fashioned names have made a come back like Malcolm is up 150 %, Clive 100% and Gertrude 300% from last year.

Food and drink seems to weight heavily on our minds when naming our pooches. The name Prosecco is up a whopping 200% with Champagne 67% and Gin 47%. Added to the mix this year we also have Waffle which is up 136% and Oreo 40% and Celery has risen by 300%. Highly Questionable. Kate Jaffe, Trend Expert for Rover has said; "our dogs and the names we give them are part of our self-expression, which is why we see such strong influence from the things that Brits love - everything from favourite foods to small screen stars."