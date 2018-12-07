Now that the first trailer for Avengers 4 is finally here, and the title, Avengers: Endgame, has been revealed, it's time to watch the trailer over and over again to make sure we learn as much as possible. And that means, analyzing all the Easter eggs in the Avengers 4 trailer. Now, even though there's plenty of new footage in this trailer, there aren't a ton of Easter eggs. But, this being a Marvel movie and all, that doesn't mean there's not a lot of small details that could mean very big things for Avengers 4.

The trailer picks up an undisclosed amount of time after the events of Infinity War, which left the Avengers devastated — and half dead — by Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. Tony Stark is getting ready to die, lost in space after being defeated by Thanos and running out of food, water, and oxygen. Meanwhile, Cap and Black Widow are struggling to make a plan back on Earth, but with many allies lost — labeled "Missing" by a distraught looking Bruce Banner — it's clearly weighing on them. All in all, the Avengers: Endgame trailer is really just a series of very sad superheroes, but the few Easter egg clues it does give fans could point to better times ahead.

1 The Thanos Scarecrow Marvel Studios/YouTube Fans got a glimpse at the Thanos scarecrow at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Made up of Thanos' armor, it stands tall outside of his new home. The Thanos scarecrow might seem random, but it's actually a major symbol from the comics, namely 1991's Infinity Gauntlet. As described by IGN, in that comic, Thanos uses his armor as a scarecrow after failing in his quest to kill half the population and becoming a scary alien farmer.

2 The Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Studios/YouTubes In keeping with the Infinity Gauntlet nods, the Avengers: Endgame trailer features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of the Infinity Gauntlet looking pretty beat up. In fact, in the comics, the gauntlet is mangled after use, which could mean one of two things: it will be impossible to wield the power of all Infinity Stones agin, or it will be easier to defeat Thanos this time around. Either way, in this shot of Thanos walking through the field, we can see that the Gauntlet is, in fact, broken in some areas, which could hint at a potential weakness.

3 Shuri's Appearance Marvel Studios/YouTube While Cap and Black Widow are gathering the troops, Bruce appears looking longingly at the photos of friends, and fellow Avengers, they have lost. Here we get a good look at Scott Lang, believed to have been dissolved by Thanos — labeled "Missing." But what really stands out is the shot of Shuri on the right. It looks like Wakanda's princess, and the best scientist on the entire planet, was also turned into dust by the Snap.

4 Peter Parker's Cameo Marvel Studios/YouTube Peter Parker later replaces the image of Shuri. Again, the computer indicates that he is "Missing." This doesn't really tell fans much about how, or when, he'll be brought back, but it does put to rest any fear that Spider-Man wouldn't be in Avengers 4.

5 Emo Hawkeye Marvel Studios/YouTube Hawkeye is back in the Avengers 4 trailer, and he's definitely ready to fight. After sitting out on Infinity War, it seems that Hawkeye has completely re-invented himself post-Civil War. This new, darker Hawkeye, is actually believed to be a new alter-ego, known as Ronin. As noted by IGN, Ronin is a new identity that Hawkeye takes up after the Civil War in the comics to help conceal his identity and allow him to fight as a vigilante without breaking the Sokovia Accords. However, his stance and expression makes me think that there's something deeper going on here. Perhaps his family suffered a few losses in the Snap as well.

6 Ronin's New Weapon Marvel Studios/YouTube This brings us to the new, fancy weapon Ronin/Hawkeye is wielding in the Endgame trailer. The weapon, as noted by Fansided, is samurai inspired, and definitely looks more deadly than his old bow and arrow. That, plus the fact that Hawkeye appears to be standing over a dead body in the trailer suggests a new, more blood-thirsty archer than we've ever seen before.

7 Peggy Carter Marvel Studios/YouTube Peggy Carter, aka Agent Carter, aka Captain America's one true love appears briefly in the trailer. It's been over 60 years since Cap and Peggy fought side-by-side during WWII to take down the Red Skull, and still, he keeps her picture in his compass, where it's always been. This glimpse of Peggy is a reminder of the ending to Captain America: The First Avenger, when Cap sacrificed himself to save the world. Could this shot of Peggy be foreshadowing another sacrifice?

8 Human-Sized Scott Lang Marvel Studios/YouTube Last time we saw Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, he went sub-atomic to enter into the Quantum Realm, and based on the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it looked like he might just end up stuck there. Fortunately, based on the trailer, it looks like Scott managed to find his way out, which means that he has learned to go sub-atomic and return from that state all on his own. Something tells me this new skill will come in handy in the fight against Thanos.