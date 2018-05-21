Nostalgia for the former presidential couple has gone into full gear now that Barack and Michelle Obama have entered a "multi-year" contract with Netflix. In the upcoming series, you can expect to see the couple in front of and behind the camera. This also means you might get to see more funny video clips of the Obamas engaging in some amusing shenanigans on air.

If you're curious to know more about what the couple and Netflix will present in their upcoming creative project, you might have to sit tight for a bit — media representatives from either camp have yet to reveal the juicy details. But in a statement released by Netflix on Monday, Obama said, "One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience."

"That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix," he added. "We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

The former first lady, too, shared her thoughts in the same released statement, saying that she along with her husband "believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others."

Although Obama served a two-term presidency, nostalgia for the president and his wife feels ever constant.

Especially when it comes to their sense of humor.

1. Turnip For What

Vinst3r on YouTube

Lil Jon may have popularized the rhetorical (and extremely catchy) question in his song with DJ Snake, "Turn Down For What." But it was the former first lady who gave it a more nutritious spin in a Vine shared by the White House in 2014. While calling on Americans to eat healthier in her "Let's Move" campaign, a visibly-amused Michelle Obama asked, "Turnip for what?" The rest is history.

2. Couch Commander

The Obama White House on YouTube

In a video that made thousands laugh, Obama's White House released a funny clip about retirement plans. The video included, among other things, snubbing former Vice President Joe Biden's taste in sunglasses, using the former first lady's turnip-adorned iPhone for Snapchat, watching Toy Story with former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, yearning to wear mom jeans, enduring the endless drag everyone experiences at their local DMV, and — perhaps most famously — being Couch Commander.

