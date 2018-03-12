The most controversial cabinet secretary of the Trump administration spoke with CBS News' 60 Minutes to explain her stance on the state of public schools in the country — particularly gun control, following the shooting in Parkland, Florida. But Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' quotes from her interview still show she holds a point of view that does not align with what student activists or many education experts are pushing for.
Speaking with journalist Lesley Stahl, DeVos was open to the arming of teachers, argued federal investment in public education was without results, and admitted never having "intentionally" visited failing schools.
Following her interview, she was met with a response on social media that was extremely negative, critiquing the positions that she took. "I thought that Betsy DeVos interview was an episode of Drunk History but turns out she’s the Secretary of Education," Clint Smith, a PhD candidate at Harvard studying education inequality wrote on Twitter.
That was on top of the criticism she faced for visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the February school shooting took place. "Betsy DeVos came to my school, talked to three people, and pet a dog," one student wrote afterward. "You came to our school just for publicity and avoided our questions for the 90 minutes you were actually here," added another on Twitter.
Here are some of the quotes from DeVos that clearly left many viewers puzzled.
1) The Parkland Kids Want Gun Control
Devos said this in response to Stahl's statement that Parkland students want gun control.
2) Arm Teachers, But Not Her Teacher
DeVos acknowledged that it would seem out of place in her own education, but maintained that arming teachers is "one solution that can and should be considered" in certain "states and communities."
3) Investing In Education
She's not for it, at least not in the traditional sense. DeVos believes in giving families vouchers to switch to religious, private, or charter schools. When talking about school funding, she said:
4) On The Competition
DeVos said this to argue that federal investment in education has been unsuccessful.
5) School Choice
6) The Education System
DeVos does not think investing in the school system is the way to go.
7) Michigan Public Schools
DeVos was asked about the status of Michigan Public Schools:
8) Schools In General
She's not trying to speak about an overview of schools:
9) Visiting Underperforming Schools
She doesn't go to failing schools on purpose:
After being challenged on that, DeVos acknowledged, "Maybe I should, yes."
10) On The Public's View Of Her
DeVos doesn't see why people think what they do:
11) On Her Confirmation Hearing
Her confirmation hearing wasn't pleasant. She was challenged by senators on her views, and some questions she didn't have answers for. When talking about that hearing, she said:
12) On Regulation
She doesn't see the federal government having a role in things like transgender rights and other civil rights:
13) Civil Rights Regulations
When challenged about rules protecting minority students from stricter punishments than white students receive, DeVos hesitated to speak about groups:
14) On Institutional Racism
When asked about institutional racism, she skirted the issue:
15) On Sexual Assault
Devos was challenged on whether sexual assaults and false accusations are treated the same. "I don't know, I don't know. I'm committed to a process that's fair to everyone involved," DeVos said.
DeVos' answers won't please many of her critics, and come at a difficult time for the White House. Visiting a failing school could be her first step in the right direction.