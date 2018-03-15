Bridal trends are not just for brides! Many women have been adopting dermal finger piercings to artistically express their commitment to their beloved. Yet anyone can rock an under-the-skin finger piercing as an accessory. The same concept applies to Yandy's bridal-themed swimwear collection.

You don't need to be attending a bachelorette party or having a destination wedding at a beachside locale to wear these bathing suits and bikinis. Although the details are indeed bride-centric, this beachwear is also "suited" for basic surfside hangs and for happily single people.

As Hello Giggles reports, the Yandy Destination Bride swimwear line is part of the Modern Tide collection. There are one-pieces with graphics and bikini tops and bottoms that are sold separately. So you can mix and match as you wish.

The mostly white and pink collection is very fashion-y, too. There are strapless, off-the-shoulder tops and high-cut bottoms, as well as swimsuits that call out the bridal party.

The wedding theme isn't exactly subtle on many of these pieces, like the bottoms with "I Do" stamped in gold on the seat of the bottoms or the "Tie the Knot" bikini. Those particulars are precisely what makes this swimsuit assortment so playful for the wearer, regardless of relationship status.

The range starts as low as $9.95 and goes up to $39.95 so it is as affordable as it is adorable.

"I Do" Bikini Top Courtesy of Yandy I Do Bikini Top, $19.95, yandy.com The bride will wear white on her big day and while frolicking at the beach with this triangle cupped, halter top bikini. It's the bottoms, however, that will get people talking.

"I Do" Bikini Bottoms Courtesy of Yandy I Do Bikini Bottoms, $19.95, yandy.com Here's where this simple white two-piece morphs into bride-ready attire. The side-tie bottoms are literally cheeky — they feature the phrase "I Do" stamped on the back, along with a diamond. This is totally a way to announce your commitment! Or rock them when making a commitment to an entirely unrelated activity.

Floral Bride Veil Courtesy of Yandy Floral Bride Veil, $9.95, yandy.com Traditionally, brides wear veils. Therefore, Yandy had to create this tiny, tulle topper, which comes complete with flowers at the crown. If you are having a beachside bachelorette party or rehearsal dinner, you need to rock this adorbs veil. This is pretty much the one piece in the collection that doesn't translate outside the bridal theme. However, you are well within your fashion rights to break the rules and wear this even if you are unattached.

The Bride BFF One Piece Courtesy of Yandy The Bride BFF One Piece, $39.95, yandy.com You will announce your status as a bride with this white suit. It features a half of a pink heart. It can be worn while frolicking in the ocean, for pics with the groom, or a year from now.

The Maid of Honor BFF One Piece Courtesy of Yandy The Maid of Honor BFF One Piece, $39.95, yandy.com The bride isn't the only one having all of the fashion fun. The maid of honor and the rest of the bridal party are included in the collection. This millennial pink one piece celebrates the bride's BFF. Plus, it will remain in style long after the wedding is over. Who cares what it "says" on the front! It's just a design.

Maui Dreams Bikini Top Courtesy of Yandy Maui Dreams Bikini Top, $32.95, yandy.com This lacy and romantic, off-the-shoulder top is darling. You need not be a bride to wear it while soaking up the sun, though!

High Waisted Lace Bikini Bottom Courtesy of Yandy High Waisted Lace Bikini Bottom, $24.95, yandy.com These high-cut bottoms have a retro vibe. They are also an excellent companion to the Maui Dreams top. This set is totally wearable if you are working on your tan or taking a dip in the ocean, as opposed to getting hitched.

Tying the Knot Bikini Top Courtesy of Yandy Tying the Knot Bikini Top, $21.95, yandy.com This full coverage top has a tie in the back and commemorates that proverbial knot you will be tying!

Tying the Knot Bikini Bottom Courtesy of Yandy Tying the Knot Bikini Bottom, $17.95, yandy.com These white bottoms get a bridal boost from the removable veil, which features a satin bow. If you ditch the veil, you've got yourself a basic but sexy white swimsuit.