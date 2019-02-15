Finding the perfect journal can be hard. Whether you're using one to maintain your weekly calendar, jot down notes, or simply write down your thoughts, it can be hard to choose from the huge variety of notebooks that you can buy. If you're a Disney fanatic and have used up all the journals in your house, you're in serious luck: Shop Disney is selling a set of colorful Disney prince-themed notebooks, and they're simply adorable.

The softbound notebook set comes complete in a pack of three, all of which feature 160 pages of tinted, college-ruled paper for all of your journalistic and writing needs. They're centered around three of Disney's most beloved princes: Prince Eric of The Little Mermaid, Prince Ali of Aladdin, and Flynn Rider of Tangled. Each features a cute slogan on the front (which boasts full cover art with gold foil accents), including "You Mer-Maid for Me," "Stealing Hearts," and "Can't Stop The Smolder." You can now fully relive your childhood Disney prince crushes in the form of a cute-as-can-be journal that you can take on the go or gift to a Disney-loving friend or family member. Ah, the wonderful memories of the good old days.

The journal set, available on shopDisney, retails for $12.95. According to a review, they're as amazing in person as they look online: "These journals are adorable, and the price cannot be beat especially since you're getting 3 of them," reviewer TheLuckyRabbit gushes. "I especially love that each journal's pages are unique to each prince in color and theming (Aladdin's interior features Abu and the lamp, Flynn's features the tower and Maximus, etc) rather than just being plain white pages," they continue. It's pretty much settled — these Disney-themed journals are a vibrant bang for your buck. It's time to start writing in style.

If you haven't gotten your fill of Disney Prince themed products, don't worry: shopDisney has tons more. You can get your hands on a Disney prince-centered wall calendar, Prince Eric pillowcase set (hopefully it helps to ensure that you dream about princes), or a Disney Prince pin set that includes four unique little pins that'll make perfect additions to your favorite jacket or bag. Basically, if you want more Disney princes in your life, shopDisney has you covered. Sometimes a little bit of nostalgia in your life can brighten everything up.

Reading this because you're on the hunt for a Disney-themed gift? In that case, you can't leave out the iconic princesses. Shop Disney has a ton of amazing collectible items centered around its timeless princesses, too. From a life-like Princess Jasmine figurine to an absolutely gorgeous canvas art print of Mulan, you're sure to find something that any gift recipient will fall totally in love with.

Even if you haven't had the chance to get down to Disney World or re-watch your favorite Disney princess movies in forever, you can always bring the magic back into your home with sweet little Disney-themed products.