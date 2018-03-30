One of the most enjoyable things about Netflix's A Series Of Unfortunate Events for fans of Lemony Snicket's novels is that the secret organization operating in the shadows behind Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire was introduced early on in Season 1. There are many hints and clues in the season that reveal loyalties, mysteries, and bits of information that reward bookish fans who learned Sebald code and wondered about Beatrice back in the day. That said, these Easter eggs in A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 are not just for readers of the novels — there are a few meta moments that newcomers can enjoy as well.

Be warned, there are many spoilers for A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 ahead. Do as the theme song says and "look away" until you've finished the new episodes.

As fans of the book have noticed, every other episode begins with a letter to the dearly departed Beatrice, just as each novel does. The opening credits this season include a few Easter egg hints about what's to come — a crainioectemy diagram, poison darts, and various blueprints for example. This is part of Lemony Snicket's investigation.

Check out the Season 2 Easter eggs below, and see if you can't discover more during the hiatus — a word which here means "an often undetermined amount of time between two bunches of television episodes."

Episodes 1 & 2, The Austere Academy

Joseph Lederer / Netflix

Snicket, played by Patrick Warburton, notes that school is "a brand new season" and that we are about 1/3 of the way through "a dreadful, upsetting story" — and the show will in fact end after Season 3.

Mr. Poe is seen reading The Pony Party, a fake cover sold with Lemony Snicket: The Unauthorized Autobiography to "fool" passersby.

When the Baudelaires first appear, they comment that it feels as if they have been waiting on the bench where they were last seen in Season 1 for months, and that Sunny is now a toddler. Hiatus humor!

In the school cafeteria, the apples taste like horseradish.

Olaf rolls his eyes at the memory of the Quagmire's mother — played by Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris' former How I Met Your Mother costar/fictional soulmate, series finale be damned.

He also mentions Mrs. Quagmire's escape hatches, which should come into play later.

"Are you in the mountains?" Jaqueline asks Larry, your waiter. "We're not due there until the end of the season." Another meta joke.

Book fans will catch the identity of librarian Olivia Caliban, though the Netflix series has give her a new origin story.

The sugar bowl is officially mentioned in context in this story.

Episodes 3 & 4, The Ersatz Elevator

Joseph Lederer / Netflix

Jerome mentions the Duchess of Winnipeg, an unknown volunteer.

A Lucky Smells Lumber mill truck (and log) rolls by 667 Dark Avenue.

Before marrying Esme, Jerome mentions that he went on adventures with the Baudelaire parents. The fact that he never met Josephine or Montgomery could provide a clue as to the timeline of their relationship and the V.F.D. schism. He also mentions eagles, which is an Easter Egg about the evil side of the secret organization.

"I want to steal from you the way Beatrice stole from me" — this is a major clue and spoiler for those who haven't read the book.

"8 1/2, please, from Mr. Fellini" is a reference Count Olaf makes.

Episodes 5 & 6, The Vile Village

Joseph Lederer / Netflix

Is the portrait of the bespectacled man an Easter egg? Olaf points to it when he says the decor in the saloon has not changed, and a similar picture is in the Herring Houdini restaurant.

The face-off between Neil Patrick Harris' Olaf and Nathan Fillion's Jacques is the Dr. Horrible's Singalong Blog reunion you didn't know you needed.

Jacques tells Olivia that he has "siblings," not just a brother, which likely means Kit Snicket is coming.

He also reads the full V.F.D. poetic motto and coda of "The Little Snicket Lad" according to the Unauthorized Autobiography.

Olaf draws some of his previous disguises on wanted posters.

The letters "VFD" appear in one of the photos of dust cloud Lemony Snicket looks through.

The firetruck that the Baudelaires escape on, VFD 1, has license plate number "1999" — the year the first A Series Of Unfortunate Events books were published.

Episodes 7 & 8, The Hostile Hospital

Joseph Lederer / Netflix

Sugar bowl sighting! A person wearing red gloves takes it from the burning hospital.

Who survived? Notice that Jacques just says "the fire," while Olaf assumes it's the Baudelaire fire.

Episodes 9 & 10, The Carnivorous Carnival

Joseph Lederer / Netflix

At the beginning of Episode 9, previous guardians, villains, and former members of V.F.D. appear in a flashback. There's Uncle Monty, Aunt Josephine and Ike, Jacquelyn, Georgina, Gustav, Larry, and both Snicket brothers. We even see who we are lead to believe is the mysterious Beatrice dressed as a dragonfly — an anecdote that appears in the Austere Academy novel.

Jacques mentions giant eagles again...

Gustav explains his code in Madame Lulu's files as well.

The "arsonist disguise" that the Baudelaires find in the V.F.D. training videos is what (presumably Esme, though it could be anyone) wore to burn down the Quagmire mansion. The others are familiar, too, as well as several V.F.D. codes and phrases.

Olivia's Madame Lulu foreign disguise accent is the same Olaf uses as Gunther, please.

Lulu/Olivia tells the Hook Handed Man that his sister is depending on him. In the books, this is Fiona Widdershins, a character who appears in The Grim Grotto and may be the identity of Allison Williams' mysterious character.

Olaf says "who could that be at this hour" — yet another V.F.D. phrase and the title of a book about young Lemony Snicket.

The circus crowd includes people from the hospital, members of the Village of Fowl Devotees, and the teachers from Prufrock Preporatory School.

The heckler in the crowd is played by none other than Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka, and their two children Harper and Gideon appear as two trepidatious spectators later on. At one point, Olaf tells them to "wait in my car" if they're scared, which serves as both a threat from the villain and a meta reference to them being his kids IRL.

In the underground tunnels, Larry is standing near a sign for a (possibly burning) horseradish factory.

Finally, Allison Williams appears as the "original" Madame Lulu and a volunteer that Lemony Snicket claims to know well. Her red gloves reveal that she is also the one who wrote the "Olaf knows" note at the beginning of the episode and secured the sugar bowl from Heimlich Hospital.

At the end of the season, two of the Baudelaire orphans find themselves on a slippery slope — appropriate, as The Slippery Slope is the next novel/chapter/episode in their lives. Until A Series Of Unfortunate Events returns for Season 3, we'll have to parse — a word which here means "stream over and over so that more details reveal themselves" — these Easter eggs and clues in order to solve the mysteries themselves.