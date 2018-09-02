There's a lot about President Donald Trump's third child and middle son that most people don't know. After all, Eric simply doesn't get the press coverage that his older siblings Don Jr. and Ivanka get, there's no speculation about him like there is about his younger half-sister Tiffany, and of course he doesn't live with his father, like youngest Trump son Barron does. Although the middle Trump son does live a public life, there's still a lot that you can learn about him by looking through Eric Trump's Instagram photos.

There's a lot on Eric Trump's Instagram that you'd probably expect to see just based on his public persona. For example, he has plenty of posts that support his dad's 2016 campaign and artistic pictures of various Trump golf courses — after all, he is now an Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, along with his brother Donald Trump Jr.

However, Eric's Instagram feed also makes it clear that he disagrees with father on at least one major topic: Eric is a dog person. As KSAT News reported, Eric and his wife Lara Trump adopted Ben, a street dog from San Antonio, to join their other dog, Charlie. Now, the two beagles frequently grace Eric's Instagram — a sight you rarely see on any of the other Trump social media pages.

1 A Dog Guy From The Beginning erictrump on Instagram "Glad I didn't disturb their Sunday nap," Eric wrote as the caption to this post from 2014, well before his father started running for office. Apparently, animal welfare — and rescue dogs specifically — has been a longtime interest of his.

2 Charlie, The First Beagle erictrump on Instagram Before they adopted Ben, Eric and Lara Trump had Charlie.

3 A Frequent Instagram Presence erictrump on Instagram Before Eric's father entered politics, many more of his Instagram posts were Charlie-focused, like this beach shot from 2013.

4 Charlie Visited The White House erictrump on Instagram In April 2016, Eric and Lara took Charlie on a swing by the White House.

5 Ben Enters The Picture erictrump on Instagram In his first post with Ben the rescue dog in September 2016, Eric used the hashtags #rescuedogsrock, referring to the organization through which they adopted Ben, and #adoptdontshop.

6 A Southern, Canine Christmas erictrump on Instagram Soon after the 2016 election, Eric sent a family Christmas greeting from the North Carolina coast.

7 A White House Visit erictrump on Instagram Ben and Charlie got a White House tour at the 2017 Easter Egg Roll, and then a photo with Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt.

8 The Dog & The Baby erictrump on Instagram After Eric and Lara had their son in September 2017, Ben was evidently very into the new member of the family.

9 A Group Of Sleepers erictrump on Instagram Really, who has babies and dogs and hasn't posted a picture like this one?

10 Ben & Luke Have Stayed Close erictrump on Instagram The baby-dog bond is a strong one in the Trump family, as this re-post from Lara Trump's Instagram shows.

11 The Whole Family erictrump on Instagram Everyone got together for a shot at Thanksgiving 2017.