The weekend after Thanksgiving is a major shopping holiday, where people zip up their coats and grab their car keys the moment that the last turkey slice is eaten to go browse stores. But just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost over doesn't mean that the shopping needs to end — there are plenty of brands with 2018 Giving Tuesday deals, letting you stock up on your favorite fashion trends and makeup products while also giving back.

While almost everyone knows what Black Friday is — major price slashes! — and anyone with a laptop has probably participated in Cyber Monday — even more price cuts for online shopping! — Giving Tuesday is a newer concept.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that encourages you to donate your time, money, or voice — it begins the charitable season of the year. In support of it, some stores have hopped onto the bandwagon and are dedicating a percentage of their sales on Tuesday to a charity of their choice. If you want to use your dollars to give back this week, below are some of the brands participating in 2018's Giving Tuesday.

Lively

Lively will be donating one bra on behalf of every woman in its ambassador community, which equates to 55,000 bras being directly donated to the organization Support the Girls, which collects and hands out donations of new and gently used bras, as well as sealed tampons and maxi pads to women and girls worldwide. In addition to that, for every bra purchased on its website or bought at its Mulberry Street, New York store on Giving Tuesday, the brand will donate a bra to Support the Girls. The brand's reasoning is that buying a bra is something many of us do without thinking, but many people don't have the luxury of owning a quality bra that fits.

Draper James

Draper James will donate 100 percent of all proceeds from its Sisterhood Collection that is purchased on Giving Tuesday. The proceeds will go to Girls, Inc., which is an organization that partners with schools to advocate for girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Using research-based programming, they focus on the development of the whole girl, while mentoring and guiding them in a girl-only environment, helping to foster their strengths.

Lilly Pulitzer

On Nov. 27, if you buy Lilly Pulitzer's limited-edition "Product with Purpose" graphic tee, 50 percent of the net proceeds of the shirt will be donated to Girls on The Run, an organization that works to encourage pre-teen girls to foster self-respect and healthy lifestyles through lessons and running games. Pulitzer hopes to inspire confidence in women and girls with this particular line, so it makes sense to donate some of the proceeds to a female-focused organization. The Colie tee is $60 and is available XS – XL on LillyPulitzer.com and Lilly Pulitzer retail stores.

Lord & Taylor

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Lord & Taylor is donating 10 percent of its sales both in-store and online to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), up to $200,000. NAMI not only educates the country on mental health awareness, but is also an advocacy group, where the organization helps to shape public policy that revolves around mental health issues.

Carve Designs

A beach lifestyle brand, Carve Designs carries everything from swimsuits, to sleepwear, to adorable knits, and they're giving back in a big way during Giving Tuesday. The brand is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has partnered with factories in Los Angeles and San Francisco for over 15 years, so they are giving back to those affected by the California fires. In order to contribute to the relief effort, they're donating 25 percent of all purchases on www.carvedesigns.com from Friday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday Nov. 27 to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

MoonBox

MoonBox, a beauty subscription box that tailors your beauty routine to the moon cycle, is also participating in Giving Tuesday this year, where the brand will be giving back 10 percent of its sales on Nov. 27 to Camp Fire of Caring Choices Volunteer Center. The organization is spear heading a lot of the relief efforts out of Chico, where it is directly helping those that were affected by the deadliest fire in California's history.

Love By Luna

Love By Luna is a lifestyle brand that blends fashion, beauty, and astrology together, helping you express your inner moonchild. The brand will be giving back 10 percent of its sales on Giving Tuesday to the Treatment Advocacy Center, which is an organization that researches issues around the lack of access to mental healthcare, and then focuses on taking those barriers down.

Old Navy

On Giving Tuesday, Old Navy will be donating to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which provides after-school programs for young people. Old Navy will be triple matching any donations made to the organization on Nov. 27, up to $100,000. In order to help them reach its goal, you can donate directly on www.bgca.org, and Old Navy will triple-match it.

More to come...