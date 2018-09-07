October can't come fast enough — not only does it mean that autumn will finally be in full swing, but it's also the same month as the spookiest time of year. Are you ready for Halloween? Luckily, whether you are or not, stores are preparing themselves for the season — and while some are already to meet all your fall stanning needs, but others are willing to further indulge your more-specific Halloween stanning needs.

One such contender for your consideration is Bath and Body Works' Halloween candle collection, which you'll definitely ~fall~ hard for. The iconic brand just dropped some seriously adorable scents for everyone's fave creepy holiday. On top of that, you can also customize your candles with ah-dorable Halloween-themed holders, which will temporarily transform your space into a witchy haven, whether you're in a cozy home or cramped into a teensy apartment.

If the spook factor of these candles isn't really your vibe, you also have some solid bets in the fall-themed candle line that also dropped a few weeks ago — but if you're less into gourds and more into being scared out of your gourd, then read on for the Halloween candles you need in your life before October 31 rolls around.

Vampire Blood Vampire Blood 3-Wick Candle $24.50 Bath and Body Works Did someone say bloodlust is now in? Invite this guy into your life if you want to experience the yummy Halloween smells of Blood Red Strawberry, Midnight Blooming Jasmine, and Dark Transylvanian Plum — just enough to mask the smell of garlic you're laying out as this year's vampire trap. Buy Now

Bat Cloche Pedestal Bat Cloche Pedestal $14.50 Bath and Body Works Using any of the candles B&B has to offer, whether it's fall or Halloween, with this unique little decoration can really make you go bat shiz with love. Although to be fair, is there ever a season that ISN'T appropriate for an adorable bat pedestal in your home? Buy Now

Midnight Blue Citrus Midnight Blue Citrus $6.50 Bath and Body Works Who could resist notes of "juicy citrus, magic spring water, midnight mango," and more? This is perfect for casting spells on a chilly Halloween night, or getting everyone into the vibe for telling all your best ghost stories. Just make sure it burns until midnight for maximum magical effect. Buy Now

Purrfect Pumpkin Purrfect Pumpkin Candle $24.50 Bath and Body Works The mummy cat can make all of your sweetest desires come true with this cinnamon number, which, according to Bath & Body Works, smells of "Purrfect Pumpkin, Black Cat’s Clove, Ghostly Vanilla, Batty Brown Sugar." Sounds like the perfect compromise of the traditionally autumn pumpkin scents and getting your full spook on. Buy Now

Vampire Mini Candle Holder Vampire Mini Candle Holder $14.50 Bath and Body Works If you can't get enough of vampire candle accessories, this one is perfect for all the Dracula stans out there. Now you'll have a buddy for all the horror movie marathons you'll know doubt be watching all October long. Buy Now

And since the candles are so cute, here's an adorable, non-candle bonus for you.

Haunted House Nightlight Haunted House Nightlight $18.50 Bath and Body Works If you are too scared to go into a real haunted house this season, you can use this nightlight to get into the vibe (and maybe chase away your actual nightmares!). This haunted house comes with a Jack-o'-Lantern, a creepy tree, owl, a glittery moon, a witch, and a bat flying overhead. All you have to do is pop in a fragrance refill, sold separately, and let the smell and sights greet you and chase away the monsters every time you walk through the door. Buy Now