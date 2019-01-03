I'm not saying it was a perfect time, but back in 2009 celebrities weren't seriously running for president, the EU and the UK were going strong, and Carrie Fisher was still alive. That might be why, 1) the music sounded so uplifting, and 2) 2009 seems like an irresistible time to feel nostalgic for. What makes looking back on this simpler time even more bittersweet is that the gap between then and now is significant. 10 whole years. One way to really crank the nostalgia is to listen to these albums by British women which turn 10 this year.

Among this list of nostalgia transporters are some names that have stuck around, and others which haven't been heard from much since. 2009 was a particularly good time for female musicians to thrive — from declarative debuts to the story of an unlikely superstar who found her fame on a reality TV show. No, not Cardi B. I'm talking Boyle here.

So, plug in your headphones and get taken back to the halcyon days of 2009, with some help from these albums which are nearing their tenth birthday. And no, this isn't your invitation to start feeling old yet. Just get real sunny instead.

1 'La Roux' by La Roux La Roux's one album wonder might be the staple sound of 2009 — joyous, '80s tropicana influenced, and resilient. "This time I'll be bulletproof," she sang with her iconic fringe which looked like it'd been shot at a few times. If you haven't heard "Bulletproof", "In For The Kill," or "I'm Not Your Toy" for a while, then here's your cue to. I bet you'll think they sound even better than you remembered.

2 Lungs by Florence & The Machine Apparently, 2009 was all about redhead representation — a time when one of music's most famous first made her mark. Lungs was an abrupt and perfect introduction to Florence & The Machine, as she carved out her own distinctive sound from the get-go. Harp features on almost every song, with Florence gifting the heavenly instrument back to mainstream pop — as well as her dynamite voice. Her most famous song "Dog Days Are Over" features on this album, as well as my favourite "Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)," which I remember cycling breathlessly down big hills to during the long summer of '09.

3 'It's Not Me, It's You' by Lily Allen On her sophomore album It's Not Me It's You, Lily Allen staked her legacy as a feminist you don't wanna reckon with. Following her breakout debut album from three years prior, this effort was even more brash, with Allen singing to her (bad) lover: "There's just one thing that's getting in the way/When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame," on the absolute banger that is "Not Fair." It's ridiculously, addictively good fun pop — the kind of sound that I wish would return.

4 'Two Suns' by Bat For Lashes If you've not heard of this one, that's even more reason to try it. Bat For Lashes aka Natasha Khan is one part Kate Bush, another part PJ Harvey, and the rest is just straight up magic. Khan's second album Two Suns appeared in numerous end of year lists, with Khan's soaring voice and irresistible synths melting critics and listeners alike. Out of all the tracks, you're most likely to recognise "Daniel." That riff is timeless.