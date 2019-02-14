The Masked Singer has narrowed down its performers to five, and it's really anybody's game at this point. Everyone left is super talented, but fans have honed in, especially, on one (assumed) former boy band alum. And while there are a lot of clues the rabbit on Masked Singer is Donnie Wahlberg, there's just as much evidence disproving the theory.

Though the rabbit hasn't explicitly said he was in a boy band, he has confirmed he was in a band, and the question plaguing viewers now is: which one? This week, the performer alluded to having grown up in the Sunshine State, aka Florida (where Joey Fatone — another popular rabbit theory — is notably from). The rabbit also said that he has 17 tattoos on his body... which honestly is not that helpful. It could be anybody.

Next in the clue package was a plate of fried chicken. Those who watched the A&E show Wahlburgers know that Donnie's favorite food is fried chicken wings, so, point for Wahlberg. That being said, it's hard to ignore the below image, which immediately recalls *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" video. Plus, during the rabbit's first performance, a clue revealed that he's 5'11". Both Fatone and fellow *NSYNC member J.C. Chasez are that height, but Wahlberg is an inch shorter.

Why else is the Rabbit probably not Mark Wahlberg? For one thing, as host Nick Cannon reminded the audience this week, the remaining contestants have eight Broadway shows between them — and since the recently unmasked La Toya Jackson has not graced the Great White Way with her presence, there is a high probability that the rabbit has.

Wahlberg has not been on Broadway, whereas Fatone played Mark in Rent in 2002 as well as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004. Other former boy band members to grace the stage include New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre and yet another *NSYNC vet, Lance Bass, as well as both Joe and Nick Jonas — who were technically child stars on Broadway before Disney Channel came calling.

"I pop up here and I pop up there," the Rabbit said in Episode 2. That's true of a lot of boy band members, who have dabbled in reality television, the restaurant business, and solo projects. It's also kind of funny that this proves how similar the lives of former boy band members are. The Wahlbergs, of course, have Wahlburgers — and there is a Wahlburgers on Coney Island, which showed up in those Episode 4 clues. However, Fatone was born in Brooklyn, and the hot dogs in that clue package could be referring to his Orlando-based hot dog stand "Fat Ones."

Sure, it would be funny if judge Jenny McCarthy, who's married to Wahlberg, wasn't able to recognize her own husband onstage. Still, there's not more evidence that it's not him than there are clues that it is. Maybe he can hop in for The Masked Singer Season 2, and throw us for a loop after he's already thrown us off the scent.