The Masked Singer was a breakout hit in its first season, and it's looking to do it again the second time around. With its unique premise and crazy getups, the show is a must-watch if you love competition television. And with the first round of The Masked Singer Season 2 clues finally announced, the time for guessing what celebrities are behind the masks has finally come.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 10, judge Jenny McCarthy teased that there were going to be a lot more "A-List" celebrities in Season 2, and the Sneak Peek episode on Sept. 15 really hammered that point home. Per the sneak peek, between all 16 contestants, there are "69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 GRAMMY Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers, and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People." In addition, the 16 celebrities make up "140 films, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 6 multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 GRAMMY wins, seven Super Bowl appearances, five Hall of Famers, 15 marriages and 8 divorces," as noted by Entertainment Tonight. That's a lot of star power.

The Masked Singer Season 2 Sneak Peek also revealed individual clues about almost all of the masked contestants. And, while there's still a lot left to be uncovered, here are the best guesses for The Masked Singer Season 2 contestants.

The Skeleton

Michael Becker/FOX

The biggest clue for this undead singer were the numbers "4-2-6-1" on a gravestone behind him during the sneak peek. Entertainment Tonight believes that this Skeleton clue is a date: April 2, 1961. Which, according to ET, is Christopher Meloni's birthday. The former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star does have a history of working with the dead (at least on television), so the skeleton costume would make a lot of sense.

The Rottweiler

There were two clues for The Rottweiler in the special. "I'm here to be best in show. I'm gonna be working my tail off to earn your puppy love," he said at one point. Later, he recited this rhyme: "Roses are blue, violets are red, but do you have a clue who's behind this doggy head?" It's possible that those clues went with the costume and had nothing to do with the person inside, or it could hint that it's Bow Wow underneath it all, as some fans seem to think.

Mr. Fox

Michael Becker/FOX

The most significant clue from Mr. Fox came when he said, "This superhero is ready to devour the competition." That narrows the search down to actors in superhero movies or shows. There's no way that clue didn't mean something, since being a superhero has nothing to do with being a fox. A popular guess would be Jeremy Renner, who is the only Avenger, right now, trying to build a music career. If Mr. Fox starts scatting, you'll definitely know if it's Renner or not.

The Flower

The Flower had some pointed hints, but didn't really give away who it could be. She said, "I blossom in every field I plant myself in," and had the numbers "3-1-4" spelled out in her background at one point, according to ET. And the vague clues have inspired a vast range of guesses from Twitter. While one person thinks the flower is Mayim Balick, with no explanation other than "blatant" clues, another thinks that the Flower is none other than Danica Patrick.

One of The Flowers' other clues used the words "Petal to the metal," possibly hinting at Patrick. And 314 could stand for the amount of points she received in her 2011 IndyCar race, the last time she placed in the top 10 there.

The Flamingo

The Michael Becker/FOX

The Flamingo's clues were that she's "gonna rock this competition until my feathers fall off," and her love for mascara. There was also a Latin vibe to her music, possibly hinting at the person underneath? There are several people on Twitter who think The Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon, which is a very good guess. When she was a part of The Cheetah Girls, they did do a cover of the song, "Shake A Tail Feather" for Chicken Little. And if you watch The Talk, you know her makeup is always on point.

The Leopard

The Leopard has a very elaborate costume, and very distinct clues. For one, there was a major hint that they've been "spotted with the president," and therefore are familiar with the "secret service" of the show. There was also a point about her having to hide her "natural silhouette." ET guessed Omarosa, because of her involvement with Trump and her penchant for reality shows.

The Eagle

The Eagle is an all-American rock star, according to their clues. He said, the competition will "be saluting me," and host Nick Cannon called his wardrobe that of a "rock star." He also made sure to stress the body temperature of an eagle as a major clue, which is 106 degrees. One Twitter user thinks it's Bret Michaels, while it's giving off Springsteen vibes with that red bandana. Only time will tell.

The Butterfly

The clues for The Butterfly didn't give much away. There was a hint at "the Butterfly Effect" and an emphasis on the word "pray." But the sneak peek video of her performance is what has everyone thinking it's Michelle Williams, of Destiny's Child. With her voice, dance moves, and stage presence, fans are convinced that it's only a matter of time before the mask comes off to reveal it's Williams underneath.

The Egg

The hint that was given for The Egg was, "As my mom always told me, life has an expiration date. So always work hard, to the first and last vowels of the alphabet." This sounds odd, but ET wrote that it could be a hint at their initials, "A" and "U." Or it could be the abbreviation for Australia, also a hint. Finally, a Twitter user noticed the sound of a baseball batting sound during The Egg's intro, so it could be a baseball player, but there's so many, it'd be hard to pick one right now.

The Ice Cream

Scott Kirkland /FOX/PictureGroup

The Ice Cream gave some very obvious hints about February and Valentine's Day. This lead one Twitter user to single out actor Shane Harper as a possible choice, since he has a birthday on that famous date. But if you're just going off of that, other celebrities that it could be are Freddie Highmore, Simon Pegg, or Brett Dier, who are all very compelling choices.

Black Widow

From the clues, Black Widow has something to do with fashion. She said, "I'm here to crawl my way to the top and spin a web around the competition," and also, "You can guess my identity all you want, but I'm going to leave you hanging by a thread until the very end." Well, you know who has been in competition shows about being at the "top" and is very involved in fashion and modeling? Tyra Banks.

The Penguin

Again, with The Penguin, the clues were all about the costume. "I might be cold as ice, but I'm bringing the heat," he said, along with, "Every time you think you're getting warmer, I promise you're getting colder." ET thinks that could be a hint at Vanilla Ice, but this one's still a mystery for most.

The Panda

Scott Kirkland /FOX/PictureGroup

There were a lot of cooking references when it came to The Panda's clues. "The victory will taste sweet, like bamboo!" she said. "Especially the way I prepare it!" She also said, "I love new challenges, and pushing myself to the limit." People think that means it's a female chef of some kind, but one Twitter user thinks it's Bethenny Frankel, citing those two first clues and then writing, "Bethenny wanted her, Jason & Brynn to dress as pandas their first Halloween." The details!

Thingamajig

The hints about the Thingamajig had to do with its height, because the costume is over 7-feet tall, according to ET. But a major detail was revealed when he said, "Don't call me Chewbacca, though we do celebrate together." Why mention Chewbacca if the person inside has nothing to do with Star Wars? This is either a massive misdirection, or it means that John Boyega or Donald Glover is inside. Whoever it is can sing, as a sneak peek showed him doing a flawless rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." So, regardless of who's under the mask, Chewy would be proud.

The Tree

The Tree described her performances as "delicious," which made people think of a chef. Obviously the biggest guess would be Rachel Ray. However, that might be too easy. A more obscure guess would be Michelle Pfeiffer, thanks to the eagle eyes of user @LucindaLunacy. She pointed out that Pfeiffer's costume in Grease 2 for the performance of "Girl For All Seasons," is a flashy, tinseled Christmas tree. And Grease 2 takes place in the 1950s, the era that inspired The Tree's look.

The 16th character, The Ladybug, will be revealed during the Emmys on Sept. 22, so there's still some time to guess who else might be a part of this show. By just these clues, it's hard to get a grasp on some of the celebrities competing in The Masked Singer's second season, but once they start singing is when the real guessing games begin.