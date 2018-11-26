These Melania Trump Christmas Memes Are Twitter’s Latest Gift To You

We've made it through another year, and it's finally the holiday season. That means it's once again time for ostentatious White House decorations — and the first lady did not disappoint. This year, she chose to use what some are describing as blood-red trees in the East Wing hallway near the East Garden Room. After she tweeted out photos, jokes and memes about Melania Trump's Christmas decorations soon followed.

TIME reported that the Cross Hall and Grand Foyer are also decked out in red. There are 14,000 red ornaments spread out among 29 trees. The White House said the red is to tip of the hat to "valor and bravery" as symbolized by the red stripes in the presidential seal, according to the magazine.

NO! ORNAMENTS! There is such an obvious way to soften your image, and it is photos of children with lots of presents, even in hallways. Instead, they chose red trees that seem to be made of cranberries. (Please @ me with information about the trees' odd texture.)

Blood Is Everywhere This meme is great for you art lovers and those looking to up their art knowledge in time to impress your relatives. The photo on the left is of "Self," a self-portrait by artist Marc Quinn. It's literally made out of 10 pints of his own blood, filling frozen silicone.