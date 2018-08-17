Ariana Grande's fourth album, Sweetener has fans everywhere stoked to listen the 25-year-old star's upbeat women-empowering lyrics on repeat. With the release at midnight on Friday, fans are already sharing memes and tweets about Sweetener that show Grande surpassed everyone's already astronomical expectations.

Grande's Sweetener was teased with the release of three singles and music videos: "No Tears Left to Cry," "God Is a Woman," and "The Light is Coming," featuring Nicki Minaj. Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliot each have their own accompaniment on the album as well.

In the two years since the release of her third album, Dangerous Woman, Grande has been through quite a lot. While on tour in 2017, a bombing killed 22 and injured hundreds at her Manchester concert. The event shook Grande deeply, but two weeks later, she held a benefit concert to help the victims and their families.

A full year later, in May 2018, Grande was named one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders, and she opened up about how Manchester affected her writing.

"When I started to take care of myself more, then came balance, and freedom, and joy," she told TIME. "It poured out into the music."

Then, in June of this year, Grande's engagement to SNL star Pete Davidson had everyone gawking over her 3-carat, $100,000 ring. It's been a roller-coaster of a process, but Grande is back: a fighter, stronger than ever, with the music to prove it.

Love At First Listen Fans were rendered speechless at the first second.

Seriously So Good ... and four seconds later, their words were found: "Oh my God, wow!"

Still Loving It 20 seconds in, the tears start flowing.

Really Getting The Party Started It gets wild.

Yep, We Love It Maybe it took a second for some, but we're there.

Screaming Sweetener is just too much to handle.

Too Cute Fans really killed it with the cute photo edits.

Sharing The Love Did I mention fans can't get enough?

More SpongeBob Love "I'm already diabetic," wrote one listener. Might not be how diabetes works, but the love is there.

Even MORE SpongeBob Love Again, fans killing it with the photo edits.

Bop It Fans really can't get enough of that beat on "sweetener."

Honestly, We're Proud Fans applaud Grande's musical development on Sweetener.

Remembering Manchester Grande added 40 seconds of silence to the end of "Get Well Soon" so the length of the song would match the date of the tragic Manchester bombing, honoring those lost or hurt.