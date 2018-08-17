These Memes & Tweets About 'Sweetener' Prove Ariana Grande Totally Met Fans' Expectations
Ariana Grande's fourth album, Sweetener has fans everywhere stoked to listen the 25-year-old star's upbeat women-empowering lyrics on repeat. With the release at midnight on Friday, fans are already sharing memes and tweets about Sweetener that show Grande surpassed everyone's already astronomical expectations.
Grande's Sweetener was teased with the release of three singles and music videos: "No Tears Left to Cry," "God Is a Woman," and "The Light is Coming," featuring Nicki Minaj. Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliot each have their own accompaniment on the album as well.
In the two years since the release of her third album, Dangerous Woman, Grande has been through quite a lot. While on tour in 2017, a bombing killed 22 and injured hundreds at her Manchester concert. The event shook Grande deeply, but two weeks later, she held a benefit concert to help the victims and their families.
A full year later, in May 2018, Grande was named one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders, and she opened up about how Manchester affected her writing.
"When I started to take care of myself more, then came balance, and freedom, and joy," she told TIME. "It poured out into the music."
Then, in June of this year, Grande's engagement to SNL star Pete Davidson had everyone gawking over her 3-carat, $100,000 ring. It's been a roller-coaster of a process, but Grande is back: a fighter, stronger than ever, with the music to prove it.
More SpongeBob Love
"I'm already diabetic," wrote one listener. Might not be how diabetes works, but the love is there.
Remembering Manchester
Grande added 40 seconds of silence to the end of "Get Well Soon" so the length of the song would match the date of the tragic Manchester bombing, honoring those lost or hurt.
Fans really went all-out with their reactions to Sweetener, sharing their excitement right at the album's release and with every song they listened to.
In her interview with TIME, tears welled in Grande's eyes as she reflected on how difficult events inspired the attitude and message of Sweetener.
"I'm happy," she told TIME. "I'm crying, but I’m happy."
Listening to the new album, I think fans can relate.