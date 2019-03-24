On Sunday, the public got its first real glimpse into the highly anticipated Mueller report. Details revealed in a summary released by Attorney General William Barr sketched an image of a lengthy, detailed investigation process which concluded there was no collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, but which also left questions about obstruction of justice unanswered. While lawmakers await a more complete copy of the report, itself, there are still a lot of facts to digest.

According to Barr's letter to lawmakers, Special Counsel Robert Mueller worked with 19 lawyers and 40 FBI agents over the course of his investigation. In total, he issued over 2,800 subpoenas and nearly 500 search warrants, only a fraction of which the general public was aware of before this weekend. On top of all that, Barr wrote, the Mueller team interviewed about 500 different witnesses.

The report did not recommend any more indictments and left it up to the Attorney General to determine whether or not it would be appropriate to pursue additional obstruction of justice charges, given the evidence presented. Barr wrote that he, in conjunction with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, opted not to do so. However, based on preliminary congressional response, the battle may not yet be over.

"It's a shame that our country had to go through this," Trump told reporters on Sunday afternoon, according to CNN. "To be honest, it's a shame your President had to go through since before I was even elected."

Trump and the White House both called the report a complete exoneration. However, it was not quite that. According to Barr, Mueller indicated that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

House Judiciary chair Rep. Jerry Nadler said he plans to have Barr testify before the committee in the near future.

More to come...