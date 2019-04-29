Spoilers ahead for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3. The Night King may have had the numbers, but that wasn't enough to conquer Winterfell, thanks to Arya Stark, who finished him off for good with a Valyrian steel dagger. But even now that the enemy has been defeated, there's still a ton of questions that need answering, particularly when it comes to theories about the Azor Ahai prophecy on Game of Thrones. For years fans have been wondering who the mysterious Prince That Was Promised could be, and while the conclusion is still up for interpretation, there are a few new things to consider now that the Battle of Winterfell is over.

Up until this point, Daenerys and Jon Snow have been the two strongest candidates for this title. Whenever the Red Woman spoke about Azor Ahai in the past, she indicated that this person would be the one to save Westeros from the eternal night. Naturally, both Dany and Jon seemed like a perfect fit to the prophecy since both were expected to play a pivotal role in defeating the Night King. And yet, that is not what ended up happening during the Great War. So how does this possibly change things moving forward? Here are some of the latest Azor Ahai prophecy theories to come out of Reddit...

Arya Is Azor Ahai

Reddit user tdotclare thinks all the signs point to the fact that Arya is the long awaited Prince (or Princess) That Was Promised. It's why the Lord of Light kept allowing Beric to come back to life, so that he could fulfill his ultimate purpose: protecting Arya so that she could save them all. Plus, if Azor Ahai was supposed to save everyone form eternal night, then that's precisely what Arya just did by wiping out the Night King and his army. It says it right there in the title: he was the king of night and she destroyed him.

Arya Isn't Azor Ahai

Just to play devil's advocate, there's also just as much evidence out there disproving the theory that Arya is Azor Ahai. As Reddit user xHourglassx, Arya doesn't really fit with any other part of the prophecy. She wasn't born from "smoke and stone" or underneath a bleeding star. She didn't wake dragons from stone (which definitely sounds more like a Dany thing IMO). So maybe she really is just a badass assassin who saved the world. Pure and simple, meaning it could still be Jon Snow or Daenerys as previously predicted.

Jon Is Azor Ahai & Arya Is Lightbringer

Reddit user lbs4lbs takes a unique approach to the prophecy, believing that Arya is the weapon used by Azor Ahai, stating:

"The legend of light bringer is it was tempered with WATER and broke, then it was tempered by capturing a LION and it broke again. Finally it was forged by killing Nissa Nissa through her heart (aka his LOVE a stabbing of betrayal). Arya had 3 major relationships with people in this world. The first was her teacher Syrio (WATER dancer) who was killed. Then the starks captured Jamie a LION and for that Arya's father Ned was killed. Finally the one person left who she maybe loved the most in the world (Jon Snow) was killed by being stabbed multiple times betrayed by the Night's watch (LOVE). However Jon did not die he was resurrected and so after the 3rd try Lightbringer was born."

It may seem like a bit of a stretch, but on a show like this it's important not to rule anything out.

No One Is Azor Ahai

And finally, you could go with Reddit user Vertriv's approach and believe that the prophecy of Azor Ahai was just a legend and nothing more. It's not as if Melisandre hasn't been right before.

Or better yet — maybe the Prince That Was Promised was inside of us all along.