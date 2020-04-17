Amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders, stress-relieving activities have never felt so essential. Many are baking their way through the pandemic, others are rewatching their favorite TV shows, and some are making art to boost their mental health. These distractions don't just pass the extra time at home, they're reliable ways to soothe our souls, too.

That's why Bustle partnered with Nocturnal Paper, a female-founded studio and design company based in Hong Kong, to make printable coloring sheets to add to your list of social-distancing activities. While founder and creative of Nocturnal Paper Meghna Jhuremalani tells Bustle she typically seeks inspiration from music, TV, and memes, lately she's been focused on the sense of solidarity that's emerged from the health crisis.

"Coloring is a form of meditation and helps to de-stress," Jhuremalani says. "I think we could all use a way to stay connected and together virtually. I just wanted to create something ... for the community, for us and for humans, as an artist."

Below, you'll find five coloring sheets of pets practicing self-care —since there's nothing more comforting than a dog in pajamas having an at-home spa moment. There's an illustration for Monday-Friday to print, color, and share with friends. Tag @Bustle and @Nocturnalpaper, and use #BustlexNocturnalPaper so we can see all your great work, too.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday