Shiver me timbers! There be spoilers ahead for A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3! As the story of the Baudelaire orphans draws to a close, all the clues and references will finally lead to answers and resolution. However, there are still Easter Eggs in A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3 that will make fans chuckle wittingly, a word which here means "as if they knew a secret, but not rude or exclusive about it."

Overall, the Netflix series has been somewhat of a dream for fans of Lemony Snicket's book series that wanted more information about V.F.D. — for example, we actually see the night at the Opera that is alluded to in the books and why poison darts were involved. Many of Lemony Snicket's asides and unexplained anecdotes from the books become scenes. We even get to see Beatrice when she was alive.

Now that the children know about V.F.D. and the schism that put their parents in danger, there are less coded references that go by unnoticed. Whether you are a noble volunteer, a wicked person, or a mix of bad deeds and good intentions that could be compared to a chef's salad, here's what secrets are hidden in the final season.

Episodes 1-2 "The Slippery Slope"

Eike Schroter/Netflix

The poison dart in the credits sequence will come into play later.

Mr. Poe reveals that his secretary Jacqueline has become the new Duchess of Winnipeg, a character alluded to in the books.

When Count Olaf says "as we say in the theatre, toss her" it's probably not a reference to how fans of the 2006 Broadway musical [title of show] were called "tossers" but if this isn't the place to ponder that, where is?

Kit appears, wearing the Dragonfly wings that may or may not have once belonged to Beatrice.

The green cigarettes, that turn out to be flares, are Verdant Flammable Devices.

Lemony mentions that songs can be codes.

The Man With A Beard And No Hair and The Woman With Hair And No Beard reveal that it was they who pursued the Quagmire parents in Peru during the events of Season 1.

Olaf tells the white-faced women that he's not interested in "late series backstory," a little meta joke for you.

Episodes 3-4 "The Grim Grotto"

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Mr. Tamerlane, Mr. Poe's boss at the bank, is voiced by Barry Sonnenfeld, the series' director who has appeared as an Easter Egg before. He also plays Ike Antwhistle.

Olaf and the Hook-Handed Man's conversation about whether salad has beef in it, and what vegetarian means, is calling back to The Bad Beginning.

Who is the mysterious "J.S." calling the meeting of volunteers at the Last Safe Place? If you think about it, there are a lot of people with those initials in this story.

Fernald's backstory reveals how he came to have hooks for hands.

It also becomes apparent in this part of the story that Lemony Snicket's narration is happening in media res, a phrase which hear means in the middle of the story.

Turns out Count Olaf's father was chief of the official Fire Department, as opposed to the volunteer one.

Episodes 5-6 "The Penultimate Peril"

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Morena Baccarin plays Beatrice, making this the fourth member of the extended Whedonverse to join the cast with Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Fillion, and Cobie Smulders.

Seems like Jerome Squalor has found love with either Charles or Sir (probably Charles) from Lucky Smells Lumber Mill. The hotel administrator Babs, on the other hand, is now with Mrs. Bass, the teacher who turned to bank robbery.

Kit wants to escape to a tropical island with Earnest...

"I want to go to Littlest Elfland," says Carmelita. The Littlest Elf is a fictional story referenced a few times by Snicket.

The portrait in the hotel's Indian restaurant, as well as Justice Straus' study, may also be another secret Sonnenfeld.

The kids meet Lemony Snicket? Briefly, but still, whoa. We also see the beginning of his investigation of the Baudelaire orphans, directly after the Hotel Denouement Fire.

As Count Olaf's trial is attended by pretty much everyone who has encountered the Baudelaires, there are a lot of familiar faces and costumes in the crowd.

The bitter tea that Esme serves at the opera is a clue about the contents of the sugar bowl, or rather, the sugar.

Episode 7 "The End"

Eric Milner/Netflix

While Lemony finishes his rootbeer float, an enemy reads a newspaper whose headline reveals that Eleanora Poe has been imprisoned and the Daily Punctilio shut down for false reporting.

Ishmael is not only apparently the founder of V.F.D. he's also the principal of Prufrock Prep — who, as Vice Principal Nero was put in charge, apparently was never replaced.

Many of the items that have washed up on the coastal shelf are objects from the Baudelaire's previous unfortunate events, such as the red herring statue.

In Episode 2, Lemony says that he does not know what happened to Count Olaf's troupe after they descended Mount Fraught, and yet they appear in the epilogue finding creative fulfillment on the stage again. Does this mean that the entire epilogue is just Lemony Snicket's imagination, and not necessarily what happened?

Both the Island and the city are in the shape of the V.F.D. eye-shaped insignia.

Violet says that the first bite of the apple always tastes the best, a reference to Ramona Quimby, one of Kit Snicket's favorite literary characters.

In the final scene, Beatrice recounts the story of her guardians with the same opening Lemony uses in The Bad Beginning.

Even though The End is the end, there are still some mysteries left at the end of the series. What happened to the Baudelaire orphans next with the Finnish Female Pirates? Did Beatrice ever reunite them with Lemony Snicket? The world may never be quiet, but it keeps going.