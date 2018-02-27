Fact: You can never have too many plain white tees, especially when they are made from super soft cotton, like the ones from AYR's very first collection of t-shirts. The NYC-based company, whose name stands for All Year Round, specializes in luxe, minimalist wardrobe staples, including jeans, knits, and jackets. But since launching in 2014, AYR had yet to release possibly the most essential piece of our everyday closet — the perfect tee. However, on Monday, Feb. 26, AYR's team of all-female founders — Jac Cameron, Max Bonbrest, and Maggie Winter — finally decided to launch their very first collection of tees and boy, were their customers super excited about it. Even before AYR's tees had launched, they had already garnered a waitlist of over 2,000 people. The company has never made knitwear ever before, but their fans were beyond confident that the tees would be worth the waitlist.

The collection features two different styles — the Supercool, a cap sleeve tee for $65 and the Fizz, a sleeveless pocket tee for $55. They both come in two colors: white and faded black. Another plus? They are all all made from 100 percent Peruvian cotton, arguably the world's most prized cotton, known for its durability and softness.

The Supercool in white, $65, AYR

The good news is if you want to shop the tees, you might not have to add yourself to a waitlist. However, if AYR's previous launches are any indication, you are going to want to click "add to cart" quickly before they sell out.

The Supercool in black, $65, AYR

Currently, as of press time, the Supercool tees are sold out in a few sizes in both colors, but if you send them your email address, the AYR team will alert you when the tees have been restocked. According to AYR, the Supercool will be restocked with online inventory in one to two months.

The Fizz in white, $65, AYR

The Fizz, however, is still fully available in both colors and all sizes, as of press time.

The Fizz in black, $55, AYR

If you had your eye on the Supercool, one to two months can seem like a lifetime in the world of online shopping. But while you wait for your order to come in, here are some of AYR's best-selling pieces to consider shopping right now. Get those credit cards ready!

1. The Onelove

The Onelove, $195, AYR

If you've been looking for a sturdy pair of jeans that are also stretchy, look no further than the Onelove from AYR. It's made of dense denim, but has a relaxed and comfortable fit. It also has a two-piece waistband so you don't have to worry about your jeans moving around or slipping off.

2. The Doublestar Denim Jacket

The Doublestar Denim Jacket, $225, AYR

This slightly oversized denim jacket is the perfect transitional piece to take you from winter to spring. You can comfortably layer sweaters underneath it or wear it over a dress when the temperatures begin to rise.

3. The Foam

The Foam, $165, AYR

Could this be your new favorite hoodie? The Foam is AYR's ultra-soft, super cute sweatshirt made from French terry. It sits just above the waist, so it's not cropped, but not too long — just right. Wear it to brunch with a pair of jeans or lounge around the house in it with your favorite sweatpants.

4. The Skinny

The Skinny, $175, AYR

AYR describes these skinny jeans as their favorite denim quality made in a black-on-black base that is stretchy, but will never stretch out. And in true AYR form, they are super soft and sit comfortably below the belly button.

