Messages of condolence and support are pouring on Twitter after a deadly van attack in Toronto. The tributes and "Toronto Strong" memes are a heartfelt way to show solidarity with those affected by the tragic event, which killed at least 10 people and injured at least 15 others. On Monday afternoon, the suspect drove a rented white van over a curb and plowed into people in a busy pedestrian area. Government officials say that so far, the suspect has not been associated with any organized terrorist group or greater threats to national security, reported CBC News.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the following statement after the devastating attack:

It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and my thoughts for a fast and full recovery to those injured.

I thank the first responders at the scene who managed this extremely difficult situation with courage and professionalism. They faced danger without hesitation, and their efforts no doubt saved lives and prevented further injuries.

One of the responders was Toronto police officer Scott Gilmore, who people are praising for calmly facing down the suspect without shooting him. In times like this, people are taking to social media to show their solidarity with Toronto. Here are some of the people sending messages out:

Justin Trudeau Trudeau said in his official statement, “We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities. We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

Singer Britney Spears The pop star tweeted an image of Toronto's skyline with her love.

Toronto Maple Leafs In an emotional triumph, Toronto's hockey team earned a much-needed victory that forced a Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.

Writer Acting the Fulemin Although some people have tried to hijack the Toronto hashtag for political mockery, this SB Nation writer won't have any of that.

Comedian Jasmeet Raina Raina, a Punjabi Sikh who lives in Toronto, wrote a heartfelt tribute to the city.

HGTV Host Sangita Patel Patel shared an image of the CN Tower, one of the symbols of Toronto.

Writer Colin Horgan Horgan, the former speechwriter for Trudeau, reminded everyone of all that is good about Toronto.

Figure Skater Jeffrey Buttle Condolences from the three-time Canadian champion and Olympic bronze medalist.

LGBTQ Advocate Amanda Knox The Canadian activist gave some sound advice: Don't be racist.

Musician PUP The Toronto rock band also gave some sound advice: Take care of each other.

News Anchor Farah Nasser Nasser reminds us that we're in this together.

Actress Alyssa Milano Short but sweet, the actress and activist tweeted her love.

Musician Shawn Mendes The Canadian singer-songwriter also kept it short and sweet.

Rock Band Nickelback Nickelback offered an emotional message to the city described as "beautiful, vibrant & caring."

Actress Lucy Decoutere The Canadian actress encouraged us to be extra kind.

Broadcast Journalist Daren Millard The hockey reporter hailed the first responders as heroes.