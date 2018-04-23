With over 220 sales and an average review of five stars, Etsy shop owner Mary Claire White, who runs Falling Into Place, is not your run-of-the-mill candle artisan. She offers a number of different styles with varying scents and looks, but it is one series in particular that is something quite special — likely because it draws inspiration from the stars. FIPCandles has created a set of 12 different zodiac sign candles, each with a scent and color scheme specifically tailored to each sign. They are perfect for illuminating a room as you craft your friends' birth charts, or for a DIY bathroom spa day during the next mercury retrograde.

Astrology can tell you a lot of things. According to Cafe Astrology, your sun sign (the one determined by your birthday) can tell you loads about your style, purpose, and perhaps even your destiny. Your moon sign (determined by your birth time and location) can provide insight into your habits, reactions, and instincts, in addition to revealing how you express and deal with emotions. Your ascendant sign (also determined by your birth time and place) is often viewed as the mask one wears when meeting others; how you present yourself. Whether you choose to buy into astrology is your prerogative, but Falling Into Place candles are inspired by an aspect of the zodiac that is often overlooked — the season with which they coincide.

Rather than looking to the astronomical makeup of each sign for inspiration when creating the candles, White sought inspiration from more worldly wonders. Signs that occur during winter have wintry scents like Capricorn's balsam and berry; signs that occur during the spring are markedly floral like Aries' sandalwood rose; summer signs have bright scents like Cancer's green tea and lemongrass; and autumn's signs are paired with a warm, earthy-smelling candle such as the Sagittarius pomegranate cider candle.

Taurus Cherry Smoothie Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

The Taurus candle is *especially* fitting as Taurus season is upon us. The aroma, described as "...sweet cherries blended with creamy vanilla almond milk," make this little jar one you wish you could store in your pantry rather than your mantlepiece.

Leo Mango Tangerine Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

The Leo candle boasts an aroma as friendly and joyful as the sign that inspired it. Described as a "fusion of fresh mango and ripe tangerine." With, "subtle tropical notes of papaya, peach and creamy coconut," this summery scent is perfect for those July nights when it is one in the morning and ninety degrees.

Libra Lavender + White Tea Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

The aroma of the Libra candle is modeled after the gentle transition from summer into fall. It is akin to the gentle breezes you feel during the start of September indicating the change of seasons has begun. If you don't have a fire pit to take advantage of, this candle can help you pretend you do.

Aquarius Blood Orange + Patchouli Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

Citrus isn't necessarily the first scent you think of when you think of winter, but paired with lush patchouli, notes of bergamot, and grapefruit, the the brightness of blood orange serves as the perfect aroma for providing much-needed winter warmth.

So, now that you have realized these candles are the perfect gift for the DIY astrologer in your life, all you need is something on which to write a little accompanying note! Falling Into Place has you covered with this, as well. Each of the 12 astrological greeting cards for sale complement the labels adorning each of the candles, naturally.

Astrology Series Greeting Card, $5, Etsy

Finding the right birthday gift doesn't have to be difficult when you employ the help of the stars.