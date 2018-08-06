Airbnb is amazing in that it can make you feel at home in a country you've never set foot in before. When you're staying in someone's house, it doesn't have that formal feeling you get in hotels (and can give you a taste of what it would actually be like to live in a cute little apartment in the spot where you're vacationing). Now, Airbnb is taking their platform to an entirely new level: specifically, with a contest to win a stay in an Airbnb on Great Wall of China. That's right — the literal Great Wall of China, in a custom-designed home on the ancient portion of the wall.

The wildly cool opportunity was made possible through Airbnb's partnership with the Beijing Tourism Development Committee. "This unprecedented level of access will showcase the Great Wall to the world and promote sustainable tourism to China by spotlighting wide ranging efforts to preserve the Wall’s deep heritage and bring Chinese culture to life," Airbnb explained in a press statement. The Great Wall is considered one of the most incredible architectural feats in human history, and one of the seven wonders of the modern world — and you and your friends could spend a night there taking it all in.

Airbnb on YouTube

The full experience sounds like a complete dream. At the beginning of the journey, Airbnb will cover air travel to fly winners in from anywhere in the world. Upon arrival, you and your guests will take a short walk up the wall to your custom-designed bedroom on the Great Wall. As the sun starts to set, the day gets even better. You'll get to savor every bite of a multi-course, gourmet meal prepared especially for you. "Each course of this meal serves to represent a different aspect of Chinese culture and the culinary traditions of its people," Airbnb explains on the contest page. While you feast, a traditional Chinese concert will be performed exclusively for you and your guests — I honestly didn't think it could get any better, but wow.

The next morning, you'll take a hike up the Great Wall to soak in the unbelievable sunrise from the highest watchtower. That afternoon, you'll have the opportunity to learn Chinese calligraphy and make your own one-of-a-kind stamp. Before your magical couple of days come to a close, you'll be invited to learn more about the conservation efforts on the Great Wall. Airbnb will also cover costs for three meals per day during the stay, as well as an Airbnb accommodation in or near Beijing in the days following up to and right after the Great Wall experience.

How do you enter for a chance to turn this spectacular experience into your reality? Click here, sign into your Airbnb account, fill out some information about yourself, and get ready to answer the questions in this prompt: "Why is it more important now than ever to break down barriers between cultures? How would you want to build new connections? Share your own story why you deserve this magical night." The contest is open until August 11 at 11:59 GMT and winners will be notified on August 13 (you have 24 hours to accept the offer if you win, so check your phone that day a lot). The Great Wall stay itself will take place on September 4 to September 8, and you needed to be 21 or over and have a valid passport (with at least six months before their expiry dates) to enter. Good luck, and may the best friend group win — this is not an opportunity to miss.