Many lives were lost during the Battle of King's Landing; however, one character managed to survive a few very close calls. After deciding to let Dany and her dragon finish Cersei off, Arya fled the Red Keep only to find herself in a minefield of death and destruction. In fact, she nearly died multiple times. But there's one Game of Thrones theory about Arya and the horse that suggest her storyline may not have played out exactly as we all thought it did.

Whether it was dodging dragonfire and falling rubble or almost getting trampled to death by the crowd, there were numerous times when it felt like Arya may not make it out of this battle alive. And yet, somehow she kept surviving every devastating blow she encountered. Or did she? Twitter user @notDee87 suggested a theory that may sound pretty wild at first, but ultimately it makes a lot of sense. She theorizes that Arya actually did die during the battle, perhaps even multiple times, but was brought back by the Lord of Light to fulfill her destiny of killing the queen — though the queen isn't Cersei like we all originally thought. It's Dany, Queen of the Ashes.

As for the horse, its presence at the end of the episode only helps to confirm this potential theory. Many have wondered what the horse's appearance means for Arya and what it's supposed to symbolize as we head into the show's final episode. From a mythological standpoint, white horses can signify death, so the fact that Arya is approaching the horse could be meant to indicate that she's now faced death head-on, quite literally looking it in the eye.

Another tweet, from @thronesfacts, noted that the little girl Arya tried to save from the dragon fire was carrying a white horse. While it's unclear what exactly this means, it could be a sign that she is meant to avenge this girl's death, and thus the deaths of all the innocents in King's Landing.

However, nothing on Game of Thrones is ever simple, so there are a couple of different ways to interpret this final scene. Perhaps Arya riding off on the horse could mean that she herself has become Death, doling out justice and punishment whenever necessary. She's both inescapable and inevitable. Not to mention that Death answers to no one, and who is Arya if not No One personified.

Then there's the fact that Dany once used to ride a white horse back in the very beginning of the show. It was Khal Drogo's first gift to her. So perhaps the white horse is meant to indicate that an Arya and Dany stand-off is imminent. And, of course, it's possible that the horse is meant to be a gift to Arya from the Lord of Light, transporting her to her destiny and the reason he brought her back to life: to save Westeros from the Mad Queen.

In the book A Dance with Dragons, Dany is warned about a pale mare (you know, kinda like a white horse) by Quaithe, who tells her:

"No. Hear me, Daenerys Targaryen. The glass candles are burning. Soon comes the pale mare, and after her the others. Kraken and dark flame, lion and griffin, the sun’s son and the mummer’s dragon. Trust none of them. Remember the Undying. Beware the perfumed seneschal."

Could Arya represent this mare that threatens Dany's reign? It's possible we'll never know whether or not Arya truly was just that lucky to have survived Dany's wrath during the Battle of King's Landing. But if she did, in fact, die, then she — like Jon — was most likely brought back for an important reason.

We always thought Game of Thrones would culminate in a battle between fire (Dany) and ice (the Night King). But maybe it was never about those two elements fighting each other, but rather the two targets Arya Stark was destined to destroy for good.