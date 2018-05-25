Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead. The outcome of Avengers: Infinity War has left the world feeling all kinds of ways. With so much going on (and so much heartbreak), however, fans may have missed this devastating detail about Spider-Man's death. The epic installment was certainly overwhelming, especially because of Thanos' use of the Infinity Gauntlet which wiped out so many beloved characters.

Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) brief yet gut-wrenching monologue just before his demise when Thanos uses the Gauntlet will stand the test of time. “I don’t feel so good. I don’t know what’s happening,” he said just after Thanos snapped his fingers. He then pleads to his mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), saying, “I don’t want to go. I don’t want to go, Mr. Stark, please." Spider-Man then disintegrates into nothing along with his fellow fallen Avengers. But how was Peter the one able to perceive what was happening so quickly with enough time to deliver some final words?

Although it wasn't established in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter has Spidey senses. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Infinity War co-director Joe Russo confirmed it was Peter's Spidey abilities that allowed him to sense the danger just before it came. "That’s correct,” Russo said, "He was aware of something.”

The moment was so huge for fans, #IDontFeelSoGood became a hashtag to capture the scene.

Since, #IDontFeelSoGood has been used by audiences to describe memes that are also outside of the Marvel Universe.

The hashtag with Peter's final words has also made its way into politics.

As pointed out by CBR.com last November, Peter's Spidey senses were teased in Infinity War trailers even though audiences didn't learn about them in Homecoming. The brief trailer moment is when Peter is on a school bus in Queens like any other day, when he's alerted by raising hair on his arm. It's just moments prior to a giant alien craft invading over New York City when he senses the danger.

According to CBR, Homecoming director Jon Watts explained his reasoning for omitting Peter's Spidey senses from the first film. “I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider-Sense in the previous films, so we didn’t really lean into that as hard as they have in the previous films," he said. "But I do think it is a really interesting thing to explore.”

Now, given that there will be more of Peter's story explored in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, fans are a little puzzled by the timeline moving forward in MCU. According to Movie Web, Avengers 4 will premiere just before Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. But how can Peter be "dead" in IW if he's retuning for his sequel movie just after? And how can one be promoted without spoiling the other? As usual, it seems Marvel is keeping its secrets and method behind the madness under wraps.

Recently, the sequel's writers attempted explaining what's to come to Collider, as reported by ComicBook.com. "It's a good question and it's certainly the bigger question about audience expectation," said Stephen McFeely. "You know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?" They further teased that there's a possibility of Homecoming 2 without Peter (which everyone knows won't happen). "Look, two hours of Aunt May crying, it could be great," writer Christopher Markus joked. (Fans do know, however, that Jake Gyllenhaal was recently cast as the villain.)

Beyond Peter, characters who met their demise in Infinity War include Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Winter Solider, Falcon, Vision, Scarlet Witch, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, who will be back and how they'll be back remains to be seen.