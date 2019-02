Do you need more books? The answer to that is probably "No, I have a a very large TBR pile, but yes, I am probably going to buy some new books anyway." On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble launched a huge sale, in-store and online, and you can get more than 400 books for 50 percent off. The #bookhaul Blowout lasts Feb. 27 through March 4.

This isn't the first time Barnes & Noble has thrown a #bookhaul Blowout. Last summer, the books retailer discounted "150 new and recent hardcover bestsellers... for 50% off" between late August and early September. This year, Barnes & Noble has nearly tripled the number of books on offer, allowing readers of all tastes to find something they like. Of course, if you don't want to spend any money at all, your local library is always free.

The Barnes & Noble #bookhaul Blowout is also a great way to stock up on birthday and holiday gifts for the kids in your life. This year's sale has books for children of any age, from board books to YA novels, so you can snag books like Isabel Sánchez Vegara and Eng Gee Fan's Frida Kahlo: My First Frida Kahlo or Vashti Harrison's Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World for under $10 each.

Whether you shop online or in-store, there are additional perks you should know about. Online customers can get nearly 450 fiction titles on a buy-two-get-one-free deal, all for less than $8 each, which means you can get three fantastic titles — such as Janie Chang's Dragon Springs Road, Isabel Allende's The Japanese Lover, and Louise Erdrich's LaRose — for roughly the cost of one full-price book. This offer lasts through April 1.

Of course, if you want to shop in-store, Barnes & Noble hasn't forgotten you. The bookseller is offering free totes to shoppers who buy three or more books of any kind. The offer stands even if the books you buy are part of the #bookhaul Blowout, which means you can grab Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Purple Hibiscus, Lisa See's The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, and Ibi Zoboi's Pride, and get a bag to carry them home in.

You can see all of the books on sale as part of the #bookhaul Blowout by visiting the Barnes & Noble website or your local bricks-and-mortar store by March 4.