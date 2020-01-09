Everyone is heading straight to hell when the Church of Night returns to Netflix. The newest Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 trailer teased a brand new villain for Sabrina and her friends to face down when they arrive at the Gates of Hell. And not only is the clip a glimpse of what's to come in the new episodes, it's also a campy music video featuring star Kiernan Shipka singing and dancing about being "a bad, bad witch."

In between shots of the cast dancing and posing in front of a background of Satanic symbols and flames, the "Straight To Hell" video contains new footage of the upcoming episodes, including the devilishly handsome Prince Caliban (Sam Corlett). According to Netflix's official summary, Caliban will be the newest sexy villain in town. The new season will find Sabrina and the rest of the "Fright Club" journeying down into the underworld in order to save Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) while also attempting to prevent Caliban from becoming the new leader of the Church of Night.

Netflix on YouTube

